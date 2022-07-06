Cheap Nintendo Switch game sales - all the latest deals in July 2022

It's easier to find cheap Nintendo Switch games than ever, thanks to rapidly falling prices on budget third party releases, and regular discounts on some launch favorites. That means anyone can save on their Switch library right now, whether you're after a recent release or something a little more bargain-bin ready. Nintendo Switch game deals are popping up all across the web, but we often see stock $10 / £10 discounts on the biggest titles even outside of sales periods. That means it's all to play for right now.

Whether you've just grabbed one of the best Nintendo Switch bundles or the lowest Nintendo Switch Lite price , it's time to get that collection going. Finding cheap Nintendo Switch game sales used to be like stumbling across gold. Nintendo's policy on pricing means that even older games very rarely see price drops, if at all. However, now that launch titles are hitting their fifth birthdays, we are seeing more and more price drops across the catalog.

Not only that, but you'll also find plenty of cheap Nintendo Switch game deals on newer releases like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and even The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

That's especially true now that the Prime Day gaming deals are taking over July. Amazon's annual sale is a great source of discounts for all kinds of products, but Prime Day video game deals are some of the best offers. We'd recommend keeping a close eye on the retailer this month as a result - or checking in with our guide to the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals , of course.

Today's best cheap Nintendo Switch game deals

Cheap Nintendo Switch games aren't easy to come by, however we're seeing more and more flagship titles taking heavier discounts these days. We're five years out of the original console's release, which means we're well overdue some discounts. You'll find all the latest Nintendo Switch game sales just below.

Nintendo Switch Sports

MSRP: $49.99 / £39.99

Bowling's back. Nintendo Switch Sports stepped up to the podium right at the end of April 2022, but is already seeing some solid discounts in the UK. The cheapest we've seen this title go for so far is £32.99, a £7 saving that certainly bodes well for further savings in the US as well. Of course, this isn't as big a release as a traditional Mario or Kirby game, so we're expecting to see Nintendo Switch game deals hitting fairly soon here on both sides of the pond.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

Kirby and the Forgotten Land rolled onto the shelves in late March, and while we're yet to see any significant discounts in the US, UK players have enjoyed discounts of up to £10 on that original £49.99 RRP. That means any savings spotted in the price comparison chart below are going to be well worth your while, but any that drop further than £39.99 in the UK are going to be extremely rare.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

Pokemon Legends Arceus is the latest monster-grabbing title to his Nintendo's shelves. If Diamond and Pearl weren't enough for you, you'll be happy to know that we were starting to see Nintendo Switch game deals hitting this particular title even just weeks after release. In the US that only translated to a couple of dollars off the original $59.99 launch price, but over in the UK, players could save up to £10 on the original £49.99 RRP as soon as late February. That means there's plenty of wiggle room on this cost, but if you see a price lower than $57.99 / £44.99 you're getting a particularly stunning discount.

Metroid Dread

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

Metroid Dread stormed onto the shelves in late 2021, alongside the new OLED console. Since picking up its fair share of awards and widespread acclaim, the $59.99 / £49.99 price tag on this classic platformer hasn't shifted too far. We have spotted a few cents off the launch price in the months since launch. Most notably, Metroid Dread was included in a round of Nintendo Switch OLED restocks as a bundle during the November sales. However, if you do spot anything below $55 / £45 in the price comparison charts below you're getting an excellent offer.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

Nintendo has reimagined Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for its current generation, bringing the Sinnoh region back to our handhelds in turbo-charging the Underground at the same time. Now that this game has been out in the wild for a little while, we're starting to see prices trickle down. US retailers have been hovering between the $50-$55 mark recently, and you may be able to find a £36.99 sales price in the UK if you're lucky. There's plenty to do and see here, but if you're looking to save some cash you'll find all the lowest prices from around the web just below - starting with Brilliant Diamond.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has been incredibly successful since release in summer 2021. Another in a string of Wii U and Wii ports to the Switch console, the HD remaster of the classic title combines traditional gamepad controls with motion gameplay while also offering up excellent new visuals.

While an incredibly popular release, there have still been rare Nintendo Switch game deals on this particular title. Day to day sales won't save you much cash, so if you do spot a price below MSRP below you're still getting an excellent price, but we have seen as much as $10 off that cost in the US in previous flash sales.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

Super Mario 3D World never really got a fair shot on Wii U, which is why Nintendo has brought it back, patched it up with some smooth improvements, and packaged it with a new Bowser's Fury expansion as well. The result is an excellent Nintendo Switch game in its own right, but one that offers particularly strong value considering its propensity for discounts.

Because this is a Wii U port, we saw $10 / £10 discounts hitting the title remarkably quickly. While those savings haven't been improved upon since those early launch deals, there are still excellent prices out there considering this is such a hallmark release.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

The Super Mario franchise has influenced countless lives over the past couple of decades, and this collection brings some of the most beloved instalments to Nintendo Switch. Because we've not been able to play some of these games for years (short of getting an old console out of the attic), revisiting them here just what the doctor ordered. Plus, they've all been upscaled to 1080p resolution. Marvellous.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars offers three of the plumber's most iconic adventures from the last 20 years; Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. That means you're getting three games for the price of one here.

That said, we don't see too many Nintendo Switch game sales hitting this particular title. In the year since its release, it's dropped down to $52 a handful of times in the US and only briefly dropping £5 from the price in the UK. Since the March 2021 'deadline' for this game's release we've seen even fewer discounts, with prices sometimes actually increasing in the UK as well. Needless to say, any savings off that MSRP in the price comparison below is worth jumping on.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

The latest Animal Crossing was exactly what we needed when the world changed, and we still can't stop playing it. It's effortlessly cheerful and very chilled out, allowing you to hide away from the world with your island's anthropomorphic animal buddies. Plus, it gets seasonal updates to keep things fresh. That makes Animal Crossing: New Horizons a must-have for Switch owners.

