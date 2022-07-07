Best audiophile headphones 2022

Best audiophile headphones Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best audiophile headphones you can buy in 2022 .

There's a vast choice of high-end headphones on the market and many are fitted with myriad high-tech bells and whistles. But what if you just want the purest listening experience possible?

With the emphasis firmly on sound quality, audiophile headphones are an ode to outstanding sonics – rather than sensors or streaming tech.

We've assembled the best audiophile headphones below. And they're not necessarily prohibitively expensive – great value sound quality does exist, so don't discount more affordable options.

How to choose the best audiophile headphones for you

If you want to focus on music, you may be best served by a pair of over-ear wired headphones that offer the perfect balance of musicality and precision. If you want to add technology – not to mention clearer sound – to the mix, you could opt for audiophile cans that combine state-of-the-art noise-cancelling tech with state-of-the-art sound.

So what else do you need to consider when buying the best audiophile headphones? To extract the best performance some models will benefit from a high-quality source or a headphone amplifier. Also, keep in mind that audiophile over-ears tend to be made for home listening; neither a 3m cable nor an open-back design is ideal for the train or office.

Ready to rediscover your favourite track or inject new life into a carefully-curated playlist? Our pick of the top high-end, audiophile headphones will level-up your love of music.

(Image credit: Grado)

These are the best audiophile headphones at this price.

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 2m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm (with 6.35mm adapter) | Weight: 340g

Excellent detail and dynamics Hugely entertaining performance Rugged build Noise leakage New earpads won’t suit all

These are a small improvement over the SR325e, but considering those previously topped this list of best audiophile headphones, any improvement is an achievement in itself. What's also an achievement is that these picked up a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award.

So what's new? On the surface, not much. There are flatter foam earpads, an updated cable and lighter coloured stitching on the firmly padded headband. But the real work has gone on under the hood.

The 44mm drive unit has a revised motor system, new diaphragm and upgraded coil, all to improve efficiency and reduce distortion. And the new 8-conductor cable uses 'super' annealed copper to deliver a purer sound.

The result is a smoother listen and more authoritative bass, and an overall cleaner, clearer sound. They take precision and insight to another level, while delivering rhythms with enthusiasm and plenty of punch. The best audiophile headphones just got that bit better.

Read the full Grado SR325x review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser’s wired flagship earbuds set high standards.

Style: In-ear | Cable length: 1.2m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm, 2.5mm, 4.4mm | Weight: 4g each

Detailed, articulate sound Refined, entertaining presentation Clever engineering Cable transmits noise No in-line remote

Sennheiser’s IE 900 will appeal to purists who want to get the best audio possible from a high-quality source. It's a suitably premium package befitting the best audiophile headphones, with six ear tip options and three cables with a choice of normal 3.5mm and balanced 2.5mm and 4.4mm connectors. The only thing they don't have is an in-line remote.

Sennheiser's engineers have chosen to go with a single driver rather than the more fashionable multiple unit approach that many rivals take and it's made with rigidity and low resonance in mind. The results are fantastic. They’re impressively clear and open sounding, able to dig deep into the production of a recording. They sound confident and insightful too, revealing layers of low-level information and organising every track they're faced with into a structured and cohesive whole.

Partner them with a high-quality outboard DAC, such as the Chord Mojo and use good quality files and you'll hear just why the IE 900 justify their hefty price tag.

Read the full Sennheiser IE 900 review

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Premium audiophile headphones that break the mould.

Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 6.3mm | Weight: 360g

Full-bodied, detailed sound Powerful, agile bass Solid build Pricey Design limits absolute performance

Closed-back headphones can suffer with distortion issues, but that's not the case with the brilliant Sennheiser HD 820. Sennheiser has cunningly fixed that problem by using a combination of Gorilla Glass and sound-absorbing chambers to prevent sound waves bouncing back into the drivers. The result? A stunning level of agility and precision, impressive authority in the low frequencies and expertly-controlled bass. Of course, these are a serious investment. But if you're serious about music they'll transform your home listening experience.

