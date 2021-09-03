Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Newest Capital One Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: September 2021

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQTq5_0O28qye900

You might be familiar with Capital One through its credit cards, but the company has more to offer via its personal banking division. Capital One has physical branches in the District of Columbia, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. It also offers services through online and mobile banking and Capital One Cafes across the country.

Banks want your business, and they’re willing to pay you money just for opening an account. Like other banks, Capital One 360 offers promotions to attract new customers, but it is not currently offering any consumer or business account bonuses or even a referral bonus at this time. However, it does have some appealing credit card promotions if you’re in the market for a new card.

Capital One Credit Card Promotions

In addition to its banking arm, Capital One is known for its credit cards. See what’s available in September.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: 60,000 Bonus Miles ($600 Value)

The Capital One Venture Rewards card comes with two times the miles per dollar spent. Under this offer, you can get 60,000 bonus miles if you spend $3,000 within the first year of opening. This card also comes with no foreign transaction fees and a $100 credit to Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

  • Cash value: Equivalent to $600 in travel
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $3,000
  • Expiration date: May expire at any time
  • How to get it: Open a new Capital One Venture Rewards credit card and make the required dollar amount in purchases.
    When you’ll get it: Applied to your rewards balance within two billing cycles after qualifying
  • Terms and conditions: Must be a new Venture Rewards cardholder
  • Annual fee: $95
  • Promotions page: Capital One Venture Rewards credit card offer

Capital One SavorOne Rewards Credit Card: $200 Bonus

Like to have fun? This cash-back credit card gives you 3% back on dining and entertainment, 2% on grocery purchases (excluding superstores) and 1% on everything else. Plus, you can earn a $200 bonus when you make $500 in purchases in the first three months after opening.

  • Cash value: $200
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $500
  • Expiration date: Not specified
  • How to get it: Open a new SavorOne Rewards credit card and make $500 in purchases within three months of account opening.
  • When you’ll get it: Within two billing cycles of meeting the spend requirement
  • Terms and conditions: May not be available for existing or previous SavorOne Rewards cardholders
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Promotion page: SavorOne Rewards credit card offer

Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card: Up To $1,000 Bonus

For those looking for a business credit card, the new Spark Cash Plus card comes with 2% cash back on all purchases, plus an up to $1,000 welcome offer if you meet the purchase requirements. There’s no limit to the rewards you can earn, and they never expire as long as your account remains open. Other unique features of this card include no APR due to its pay-in-full requirement (you’ll incur a 2.99% late fee if your balance is not paid in full each month) and a $200 bonus available every year you spend $200,000 or more with the card.

  • Cash value: Up to $1,000
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $5,000 in the first three months after account opening to get $500 and $50,000 in the first six months to get $1,000
  • Expiration date: Not specified
  • How to get it: Open a new Spark Cash Plus credit card and make $5,000 in qualifying purchases in the first three months of account opening to be rewarded with a $500 statement credit. If you continue your spending to reach $50,000 in the first six months of account opening, you’ll get an additional $500 reward for a total bonus of $1,000.
    When you’ll get it: Applied to your rewards balance within two billing cycles of qualifying
  • Terms and conditions: May not be available for current or previous Spark cardholders
  • Annual fee: $150
  • Promotions page: Capital One Spark Cash Plus credit card offer

Benefits of Banking With Capital One

Capital One offers other ways to save money via additional banking products and features . Those savings make the bank worth consideration. Here’s more.

Fee-Free Banking

Capital One 360 checking and savings accounts are mostly fee-free. The bank does not charge customers monthly maintenance fees or require minimum balances. Customers have access to more than 70,000 ATMs, where they can check balances and withdraw cash without paying a fee .

Avoiding monthly fees over a period of time can save you money. Bank of America charges as much as $25 per month for checking accounts. Chase’s most popular checking account charges $12. PNC charges $7 for its basic checking account. That adds up to as much as $300 per year you can save by banking with Capital One.

Competitive Rates

Saving money isn’t the only way to put extra cash in your pocket. Capital One offers competitive rates above the national average for specific products. For example, Capital One’s 360 Performance Savings account features a 0.40% APY — well above the national average of 0.06% — no matter what your balance is.

How To Open a Capital One Account

Signing up for a Capital One account is a fairly simple process. Here’s how to open an account :

1. Decide where you want to open your account.

Capital One offers customers three options for opening accounts. If you’re new to the bank, you can open an account online or in a branch or cafe. Current Capital One customers can open a new account through the mobile app.

2. Choose an account.

Capital One has checking and savings accounts for adults as well as teens and children. You also may choose a certificate of deposit .

3. Gather and provide the required information.

You’ll need to provide your name, contact information and Social Security number when opening the account either online or in a branch or cafe.

