If you ask people what movies they watch each Christmas season, chances are many of them will include A Christmas Story on the list. The movie was met with a decent amount of positive critical reception when it came out in 1983, but it’s been cemented as a Christmas classic in the decades since, and you won’t have any problem finding marathons of it on cable during that period of the year. Well, today brings word that not only is a new Christmas Story sequel on the way, the star of the original movie is coming back too.

