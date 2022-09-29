The best wireless chargers for iPhone and Android in 2022

Never mess around with USB or Lightning ports again with the best wireless chargers we have in this guide. You can easily charge up your phones, smartwatches, earbuds and other compatible devices through the magic power of magnetic induction with these charging pads and stands, sometimes all at once.

Some chargers are designed to be generic, but only offer limited charging speeds. Others are tied to specific products, but can charge them at the maximum available power. While none of them will beat the speed of charging via a cable, wireless charging is simple and allows you to easily swap devices which would require multiple connectors otherwise.

Based on our research, these are the best wireless chargers you can buy right now, whether you're looking for a cheap and simple Qi wireless charger or a device that can charge your phone and other gadgets at the same time. And with Apple's MagSafe now on the scene, there are more options popping up all of the time.

Take a look at our best wireless chargers below. If you need power while on the move though, here are our best portable chargers and power banks picks. And if you'd prefer a phone that lasts as long as possible without a trip to any kind of charger, these are the phones with the best phone battery life .

What are the best wireless chargers?

The best wireless charger overall is the Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe. It provides spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods to charge at maximum speed, and the slim, silicone-clad design looks and feels great too.

The best wireless charger for Apple gear users is Apple's own MagSafe charger. It automatically attaches to the right point on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, and provides up to 15W of charging power if you have the right plug.

If you want something more unique, then check out the Einova Charging Stone, which as the name suggests is a wireless charging pad built into a solid chunk of rock. There's also the Otterbox OtterSpot that has the interesting ability to stack together with other wireless charging banks to let you have wireless power wherever you need it.

See all of the best wireless chargers below.

The best wireless chargers you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

1. Belkin Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe

Ther best wireless charger overall

Power: 15W | Size: 237.3 X 87.3 X 21.1 mm | Weight: TBC | Type: Pad

Full wireless charging speed for iPhone 12/13 and Apple Watch Adjustable height/orientation for Apple Watch Included charger A bit pricey Apple-focussed

This three-in-one charging pad from Belkin is my current favorite wireless charger. It offers 15W MagSafe charging for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, as well as fast charging for the Apple Watch 7 and regular wireless charging in an AirPods-sized recess, meaning all my Apple mobile devices could charge simultaneously from a single charging brick. That brick comes included too, so I didn't have to go rooting around in a cupboard for one with the correct wattage.

The only thing holding this charger back from perfection is its price, which is quite high. Also, the use of MagSafe and the Apple Watch charging cradle means this isn't a great pick for Android users, although as you'll see from other entries on this list, you've still got some good choices.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Apple MagSafe charger

The best wireless charger to get for the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13

Power: 15W | Dimensions: 3.24 x 3.24 x 0.72 inches | Weight: 1.98 pounds | Type: Single charger

Simple but attractive design Supports 15W charging Cheap for an Apple accessory Limited to 12W for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini 20W power adapter sold separately

As an iPhone 13 owner, Apple's MagSafe charger made wireless charging ridiculously easy for me. The magnets built into the charger and the back of the phone mean the two easily snapped together and start the charging process.

You can charge at up to 15W if you have a 20W charging plug at the other end, which fortunately I did. However if you own an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini, then that's limited to 12W. That's still faster than basic Qi wireless charging though, and it remains just as convenient no matter which model you own.

Although my AirPods don't have magnets in the back, I was still able to charge them fine with the MagSafe puck. It will be even easier if you own a newer pair of AirPods Pro though, which now comes with a MagSafe-ready charging case. If you're a diehard Apple fan, this is probably the wireless charger for you.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Totallee Wireless Charger

The best simple charging pad

Power: 10W | Size: TBC (0.25 inches thick) | Weight: TBC | Style: Pad

Compact Fabric design, Inexpensive No charger 10W maximum output

If you want a charger with few frills but still want it to look good, I think you'll be quite pleased with this Totallee charging pad. Its incredibly slim build meant I could take it and put it almost anywhere, and its textured black fabric surface fit into any room or spot I placed it.