4. Fund the account.

Deposit to the new account within 60 days of opening. You can deposit a check through the mobile app or schedule a transfer from another account. You even have the option of scheduling recurring transfers into the account.

Is It Time To Switch to Capital One?

Capital One’s low fees can add up to big savings over time. You’ll also get better than average rates on interest-earning accounts, and that interest can really add up over time.

Earning Capital One bonuses is great, but it shouldn’t be the only reason you choose a bank. Ultimately, the bank should offer the products and services you need to meet your financial goals.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Rates are subject to change; unless otherwise noted, rates are updated periodically. All other information on promotions is accurate as of Aug. 27, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Capital One. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Capital One.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Capital One Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: September 2021

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupons#Personal Banking#Mobile Banking#Capital One Cafes#Venture Rewards#Global Entry#Savorone Rewards#Benefits Of Banking With#Bank Of America#Chase#Pnc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

When To Keep, Downgrade Or Cancel A Credit Card That Has An Annual Fee

When you have a credit card with an annual fee, you should evaluate every year whether or not the benefits of keeping the card are greater than the cost. This would seem to be an easy thing to do but many variables need to be considered. A card that has great value to one person may be useless to another and therefore when reading posts about if a card is worth it, remember that Your Mileage May Vary.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Amex Marriott Bonvoy Business Card Review (2021) – The Key To 30 Elite Night Credits

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Real Estatedoctorofcredit.com

PenFed: Complete Mortgage Application & Get $100 Amazon Giftcard

PenFed is offering a $100 amazon gift card & $0 lender fees when you submit a new mortgage application by 9/8/21. PenFed is offering a $100 Amazon e-Gift Card to all borrowers who submit a 1st Mortgage, VA or Conventional, Refinance or Purchase inquiry, or application between 12:00 AM EST September 1st, 2021 and 11:59 PM EST September 8, 2021.
Personal FinancePosted by
BoardingArea

SALE: Buy Flying Blue Miles With A Huge 100% Bonus

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Loads of Amex Transfer Bonuses running until September 30th

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Amex Insurance Offer: 15X Membership Rewards points

American Express has been expanding the ambit of card acceptance over time in India. After a successful run in 2020, they have started the year 2021 with a bang. After perhaps a successful 2019, 2020 and 2021 with the Amex Insurance Payment offer, American Express has a second one on offer for 2021. Here are the details of the Amex Insurance Offer for those payments coming up towards insurance this quarter.
Credits & LoansCNET

Best instant approval credit cards

If you've had a last-minute expense and needed extra money fast, you've probably realized that applying for -- and getting -- a standard credit card can take awhile. Even after your application is accepted, you still need to wait for the card to arrive in the mail. Instant approval credit cards can save you considerable time. And some companies even provide you with the credit card number and charging privileges as soon as you're approved.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Money

Credit Card Review: Capital One Spark Cash Plus

There are hundreds of credit cards offered in the United States, with every bell and whistle imaginable. But if you're a busy small business owner, then you may just need a simple card that provides solid value at all times. Not only does the new Spark Cash Plus offer a very high rate of cash back on all purchases, it also features a new account bonus of up to $1,000.
Credits & Loansmilestomemories.com

Barclays AAdvantage Aviator Business Card Has New 80K Bonus

Barclays AAdvantage Aviator Business Card Has New 80K Bonus. Barclays has a business version of the AAdvantage Aviator credit card. While the card itself is not very exciting, it currently has a huge welcome bonus which is also the best ever offered. You can earn a total of 80,000 AAdvantage miles. Let’s look at the details.
LifestyleTravelPulse

Southwest Airlines Offering Rapid Rewards Members Double Tier-Qualifying Points

Southwest Airlines has announced that members of its Rapid Rewards loyalty program can earn double tier-qualifying points toward tier status with any qualifying flight between Friday, September 3 and November 30, 2021. To qualify, members must register for the promotion, book their flights on Southwest.com and travel now through November...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Yoshi Gas Delivery Offers $1 Gallon Promotion

As travel ramps up for the Labor Day holiday, the Nashville-based contactless gas delivery and auto services company Yoshi is providing new local customers with some much-needed relief: a $1 per gallon promotion as gas prices soar across the country. Yoshi provides safe, contactless, and convenient services by delivering fuel and car care to wherever its customers are parked with the touch of an app on their phone.
Economyloyaltylobby.com

Hilton Rate & Bonus Promo Update September 2021

Here’s a comprehensive look at the Hilton Honors bonus points and rate promotions you can use in September 2021. Remember to forward us promotional offers by email that you receive from both hotels and airlines. Of course, you can send questions and comments too. You can access Hilton here. Honors...
Personal FinancePosted by
BoardingArea

Chase Freedom Cards Offering Big Grocery Welcome Bonus

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!

Comments / 0

Community Policy