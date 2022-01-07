15 Places With The Absolute Best Pizza In NYC

New York pizza is athing, so we took coming up with a list of the best pizza in NYC very, very seriously.

Good pizza is no joke! From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to pizzerias that put an Italian-American twist on the classics, these are the absolute best pizza spots in NYC to visit when you’re itching for a slice:

1. Song’ E Napule, SoHo/Greenwich

If you’re looking for the closest thing to Neapolitan pizza from Italy in NYC, Song’ E Napule is your place. It was awarded “Pizzeria of the Year” by Gambero Rosso International, a prestigious Italian food, drink and travel company. Though their classic margherita pizza is to die for, we adore the Calzone Classico. It’s not the Americanized version of a calzone though, chewy dough overstuffed with cheese. Instead, the folded-over dough is filled with mozzarella (fiordilatte di agerola), spicy salami, ricotta, tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze nolane) and basil.

And if you still have room for dessert, you’ve got to try the gigantic Pallone di Maradona overflowing with Nutella.

What We Recommend: Margherita or the Calzone Classico

Where: 146 W Houston St.

2. Joe’s Pizza, Greenwich Village

Joe’s Pizza has been a Greenwich Village institution since 1975. The original owner Joe Pozzuoli from Naples, Italy still runs the pizza shop. It’s been named the “best authentic slice” in NYC by multiple media outlets (GQ, New York Magazine, LIVE! with Regis and Kelly, and more!).

What We Recommend: Keep it simple–plain cheese or fresh mozzarella

Where: 7 Carmine St. (though there are now multiple locations throughout the city, see here )

3. Prince Street Pizza, SoHo

Prince Street’s famous “SoHo Square” slice with tiny, thick slices of pepperoni was a viral trend, but also one that rightfully lives up to the hype. This pizza has the perfect ratio of doughy to crunchy to sweet to spicy (it does have a kick!). But expect to wait on a very long line, especially on the weekends or during lunch time.

What We Recommend: SoHo Square Pepperoni

Where: 27 Prince St. A

4. John’s of Bleeker St., West Village

John’s of Bleeker was started by Italian immigrant John Sasso way back in 1929, arguably one of the first pizzas joints in NYC (and the country!). It moved locations in 1954 and has since had different owners, but is still run by a family. You have to get a full pie (no slices), but its coal-fired brick oven method is what makes it so famous. It’s also a sit-down restaurant, not one of the usual eat-a-slice-while-standing-outside joints like a lot of the other NY pizza spots.

What We Recommend: Ricotta/basil pie

Where: 278 Bleecker St.

5. Ribalta, Union Square

Ribalta is another truly authentic Neopolitan pizza restaurant. They import all of their ingredients directly from Italy, and “only use the mixture of flours for pizza certified by the Italian flour mill ‘Le 5 Stagioni’ and the natural yeast coming from Italy, which makes the pizza light and easy to digest,” according to their website . They also have gluten-free and vegan options.

What We Recommend: The “DOC”

Where: 48 E 12th St.

6. Rubirosa, Nolita

More Italian-American than Italian, Rubirosa was created by the son of Giuseppe Pappalardo, who founded Joe & Pat’s on Staten Island. Reservations are highly recommended online here . It’s a bit tight inside, but that just makes it especially cozy, right?

What We Recommend: Try something different with a vodka or pesto sauce instead of the classic tomato.

Where: 235 Mulberry St.

7. Fumo, Harlem

Head uptown for a cozy atmosphere and delicious brick oven pizza right across the street from City College. Lots of candlelight and a gorgeous marble bar add a classy vibe, perfect for date night. And wine bottles are half price on Mondays!

What We Recommend: Vodka pie

Where: 1600 Amsterdam Ave

8. Baker’s Pizza, East Village

This East Village pizzeria has allllll the toppings. From a bacon/Brussels sprouts/white truffle oil combo to a pepperoni square, it’s perfect if you’re in the mood for more than just cheese. Plus they have a $5 beer-and-slice deal!

What We Recommend: Pepperoni slice or mushroom with truffle oil

Where: 201 Avenue A

Roberta’s wood oven pizzas helped make a name for Bushwick, Brooklyn, and has been known as one of the top pizzas in NYC. Their pies are individual and light and pillowy, and meats and salumi are cured in-house.

What We Recommend: For weekend brunch, get the breakfast pizza with drippy egg!

Where: 261 Moore St. (see all locations on their website here )

10. Scarr’s Pizza, Lower East Side

Scarr’s was opened by Scarr Pimentel on the Lower East Side in 2016. It quickly grew in popularity and became a staple on the New York pizza scene, getting included on many best-of lists (including ours!). They use 100% all-natural and stone milled flour (done on-site), and you can taste the difference.

What We Recommend: Classic Plain Slice

Where : 22 Orchard St.

11. Denino’s, Staten Island or Greenwich Village

Denino’s started on Staten Island in 1937, mainly serving as a tavern hangout for dock workers in Port Richmond. It’s grown exponentially in popularity since then, as word of their delicious thin-crust pizza spread. The newer Greenwich Village location is surprisingly just as tasty as the original!

What We Recommend: White Clam Pie

Where: 524 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island or 93 Macdougal St., Manhattan

12. L&B Spumoni Gardens, Bensonhurst

This is a very particular style of pizza that originated in Brooklyn, with an emphasis on the sauce! L&B style is almost a pizza in reverse: they layer the mozzarella cheese first on the dough so it’s under the homemade tomato sauce. It started as a horse-and-wagon operation in 1939, and now is an iconic brick-and-mortar in Brooklyn (with plans for a DUMBO addition).

What We Recommend: The classic L&B Sicilian slice

Where: 2725 86th St., Brooklyn

13. Koronet Pizza, Upper West Side

Koronet’s is known for its jumbo-sized slices, which especially hit the spot after a night out on the town. It’s open until 2am on weeknights and 4am on weekdays, and each enormous slice only costs around $5.

What We Recommend: Anything that’s ‘jumbo’

Where: 2848 Broadway (multiple locations, see all here )

14. Fiore’s Pizza, SoHo/West Village

Not every slice at this SoHo/West Village border pizza parlor would necessarily make this list, but the Grandma’s slice is where it’s at . It’s a low-key spot and in a tiny space, but that makes ideal at the end of a long night or for a quick lunch. It’s thin-crust style, with a sauce on the sweeter side.

What We Recommend: Grandma pizza

Where: 165 Bleecker St.

15. Eleven B Pizza, Lower East Side

Come to Eleven B for good old-school New York pizza. The owner Vincent Sgarlato is almost always there, just as he’s been since his family brought their pizza recipe to the Lower East Side almost 50 years ago. There’s an express side just for pizza or a sit-down restaurant side with pastas and more if you have a little more time to spend.

What We Recommend: Sicilian

Where: 174 Avenue B