Read the full Sennheiser HD 820 review

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

The Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X brilliantly combine analysis with entertainment, and are superbly made.

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 1.8m, 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 345g

Impressive insight Expressive and controlled Articulate and musically cohesive Demanding of partnering electronics and recording quality

Beyerdynamic refers to the DT 900 Pro X as premium studio headphones. That had us scratching our collective heads. After spending some considerable time with them we still can’t figure out what makes these over-ear headphones less suitable for home use. They’re well made, comfortable and sound great, so whether they are intended for the studio or not, we really like them.

Ultimately, these Beyerdynamics fulfill their 'studio' brief by delivering all the resolution, stability and control required to dissect a recording, but at the same time manage to convey the emotional impact of the music as well as anything we’ve heard at this level. If you’re looking for a quality pair of headphones at this price, put these at the top of your shopping list. Once you have a listen you’ll be glad you did.

Read the full Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X review

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Premium audiophile headphones that have an exceptional sound to match.

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 340g

Neutral and detail presentation Expressive dynamics Comfort If price isn't an issue, nothing

Beyerdynamic's Amiron aren't the kind of headphones that grab your attention on a short listen, but give them a bit of time and their impressive transparency and resolution is sure to please.

It pleased us so much, we gave them a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award

They're comfortable too, with nicely-judged earpads and sensible weight. You'll need a good quality source and recordings to hear them at their best though, so don't be tempted to skimp.

With everything in place, Beyerdynamic’s Amiron headphones provide an impressive sound that takes the whole frequency range in its stride. We like their clear midrange vocals, their tight timing, and the impressive way that they can handle challengingly messy songs. Some of the best audiophile headphones at this price.

Read the full Beyerdynamic Amiron review

(Image credit: Grado)

Some of the best audiophile headphones on a budget.

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 1.8m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm (with 6.35mm adapter) | Weight: 240g

Punchy, musical performers Class-leading insight Light and comfortable Very leaky

These are a modern take on the original SR80 headphones from 1991, the pair which wrote the Grado family business into the audiophile history books. They also succeed the 2014-released, multi- What Hi-Fi? Award-winning SR80e . So they have big shoes to fill.

They do so admirably. In fact, they picked up a 2021 Award for their efforts. Their open-backed design leaks sound like a sieve, but provides a gloriously open soundstage with class-leading transparency. The new, fourth-generation 44mm driver is more efficient and lowers distortion, and boy does it show: they sound clearer, cleaner and more detailed than their predecessor, and are easier to drive from portable devices.

Everything we like about their predecessors – their nimble-footedness, expressive, rolling dynamics, and insight across well-defined frequencies – has been inherited, and the punch and panache that have made the Prestige models such born entertainers are very much also part of the SR80x’s sonic signature. These are far from rich or even warm in tone, but an extra generous sprinkling of refinement this time round has made their forward, clinical presentation all the more palpable. Audiophiles on a budget, look no further.

Read the full Grado SR80x review

(Image credit: Focal)

Open-back headphones that live up to their name.

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 1.2m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm (with 6.3mm adaptor), 4-pin XLR | Weight: 450g

Expressive and entertaining presentation Excellent comfort Terrific build and finish Standard cable is just 1.2m long Lots of sound leakage Lack of isolation from noise

Focal is best known for its speakers, and seeing as it only launched its own range of headphones in 2012, it's a relative newcomer to the space. But it's quickly made a name for itself by challenging some of the best models around. The Clear Mg is a high-end, open-backed pair that looks and feels as luxurious as that price tag would suggest.

The quality of the materials is excellent, from the leather used on the thick, cushioned headband to the microfibre cloth on the cosseting earpads. Not only does this mean a premium product, it makes them comfy too – the headphones are nicely shaped and inward pressure is firm but well-judged. The wide, cushioned headband and well-designed earpads spread the 450g weight well.

