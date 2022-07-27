The 5 Best Treadmills You Can Buy for Your Home Gym

If the treadmill is the last piece of equipment you utilize in the gym—or the one you have at home has been gathering dust—you might want to rethink your running routine. No, plodding along on a conveyor belt is not exactly the same as cruising along rolling hills with fresh air in your face. But new machines make the experience more akin to running on varied outdoor turf, thanks to robust incline (and decline) options and interactive videos . Plus, the best treadmills are really worthwhile tools for dialing into a specific pace, monitoring your heart rate, and keeping tabs on splits during speed work.

A good tread shred is a great way to inject some fun into your cardio workouts—but only if you have a state-of-the-art piece of equipment. Don’t use a clunky old model with a dated display that slowly ticks your progress around the loop of a track (reminiscent of Atari, right?). Instead, invest in one of the machines we rounded up here. Hi-def screens; on-demand, instructor-led workouts; and incredibly smooth belts underfoot all make running feel a little more effortless.

Having a treadmill in your home also makes you more accountable. Put it in your basement (or that home “office” that’s become a junk-dumping ground), so you can easily hop on when you roll out of bed in the morning or get home from a long day at work. We swear these machines are so good, you won’t even be tempted to start using it as a laundry rack.

Here are the best treadmills to level up your daily run.