The only major complaints I have is that there's no supplied charger, and there's a 10W maximum output which means I couldn't charge some phones (notably my iPhone) as fast as they are capable of. However, I can forgive these considering the price, which is fairly low.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. OtterBox Otterspot Wireless Charger

The best wireless charger for portability

Power: 10W | Size: 3.82 x 3.82 x 0.38 in / 97.03 x 97.03 x 9.65 mm | Weight: 0.34 lbs /155.00 g | Type: Pad | Wireless battery: 5,000 mAh

Wireless charging battery included Anti-slip surface Stackable system A bit pricey 10W max speed

None of the other best wireless chargers on this list are designed to be portable. The OtterSpot is though.

The basic package includes a standard wireless charging pad, plus a portable battery pack that also acts as a wireless charger. These stack together to stay powered on, but the battery portion was easy to slip into a bag when I wanted some wireless power on the go.

The system is quite expensive, particularly if you want to add more batteries to increase the size of the stack. But this is one of the best wireless chargers to get if you're often on the move, have many devices you want to keep charged at once, or like me just can't decide where best to put your chargers.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Nomad Base One

The best wireless charger for premium materials

Power: 15W | Size: 3.8 x 3.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Style: Pad

Weighty, luxurious materials MagSafe-ready Recycled components Very expensive Requires separate 30W charger

With a solid metal and glass body, the Nomad Base One stayed solid wherever I put it, even when pulling a MagSafe-equipped iPhone off of it. Coming in either black or white, and with a matching braided USB-C cable, it proved a great-looking addition to my desk.

Boy, do you pay for the privilege though. This is one of the most expensive chargers on this list, and only charges a single device at a time. Also, that price doesn't include a charging brick, which is annoying since you need a 30W or more charger to get the full 15W speed. I'd find it hard to recommend to users who aren't taken with the design, or who have more modest budgets.

If you want a spot for your Apple Watch to charge as well as your phone, then you can upgrade to the Base One Max . The same pros and cons apply as before though.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Excitrus 3n1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

The best wireless charger stand

Power: 15W (iPhone) | Size: TBC | Weight: TBC | Type: Stand

Charge up to three devices at once iPhone can be attached at any angle Charging tray for wireless earbuds Well priced Third device charging require USB-A port Glowing light can't be turned off

This smart-looking charger offers the unique ability to position the iPhone anywhere on its MagSafe arm, which let me use it while watching video in landscape, for example. Meanwhile, the base provides a nice cradle for my AirPods charging case, and a USB-A port around the back let me use another cable to charge other devices, although it obviously wasn't as tidy-looking as a dedicated 3-device charger.

About the only complaint I can make, other than needing an extra cable to use the stand to its full potential, is the white LED circle on the phone charging arm. It's sort of useful when it's dark as it shows you exactly where to put your iPhone, but if you're not charging your phone, it's distractingly bright.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Otterbox 2-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe

The best wireless charger for iPhone and Apple Watch owners

Power: 15W | Size: 4.74 x 3.00 x 5.34 in / 120.40 x 76.20 x 135.70 mm | Weight: 0.81 lbs | 365.50 g | Type: Stand

Compact Adjustable phone angle Included charger Strange Watch charger placement, No fast charging for Apple Watch 7

If space on your desk is at a premium, this handsome charger from Otterbox gives you the most compact footprint we've come across for a 2-in-1 charger. With its silver and white finish, it'll match well with your other Apple gear, while the magnetic charging surfaces will keep your Apple Watch and iPhone secure as they power up. I particularly appreciated the 90 degrees of motion that the iPhone charger has, which lets you hold the phone at a specific angle (good for watching stuff while powering up), or charge non-magnetic accessories like a pair of AirPods by tilting it into its flat position.

I am not as much of a fan of the Apple Watch charger though. It's placed behind the iPhone charger, which hides the smartwatch and may make it hard to get to without removing the phone or going in over the top of the charger. Also, there doesn't seem to be support for the Apple Watch 7's faster charging standard, which may bother users who need a quick refuel before their next workout.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

8. Intelli StepUp Wireless Charging Station

The best wireless charger for powering up multiple devices in the least amount of space

Power: 15W (iPhone), 5W (AirPods), 2.5W (Apple Watch) | Size: TBC | Weight: TBC | Style: Stand

Collapsible design Full-speed MagSafe charging Questionable build quality Expensive

Intelli's StepUp charger solves the main issue with multi-device chargers - the space they take up - by letting you pop out its AirPods and Apple Watch arms on demand. This means you get space back on your desk when you don't need it, but can have one plug power up three devices at once when required.