Sonically, they live up to their name, with a refined yet explicit sound that makes it easy to follow low-level instrumental strands in busy productions. There’s plenty of punch on offer and lows are rendered with grip and texture. Rhythms are delivered in a surefooted and controlled manner rather than with overt exuberance, but there’s still enough in the way of drive to keep us entertained. The overall presentation retains an easy-going charm that makes longer listening sessions a breeze.

Read the full Focal Clear Mg review

(Image credit: Shure)

Some of the best audiophile headphones for fans of in-ears.

Style: In-ear | Cable length: 1.27m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 24.5g

Sophisticated, mature sound Superb levels of detail Exceptional sense of timing Require suitable content and amplification Unforgiving of poor recordings

The Aonic 5 are the top in-ear model in Shure’s Aonic range. On paper, their design credentials look suitably impressive. The Aonic 5 use three high-definition balanced armature drivers in a dual woofer and single tweeter configuration.

You can actually get a closer look at the inner working of the buds through the clear section of each earpiece. It acts as a window and makes a welcome change to the dull black plastic used to cover the majority of headphones that pass through our test rooms. The Aonic 5 are available in three different finishes – Matte Black, Gloss Red and Crystal Clear.

They can also work as a wireless pair, using Shure's true wireless secure fit adapter (which costs an extra £175, $179, AU$309).

While they work with a phone (providing it has a 3.5mm headphone jack), to hear them at their best you really should feed them quality audio files from a quality source. Using a laptop and streaming in lossless CD quality? We’d seriously suggest using the Shures with a dedicated external DAC/headphone amp . Trust us, a good time awaits.

Read the full Shure Aonic 5 review

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Beyerdynamic refines its winning formula.

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 360g

Clean, balanced presentation Even-handed, informative nature Comfortable and well made Needs top-class partners

It’s been over a decade since we first laid ears on the original T1 model, and they have since become something of a touchstone for us as far as premium headphones go. The main change between this third-generation model and its predecessor has been to make the new pair easier to drive for laptops and mobile devices. But be under no illusions – high-quality source material is still vital.

They're open-backed, so the usual provisos about leaking sound apply. They're intended for home listening, which is aided by the 3m-long cable. This is easily detachable, so if it ever does break or get damaged, swapping to a replacement will take a matter of seconds. And it doesn't make much mechanical noise as you move around – always a plus.

Sound-wise, they're a little cleaner and clearer than their predecessors, sounding a little less bright and more rounded in the treble. It makes them a bit more forgiving of aggressive electronics and recordings, but they're still admirably even-handed and balanced. We’re pleased to report that Beyerdynamic hasn’t over-egged the bass frequencies either, with the T1 (3rd Gen) sounding as tonally convincing as ever.

Read the full Beyerdynamic T1 (3rd Generation) review

(Image credit: Sony)

New design, same result for Sony’s latest premium noise-cancelling headphones.

Style: Closed-back | Cable length: Wireless | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Connector: N/A | Weight: 250g

Sensational sonic clarity Nice to use Punchy and precise, agile bass Build seems a little less premium than before Don’t fold away completely

It can be tricky for a manufacturer to push the sound performance of a product consistently from generation to generation, but that is what Sony has managed to do with the WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, our new Bluetooth ANC favourites.

When we saw the official pictures of the Sony WH-1000XM5, we were more than a bit surprised. We wondered whether it was a wise move to give one of Sony’s biggest success stories in recent memory a major redesign. But it's paid off.

The Sony XM5 headphones might feel a little less premium than before, but the jump in sound quality from the previous generation is a big one, and rivals could once again have their work cut out. If you are looking for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, your auditioning should start here. The older XM4 (below) were already the best around, but the XM5 are undoubtedly better for those who can afford to pay the premium.

Read the full Sony WH-1000XM5 review

(Image credit: Shure)

Breathtakingly musical and comfy to wear.