New Horizons breaks ground by giving you an island to make over. After arriving on the shores of an uninhabited wilderness, you have the opportunity to pitch your tent and start an all-new settlement like a much friendlier survival documentary. Don't worry, though - all your favourite characters such as Tom Nook, KK Slider, and Isabelle are still along for the ride.

While slow to take off, we now regularly see cheap Nintendo Switch game deals on this particular title, with a $25 discount down to $35 in the US and a £39 price in the UK.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

If you have a Switch, you need Mario Kart 8 Deluxe . It takes everything that works about the series and hones it down into the best version yet, resulting in a fantastic racing game that you can enjoy alone or with friends and family.

Besides in-depth kart customisation, anti-gravity sections, underwater tracks, and flying, it also brings back a more classic Battle Mode that acts as the perfect companion to all those Grand Prix tracks. There are more racers than we can count, too, so you won't have any trouble finding a character to suit you.

This is a canon release, which means it took a little longer to start seeing some price drops. However, with four years on the market we're finally enjoying regular Nintendo Switch game deals on Mario Kart 8. We've seen as much as $25 off this game in the past, down to $35, but that was a particularly brief sale - you'll usually find it for $49.99 / £39.99. Be sure to grab an extra Nintendo Switch controller , though, because this is best enjoyed with friends.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £59.99

This franchise has always been known for its sense of adventure, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild takes that to the next level with an enormous open world, crafting mechanics, and a whole lot more than we have room to discuss here. What's more, a unique technological spin on the series helps this entry feel entirely unique.

This gem simply didn't see any deals in its first few years of life, but has since started trickling down in price. This is a particularly new development, though, with offers only really becoming available from the middle of 2021.

Since then, though, we've seen record low prices in the $40 region, and sometimes even dropping down to $35.99. The UK has also seen similar savings, with the higher £59.99 RRP giving way to a £49.99 sales price in recent months. It's time to check out Nintendo Switch chargers , though, because this one's a battery drainer.

Super Mario Odyssey

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

Mario games feel like Christmas in digital form; they're heart-warming, nostalgic, and deeply memorable. Super Mario Odyssey is no different. In fact, it may be one of the plumber's best outings yet.

Taking you from the prehistoric wilderness to an urban jungle and everywhere in-between, it's stuffed with feel-good platforming, collect-o-mania, intelligent mechanics, and fan-service galore.

As one of the first games released for the system, Super Mario Odyssey has spent some considerable time on the shelves. It's only in the last year and a half that we've been seeing Nintendo Switch game deals on this particular title, though, dropping down to $35 / £36.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £59.99

It's easy to forget how revolutionary Smash Bros. was back in the day; it flips the idea of a fighting game on its head to great effect thanks to a diverse roster of fighters and a system where you have to build up damage rather than chipping away at a health bar. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a good reminder, and it's another classic that'll almost certainly stand the test of time.

Ultimate somehow makes this 20-year series feel fresh. It's exceptionally polished and more than capable of balancing 70+ characters, resulting in Smash at its best.

Even though this is another older release, we're still yet to see any major Nintendo Switch game sales hitting its price tag. That's likely due to the ongoing support for the title, but with an end date set on new fighters, we may see more discounts in the next few months. The cheapest we've seen this game is $49.99 / £47.99.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

MSRP / RRP: $59.99 / £49.99

Wait a minute, doesn't this sound familiar? That's because it is. The original Link's Awakening appeared 27 years ago on Game Boy, and this classic top-down adventure is back on screens with a shiny new coat of paint and many excellent quality-of-life improvements, not to mention an adorable art style. It's an ode to old-school Zelda so is very different to the likes of Breath of the Wild, but that only increases the charm.

If you missed The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening the first time around when it landed in the early 1990s, don't make the same mistake now - grab it and experience a slice of gaming history.

Since release in 2019, Link's Awakening has seen its fair share of discounts. We've seen it take larger discounts than other Nintendo Switch games in the US, down as low as $35 in the last year or so. However, the UK is still stuck at the standard sales price of £39.99 that we've come to expect.

Where to find more cheap Nintendo Switch game sales

If you haven't spotted the game you're after in our round up, it's worth checking the retailers below. These are stores that offer regular cheap Nintendo Switch game deals, with some excellent prices up for grabs.

US:

UK

How much are Nintendo Switch games?

Nintendo Switch games typically launch at $59.99 / £49.99, and stay there for a while. Deals often drop these games to $51 in the US, but in the UK we regularly see games hitting £36.99 a few months after launch.

Can you get free Nintendo Switch games?

Nintendo Switch has plenty of free games like your classic free-to-play Fortnite, Rocket League, and Apex Legends. However, you can also play free Nintendo Switch games using a Nintendo Switch Online membership , which provides access to a whole roster of NES and SNES titles. You'll have to pay a little extra for the new selection of N64 titles. Or, you can always try new Nintendo Switch games for free with the eShop's wide range of demo downloads.

Why are Nintendo Switch games expensive?

Nintendo Switch games typically aren't any more expensive than PS5 or Xbox Series X releases. However, they often feel pricier because Nintendo Switch game deals on new releases are rare. These games often have to spend months on the market before they see a saving, contrary to the $20 or $30 you can often save on a new PlayStation or Microsoft release.

Want more deals on Nintendo essentials? Don't forget to check out our guide on the best Nintendo Switch accessories - it's frequently updated with the latest offers on essentials like the Nintendo Switch SD cards , and the best case for Nintendo Switch . You'll also find all the latest Ring Fit Adventure prices as well.

