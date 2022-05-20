ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

She Wolf! Shakira’s Transformation Through the Years Proves She’s More Gorgeous Than Ever

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 5 days ago

Her hips ~have never~ lied! Shakira 's transformation through the years proves she is more gorgeous than ever . The Colombian singer has been in the spotlight for over two decades, and during that time, she's served up amazing music, drool-worthy dance moves and stunning looks. Whether it's performing during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV with Jennifer Lopez or starring in Dancing With Myself with Nick Jonas , the Latin beauty always impresses.

These 2020 Celebrity Hair Transformations Are Sure to Inspire You

Life & Style exclusively spoke with Shakira's personal trainer, Anna Kaiser , about how the songstress prepared before her big performance and the Super Bowl in 2020. When it comes to workouts, it's all about changing it up.

“You know, every day is different," explained Anna, founder of The AKT . "For instance, today she has a really long day of dance rehearsals. She started the day with a short strength workout because that’s all she could fit in, and she’s going to be really active all throughout the day so we don’t want her to be too tired."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eR2Os_0O1UgpwS00

Shakira's exercise plan isn't all about "routine." It's setting her up for success whether she's traveling, vacationing or touring. “I’m really creating a workout program that helps her succeed in whatever activity she has that day. This is a long-term plan," Anna added. "We’ve been working together for over nine years, and she really is committed to her fitness and wellness."

All of Jennifer Lopez's Most Stunning Makeup-Free Moments

After almost a decade of working together, it's clear that the "Waka, Waka" artist is extremely dedicated to fitness. When it came time to prepare for the Super Bowl, Shakira and Anna simply kept going down their usual path. “It’s not really just a short-term, like, let’s buckle down and get you ready for this event, it’s an everyday commitment," Anna said. "You do something. You do something physical on all of the days that you’ve committed to. So, we’ve committed to six days a week. She gets Sundays off, and it doesn’t matter if it’s 15 minutes or an hour and a half, we make it happen.”

Her dedication is probably a big reason why she looks so good these days. Keep scrolling to see how Shakira has transformed over the years!

Comments / 15

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Nick Jonas
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed This Heartbreaking Update About Her Career: ‘I Just Had A Very Low Self-Esteem’

In the trailer, Lopez is seen discussing her life in the spotlight, and the toll that negative comments took on her mental health. “I’ve lived in the public eye and I really believed a lot of what they said,” Lopez’s voice-over said as old interview clips and tabloid cover shots were shown. Then, Lopez is seen preparing for and experiencing the 2018-2019 awards season (when an Oscar nom was believed to be on its way.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Liv#Fitness#Transformation Through#Colombian#Latin#Akt
Parade

Yumi Nu Is a Gorgeous Groundbreaker! All About the SI Swimsuit Star Breaking Barriers

Yumi Nu is returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for her second year after being the first-ever Asian plus-size model featured in SI Swim as a rookie in 2021. “When I got the call, I was so excited the team wanted to have me back! I knew it would feel different than my rookie year,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2022. “I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thebrag.com

Britney Spears shares racy photo hours after baring her soul

Britney Spears has bared her soul in a lengthy Instagram post, following it with a racy photo that bared more than just her soul. In the heartfelt post, Spears said that she doesn’t want to speak about the “traumatic” experiences from her conservatorship anymore. “I don’t want...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Could Be The Latest Celebs Moving To Australia, But It’s Not What You Think

In the past, quite a few Australians have come to the United States and made their mark in the entertainment industry – Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman, just to name a few. Now, though, we’re starting to see an opposite trend where noteworthy celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron are moving their home bases to the outback instead. Locals reportedly weren’t happy about the sudden influx of famous faces, and they probably won’t be happy still. Speculation has it that Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, could very well be the next to take the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) plunge, but hold on, it’s not what you think.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The 2022 Met Gala: The 10 best dressed

On Monday evening, the Met Gala returned to its usual scheduling as the museum hosted its charitable event on the first Monday of May, bringing out some of the world's biggest stars, who embraced Old Hollywood glamour and celebrated the Gilded Age. This year's theme was a continuation of last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

38K+
Followers
3K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy