ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The 17 Best Outdoor Rugs Are Weather-Resistant and Easily Cleaned

By William Goodman and Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Outdoor rugs are just as necessary for home furnishing as indoor ones. Just think about it: Does your patio get hot with all that extra sunshine in the summer ? Does your outdoor furniture slip and slide around? Or does your backyard need a splash of color and an interesting pattern to anchor its design? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, your outdoor space will greatly benefit from one of the best outdoor rugs.

Like indoor rugs , there are many benefits to using outdoor rugs including:

  • Temperature – While many outdoor surfaces absorb heat and get too-hot-to-touch in the summer, an outdoor rug provides a temperature-controlled zone that even your bare feet can enjoy.
  • Grip – Floors can become slippery, especially near pools, so having an outdoor rug in place to provide an extra level of grip is a wise idea.
  • Protection – Even the most costly outdoor rugs are a fraction of the investment required for a patio or decking area. Placing a rug over these areas can provide protection and ensure they stay in their best condition for longer.
  • Aesthetics – As a quick fix for covering areas of damage or dirt, outdoor rugs are a homely addition to areas often overlooked. Having one in place near your outdoor patio furniture or outdoor dining table makes sense for all the same reasons as having a rug indoors.

Outdoor rugs come in many shapes, sizes and designs. Choose an 8′ x 10′ outdoor rug (or bigger) to cover larger areas or use an outdoor runner to define a walkway or path. Alternatively, small outdoor rugs could be used as an accent or a place for guests to wipe their feet before entering your home. You can additionally purchase square, oblong or circular outdoor rugs, based on preference and choose colors that complement your outdoor living space.

When shopping for the best outdoor rugs, you definitely want to find options that are easy to clean, lightweight and weather-resistant. Those elements are critical when looking for a great outdoor rug to pair with your outdoor furniture.

Below, you’ll find 17 of our favorite outdoor rugs to make your exterior space feels as comfy and cozy as your interior spaces. Each option was designed with outdoor use in mind, so you won’t have to worry about damage to your new carpet when heavy rain comes your way.

If your OCD already has you wondering how to clean an outdoor rug even before purchasing, there’s no need to fret because all of our picks are made of synthetic fibers that are simple to clean with a broom or simple rinse with a hose or bucket of water. And best of all, these rugs are all affordably priced when you factor in their durability and size.

1. Maren Outdoor Rug

BEST OVERALL

When considering outdoor rugs, it’s good to think about something that can really define a space. Luckily, this striped outdoor rug from Maren pops with a striking design to really add some color to either enhance or complement your existing setup. Additionally, its 100% polypropylene construction makes it durable enough to handle the worst the elements throw your way. Furthermore, the rug is UV-treated (against the sun’s brutal rays), moth-resistant and mildew-resistant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxjAd_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Maren Outdoor Rug $339.15

2. Foss Ribbed Outdoor Area Rug

BEST VALUE

Add texture to your outside patio or decking for under $20 with the Foss Ribbed Outdoor Area Rug. Despite its low price tag, this piece is large enough to have a considerable impact on your garden at six by eight feet in size. The textured, ribbed design is available in three colors, namely grey, taupe and chocolate. Plus, it’s made from 100% PET fiber which utilizes purified recycled bottles to create the natural-to-touch material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vqbg_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Foss Ribbed Outdoor Area Rug $20.97

3. Thalia Indoor/Outdoor Rug

BEST NATURAL DESIGN

If you’re looking for a design for your outdoor rug that mimics the natural world, this Thalia indoor/outdoor rug is a great choice. It’s made of thick, durable yarn to maximize its longevity, and the jacquard technique gives it the substantial underfoot feel that you’re looking for. It has a whimsical leaf pattern and a neutral tone that’ll blend in with your outdoor decor. It also has hand-finished surged edges for durability and a skid-resistant laminated backing to hold it in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QIgS_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Thalia Indoor/Outdoor Rug $123.47 (orig. $799.00) 85% OFF

4. Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug

BEST REVERSIBLE

This versatile outdoor rug is made of premium recycled plastic tubes, making it both durable and sustainable. It is both water and stain-resistant and can be reversed to change patterns for major flexibility in terms of design. The two-in-one rug is additionally UV resistant to protect it from fading and it can be easily cleaned by rinsing with a hose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q07C9_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug $56.99

5. Green Artificial Grass Rug

BEST ARTIFICIAL GRASS

Extend your lawn onto alternative outdoor surfaces by rolling out the Green Artificial Grass Rug. With a 4.5-star rating and nearly 1,000 customer reviews, customers really seem to dig this artificial grass rug. What’s more, this rug is a modestly priced and a quality way to jazz up the less-loved parts of your yard. At the point of order, the website will calculate the cut you need to suit your chosen area with the minimum being suitable for up to 48 square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gX8b2_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Green Artificial Grass Rug $21.97