Style: In-ear | Cable length: 1.27m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm, 6.3mm | Weight: 20.4g

Superb dynamics and musicality Detailed and balanced sound Lightweight and comfortable Understated delivery

Despite the popularity of wireless models, there are plenty of discerning listeners who prefer the ease and simplicity of wired in-ears. After all, there's no need to worry about the battery conking out or the Bluetooth pairing playing up.

If that's you, and sound quality is a priority, the Aonic 3 in-ears will impress. These 2021 Award winners are some of Shure's smallest earbuds and offer a comfy fit. They’re lightweight, and the fact the headphone cable can be secured over the top of your ears so it doesn't hang down is useful when on the go.

Shure is a brand with an 80-year history of making pro audio, so it's no surprise that the Aonic 3 are a delight to listen to, up there with the best audiophile headphones at this price. Their sense of rhythm and timing needs to be heard to be believed and their dynamic ability left us spellbound.

Are these buds the most enthusiastic in-ears we've ever heard? No, but they're honest, transparent and true to the original recording. If those attributes appeal, you won't find anything better for the money.

Read the full Shure Aonic 3 review

(Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

Studio headphones that really sing.

Type: Closed-back | Cable length: 1.8m, 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 350g

Excellent detail Musical and articulate Robust build Some rivals sound more exciting

These over-ears are the closed-back cousins to the open-backed Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X further up this list. Like the 900, they're aimed at content creators (being labelled as 'studio' headphones). But they have plenty to offer content consumers too.

At their heart is Beyerdynamic’s new Stellar.45 drive unit. It’s designed and manufactured in-house and uses a layered Peek polymer diaphragm, with a damping material sandwiched in between, and a Neodymium motor system. The aim? To deliver a detailed sound with an easy load which will allow the headphones to be driven by laptops and smartphones without any problems.

And it works. The 700 sound effortlessly composed – the order and precision with which instruments are presented gives music a solid foundation which the headphones can build on. It's not the most exciting presentation we’ve ever heard, but the honesty in the execution is second to none at this price and the headphones still communicate dynamic shifts of percussion, strings and wind instruments extremely effectively.

Add to that the lack of sound leakage inherent to their closed-back design, and you're onto a winner for creators and consumers alike.

Read the full Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X review

(Image credit: Austrian Audio)

Talented on-ears that set high standards at this level.

Style: Closed-back | Cable length: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: No | Weight: 285g (without cable)

Solid build Forthright and informative sound Even-handed nature 1.2m cable is an optional extra

While Austrian Audio is a new company, the people behind it are ex-AKG employees and some of the most experienced in the industry. That maturity shines through in its Hi-X50 on-ear audiophile headphones.

They're solid, quality-built headphones, and components like the headband cushioning and memory foam earpads can be easily replaced. So you don't need to worry about wear and tear.

To wear, they're light and easy to ignore, and they come with a 3m cable, though a 1.2m optional extra is also available – worth considering if you'll be using these cans on the move.

But be warned: they don't suffer fools gladly. Subpar source material has nowhere to hide, as every scratch and pop is exposed. But when the source material is up to standard, these headphones truly shine, unearthing lots of detail and organising it into a musically cohesive presentation. It’s a pretty even-handed sound, without much in the way of undue emphasis on any part of the frequency range. This balanced performance perfectly matches the brand's maturity beyond its years.

And if you're happy to spend a little more for a slightly heavier, bulkier, and slightly better sounding prospect, check out the Austrian Audio Hi-X55 .

Read the full Austrian Audio Hi-X50 review

(Image credit: Klipsch)

The best budget in-ear audiophile headphones.

Style: In-ear | Cable length: 1.2m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 11.6g

Impressive, comfortable fit Detailed, dynamic sound Even tonal balance Can generate cable noise No volume control

Klipsch knows how to make a decent pair of affordable in-ears. In 2018 it was the R6i II that stole all the headlines, but now it's the T5M Wired causing a stir – such a stir that they picked up a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award. Not only are they extremely comfortable (which helps), they're also some of the most musical buds we've heard at the money.

