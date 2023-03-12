Celebrity Couples Who’ve Packed on the PDA at Oscars Through the Years: Photos

A special night, beautiful people, a glamorous setting … how could you not fall in love? Though the highly coveted Oscars ’ plus-one invite is sometimes reserved for stars’ family members or best friends, a number of couples have made their red carpet debuts at the Academy Awards. Even more so, the special night has become the perfect setting for A-list couples to profess their love for each other — whether in acceptance speeches or with a sweet comment at a party after the fact. There are worse places to bring a date, huh?

The stars weren’t shy at the 2022 Oscars, with multiple couples hitting the red carpet ready to flaunt some PDA. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — a pair known for getting handsy just about everywhere — got a little hot and heavy while making out for the cameras. Another duo unafraid to express their affection for each other is Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee, Amanda Pacheco , who raised eyebrows when the Encanto voice actor couldn’t keep his hands to himself.

Other celebs whose romances shined throughout the night included Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer , who celebrated the star's best actress nomination for Spencer with a smooch on the red carpet. Cohost Amy Schumer temporarily ditched her close friends — whom she brought with her to the star-studded event — to lock lips with husband Chris Fischer before opening the show.

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts also put their love on display prior to the show. The actress and the singer-songwriter, who married in August 2020, shared a kiss while walking the carpet. Additionally, Nash wore her heart on her sleeve (or rather, her purse), carrying a clutch emblazoned with the words, “Wifey for Lifey.”

While the the Oscars don’t have a specific category for best onscreen kiss, Hollywood is still eager to show that they care just as much about their costars off camera as they do on. Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke , who starred together in Before Sunrise , Before Sunset and Before Midnight , struck an affectionate pose in 2014 — a special treat for fans of their movie romance.

Scroll to see celebrities’ best PDA moments at the Oscars over the years: