Every PS5 video game delay 2022: Upcoming release dates

We saw 2020 begin with a slew of high-profile game delays, most notably Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Then, COVID-19 struck and threw the games industry through a head-spinning loop through 2021. Now, as 2022 continues, more delays continue to hit the industry as developers truly begin to understand the effects the pandemic had on their work pipeline.

We've compiled a list of every game delayed from 2021 and beyond. Some of these games are stalled indefinitely, while others have set release windows or final release dates. We'll continually update this list as more game news develops.

Games delayed into 2022 and beyond

Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 never had a firm release date, but that hasn't stopped the developer from notifying fans that development was set back by six months. It's unclear when exactly it will launch, though people can expect more information later in 2022. As expected, this delay was attributed to the pandemic.

Release date: Summer 2023

Forspoken

Luminous Productions and Square Enix's upcoming JRPG Forspoken needs a little more time before it's ready to hit PC and PS5. Announcing its second delay, the team said "as a result of ongoing discussions with key partners, we have made the strategic decision to move the launch date of Forspoken." Thankfully the game is mostly finished and it's just in the final stages of polish.

Release date: Jan. 24, 2023

God of War Ragnarok

We don't know much about God of War Ragnarok other than what we can glean from its reveal trailer and collector's editions, but we did know it wasn't going to release in 2021 as initially planned. Instead, Sony Santa Monica delayed it into 2022 before settling on a November release.

Release date: Nov. 9, 2022

Gotham Knights

WB Games Montreal's highly-anticipated Batman title didn't make its planned release in 2021. To deliver the best experience possible, Gotham Knights was postponed until October 2022. When it launches on PS5, players will be able to take control of the Bat Family and uncover the secrets behind the Court of Owls.

Release date: Oct. 25, 2022

Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games unveiled Hogwarts Legacy during a Sony PS5 press conference in September 2020. The upcoming RPG was set to take us back to the popular Wizarding World sometime in 2021, but to create "the best possible experience," it was delayed until 2022 . It looks like we'll need to wait a bit longer, but hopefully, it'll be worth it.

Release date: Holiday 2022

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Ubisoft is remaking the classic Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, but in all honesty, the reveal trailer looked... rough. Nothing like what a proper remake should. Though it was intended to release in January 2021, its first delay was until March 2021, and then indefinitely.

Release date: TBD

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an interesting one. It's easily the biggest and most ambitious title from developer Daedalic Entertainment, so it makes sense that it needs more time to ensure that it meets expectations. Daedalic said it should "fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles" and "the universe will be faithfully represented" when it launches in 2022.

Release date: Sept. 1, 2022

Saints Row

Saints Row's reboot was intended for a packed February 2022, but it was moved to August 2022. The developer stated this move was to ensure the game exceeds expectations, and meets their high standards to do their vision justice.

Release date: Aug. 23, 2022

Skull & Bones

Skull & Bones suffered multiple delays since its announcement, but Ubisoft finally seems ready to release it into the world. It was initially expected to launch in Q3/Q4 of 2018 before being pushed into 2019. We can see how that panned out as it's now 2022. Skull & Bones is finally set to release in November next to God of War Ragnarok.

Release date: Nov. 8, 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next adventure coming from Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady Studios, but it won't hit its anticipated 2022 release after all. Creative director Sefton Hill made the announcement on Twitter, stating, "We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can."

Release date: Spring 2023

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Fans have eagerly awaited this sequel to the cult classic for over a decade. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was initially scheduled to hit store shelves in March 2020, but was delayed later into 2020 and then further until sometime in 2021 at an unspecified date. Then, the publisher went on to obliterate the development team and delayed it indefinitely.

Release date: TBA (Delayed indefinitely)

The delays will surely continue

Don't be too surprised if your favorite anticipated game ends up being delayed in the coming months. While delays are a normal part of the industry and can sometimes lead to a better finished product, the problem has only been exacerbated the last few years.

Whether its first-party titles from PlayStation and Xbox, or third-games from a variety of publishers, the entire industry has been hit hard with delays across most studios. If a game you're looking forward to does happen to be delayed, at least there are still plenty of other games to play right now.