They sound detailed and dynamic with an even tonal balance and excellent sense of timing. The only slight negatives are they can generate cable noise if you don't use the supplied clothing clip and you can't change volume via the one-button control/mic. Still, that's small fry in the grand scheme of things.

Read the full Klipsch T5M Wired review

(Image credit: Shure)

Premium design meets audiophile levels of musicality.

Style: Closed-backed | Cable length: 1.8m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 3.5mm | Weight: 286g

Expansive, open sound Beautifully balanced Cosy fit Nothing

These plush, closed-back over-ears are nicely crafted from premium materials such as aluminium and carbon fibre. They're lightweight and feature ear cups swathed in soft Alcantara, making them ideal for extended late-night listening sessions. Beneath the ear cups lie 40mm neodymium drivers, which make for impressive dynamics, nimble presentation and a stunning amount of detail. Naturally musical, they're superb value for money and a great choice for the audiophile.

Read the full Shure SRH1540 review

(Image credit: Sony)

Premium, wireless, and with superb sonics.

Style: Closed-back | Cable length: Wireless | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Connector: N/A | Weight: 254g

Dynamic, detail-rich sound Sensational sense of timing Lightweight, comfy and clever No IP rating No aptX support

Sony knows when it's onto a good thing. For proof, look no further than the WH-1000XM4, successors to the five-star-rated WH-1000XM3. If you're after the best-sounding wireless on-ears, these 2020/2021 What Hi-Fi? Award-winners should be near the top of your list.

They've since been succeeded by the XM5 further up this list. But that means there should be some great deals around.

The XM4 improve upon the XM3 with plusher ear cups, better noise-cancelling technology and a raft of new features including Speak to Chat, which allows you to talk to someone without removing the headphones from your head.

More importantly, the XM4 offer a serious hike in sound quality. The presence of Sony's new DSEE Extreme sound processor, coupled with Sony’s inspired DAC and analogue amplifier combo, delivers a sense of musicality and enthusiasm that is nothing less than addictive.

Sony’s WH range has consistently set a benchmark for timing and dynamics and the XM4 continue that trend. The dynamic shifts and low frequency performance are particularly thrilling.

When you factor in the high degree of comfort and herculean battery life, the XM4 are a great blend of convenience and quality.

Read the full Sony WH-1000XM4 review

(Image credit: Focal)

Superb audiophile headphones with a price tag to match their talents.

Style: Open-backed | Cable length: 3m | Noise-cancelling: No | Connector: 6.3mm | Weight: 490g

Great resolution, transparency Ace dynamics Comfortable The price Need top partner kit

These are some of the best audiophile headphones we've ever heard, full stop. And they're priced appropriately. If sound quality is your priority, you should buy them without hesitation. Except there's a rather large caveat to consider...

They're open-backed. That means they leak sound to everyone around you, as well as letting in the noises from your surroundings.

But the upside to that is a wonderfully airy, spacious soundscape that really lets the music do its thing. This is a refined and wonderfully smooth performance, but there's still enough in the way of bite to satisfy. The sound is brimming with authority, and there's a satisfying sense of weight to proceedings.

While the sound is revealing, the Utopia don’t go out of their way to highlight the harshness in a recording. It's a nicely judged balance that means they work well across a wide range of recordings.

If money is no object, then the Utopia definitely deserve your attention.

Read the full Focal Utopia review

How we choose the best audiophile headphones

Here at What Hi-Fi? we review hundreds of products every year, from TVs to speakers, headphones to streamers.

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in London and Bath, where our team of expert reviewers do all our testing. This gives us complete control, ensuring consistency.

All products are tested in comparison with rival products in the same price category, and all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than an individual reviewer, again helping to ensure consistency and avoid any personal preference.

The What Hi-Fi? team has more than 100 years experience of reviewing, testing and writing about consumer electronics.

From all of our reviews, we choose the products to feature in our Best Buys . That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended above, or on any other Best Buy page , you can be assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi? approved product.

