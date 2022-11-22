ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 best men’s trail running shoes for taking on tough, off-road terrain

By Jon Axworthy
 2 days ago

There are a few adjustments necessary when you make the jump from road to trail running . You’ll be swapping street lights for a head torch, tarmac for turf and your latest pair of road racers for something with a bit more traction.

Think of trail running shoes as the 4x4 equivalent of the pair of shoes you regularly lace up for your ParkRun, offering even more protection and stability from the upper to the midsole, while the outsole is similar to a 4x4 tyre, with a larger tread block and deeper lugs, allowing them to get better purchase on tough terrains without the tread becoming clogged.

What is similar to road runners is how upper, midsole and outsole combine to give your legs a good return of energy and plenty of bounce, to help you stay motivated when the elevation kicks in, or when the trail twists and turns away into the distance.

We also wanted to get feedback on fit, which is supremely important, as the ground you’ll be running over will change constantly, causing your foot to shift within the shoe. Feet that are held in place are less likely to rub and blister , so you won’t have to call it quits prematurely.

With this criteria in mind, we put the latest off-road runners on trial to see which offered the best balance of stability, protection and energy return, so you can just concentrate on making the most of your time on the trail.

How we tested

All the shoes were tested in the Devon countryside and given an outing on some very technical trails over Dartmoor and some hard-packed coastal routes. Testing was carried out through the heat of August and then the wind and rains of late October and early November.

This took our testers through streams and over boulders, and saw them picking their way through the forest, as well as taking on a number of challenging trails, from hard-packed to messy.

The best men’s trail running shoes for 2022 are:

Saucony peregrine 12

Adidas terrex agravic flow 2

Merrell MTL long sky 2

Inov-8 trailfly ultra G 280

Hoka mafate speed 4

On cloudvista

Salomon pulsar trail pro

Nike wildhorse 7

Montrail trinity AG

The North Face vectiv enduris II

Inov-8 trailfly G 270

Men’s trail running shoes FAQs

Is it OK to use trail-running shoes on the road?

What’s the difference between trail-running shoes and walking shoes?

Are trail running shoes necessary?

The verdict: Men’s trail running shoes