I like the look of the StepUp, particularly when it glows to indicate it's charging. I also like that it provides a full 15W charge to my iPhone. However the model I tried had some loosely-fitted parts, which managed to scratch my iPhone case when I placed the charger on the stand for the first time. That's not great when you consider the stand costs $120, but the overall idea for this charger is still really good.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

9. Ugreen 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

The best wireless charger for customizable viewing angles

Power: 15W | Size: 6.69 x 3.43 x 3.94 inches | Weight: 0.9 lbs | Style: Stand

Adjustable phone holder Adjustable pop-up Watch charging cradle, No charging brick Wide and tall

UGreen's made sure you can set up its wireless charger just how you like it. You can rotate the iPhone charger through 90 degrees, and the Apple Watch cradle can be set flat or at 45 or 90 degrees as well. My AirPods did have to lie flat on the main body of the stand, but at least I can aim both devices with displays more directly at where I was sitting.

There's a USB-C cable in the Ugreen's box, but no charger unfortunately. Also the charger's an unfortunate blend of both tall and wide, which while not a problem by default did mean I had to reshuffle the items on my desk a bit to make it fit.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

10. Einova Charging Stone

The best wireless charger for style

Power: 10W | Size: Ø 12 x 2.1cm (Ø 4.65 x 0.82 in) | Weight: TBC | Style: Pad

Genuine stone materials Well-priced Short, cheap-looking cable 10W maximum charging speed

Your eyes don't deceive you, this really is a wireless charger made of marble. You can also get it in six other colors of travertine, sandstone, or lava stone if you want a different look for this simple but handsome charging pad. It's incredible that you get something that will easily sit in a living room or kitchen without looking out of place for this price.

There are two small issues I found with this charger. First, the integrated USB-A cable, although braided for durability, looks cheap compared to the rest of the pad, and is only 90cm (3 feet) long, making the places where I could put the charger limited by how close my power outlets were. Plus, the charger is only capable of 10W output, which while available with any compatible device, is a bit slow.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

11. Satechi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

The best wireless charger for Apple Watch owners on the move

Power: 7.5W | Size: 5.9 x 5.5 x 3.7 inches | Weight: 0.8 oz | Type: Stand

Removeable Apple Watch Charger Small footprint No charger included No fast charging for Apple Watch or iPhone Fixed phone charger position

Satechi's 3-in-1 stand does a good job of keeping its size to a minimum while still letting you power up your iPhone, wireless earbuds and Apple Watch simultaneously. The highlight for me here is the Apple Watch charging cradle, which not only is removable, but will work with any USB-C outlet for convenient charging on the go. There's also a removable spacer to make larger-faced models sit more securely too.

Only problem is that that cradle doesn't charge an iPhone at its maximum 15W speed (only 7.5W), nor the Apple Watch 7 at its new faster speed. Also while you can rotate your iPhone through 360 degrees laterally, there's no movement back and forth, which could make checking the phone or watching content on it awkward, depending on how your table's set up and where you're sitting. Plus there's no in-box charger, leaving it up to you to find a compatible brick to use it.

How to choose the best wireless charger for you

The most important thing to look for when shopping for the best wireless charger for your needs is whether it's compatible with your phone. If a wireless charger is Qi certified, it should support your iPhone, Samsung phone or other Android phone. But note that the wattage support will vary from charger to charger. Most chargers support 10W charging for Android phones and 7.5W charging for iPhones, although if they support Apple's MagSafe standard, then you can charge an iPhone 12 or 13 at up to 15W instead.

You'll also want to pay attention to whether a charger and charging cable are included in the box. If there is one included, look for a charger that supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 technology.

If you want to be able to charge multiple devices at once, there are some 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 chargers available that can juice. your phone, AirPods and Apple Watch all at once, but you're going to pay more for these accessories.