6. Sea Pier Outdoor Rug

EASIEST TO MATCH

While this Sea Pier Indoor/Outdoor Rug isn’t as visually striking as other options on the list, its subtle texture nicely matches nearly any outdoor furniture setup. Easy to care for, this is a great solution for families with kids or pets, as the enhanced polypropylene fibers don’t shed while also remaining immensely durable. That combination ensures this is a long-lasting, tough rug that can tackle rain, sleet, snow, hail or even extended sunlight. It also covers a wide area, making it great to slide underneath existing patio furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCpDl_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Sea Pier Outdoor Rug $84.15

7. nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor-Outdoor Accent Rug

BEST BRAIDED OPTION

Made of 100% polypropylene, this indoor-outdoor rug is durable and resistant to wear and tear. The braided weave offers a unique design and texture for your outdoor patio space while the water-resistant material is easy to clean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhRUj_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: nuLOOM Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Accent Rug $70.60

8. Bottalive Buffalo Plaid Check Rug

BEST PORCH RUG

Add a soft furnishing to your porch with the Bottalive Buffalo Plaid Check Rug. The black and white plaid pattern creates a warm welcome for guests as they approach the front door. This piece is made from a cotton, polyester and viscose material mix, making it suitable for all seasons. Additionally, the edges of the rug are hemmed for reinforcement to help avoid wear and tear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KagYt_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Bottalive Buffalo Plaid Check Rug $16.90 (orig. $32.99) 49% OFF

9. DII Contemporary Outdoor Rug

BEST PATTERN

The bold pattern on this rug from DII is akin to that of a magic eye poster, making for a real statement piece to place outdoors. While it may look like it’s woven together with a series of intense knits, it’s actually 100% polypropylene-based which makes it, you guessed it, weatherproof. However, that construction also makes it nice and light, so feel free to rearrange it as you see fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfdNd_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: DII Contemporary Outdoor Rug $30.29 (orig. $47.99) 37% OFF

10. Aden Outdoor Rug

BEST FOR PETS

Made from durable polypropylene, the Aden Outdoor Rug is designed to resist stains and fading. It’s a great floor furnishing for homes with pets, as the textured grey tones disguise most furs. Available in multiple sizes (up to 9-by-12 feet), you can really change the feel of your outdoor space with this rug. However, the thin, flat-weave finish also makes it suitable for sliding under doors and furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gMww_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Aden Outdoor Rug $199.00

11. Unique Loom Transitional Indoor & Outdoor Rug

MOST DURABLE

Another good neutral-colored outdoor rug, this selection from Unique Loom offers just a bit of character to subtly enhance your outdoor space. Its crisscrossing design is just enough of a pattern to make it stand out without overwhelming the space. Of course, it’s completely weather resistant and can be easily sprayed clean should it ever get too messy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlz0k_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Unique Loom Transitional Indoor & Outdoor Rug $52.98 (orig. $141.36) 63% OFF

12. Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug

BEST COLORED OPTION

Another eco-friendly rug option (made from 100% recycled plastic), this specific rug from Fab Habitat pops with a fantastic striped, blue pattern. The snugly woven threads not only help with durability but also provide a soft and cushioned texture that’s helpful for when you’re walking on top of it. Additionally, it’s mold, mildew and UV-resistant to make sure it’s weatherproof all year long.

Read more: Best Colorful Rugs That Will Brighten Up Any Room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6NB1_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Fab Habitat Outdoor Rug $56.99 (orig. $59.99) 5% OFF

13. Sand Mine Outdoor Rug

BEST FOR OUTSIDE AN RV

Don’t forget to pack your Sand Mine Outdoor Rug into the RV when setting off on your next adventure. Available in three sizes, this rug is ideal for placing right outside your vehicle to create a home-away-from-home dining area. The polypropylene material is easy to fold down into the handy storage bag, which is included. Furthermore, the blue pattern weaved into the rug is reversible to suit your preference of light or dark on either side.

Read more: Best Machine Washable Rugs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9xTq_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Sand Mine Outdoor Rug $85.99

14. Home Dynamix Outdoor Rug

BEST VINTAGE DESIGN

With five out of five stars and nearly 3,000 customer reviews, the Home Dynamic Outdoor Rug is a very popular product. The gray and blue floral design is well-suited to homes that embrace a vintage style or to those who are looking to add a flair of color to their outdoor area. This rug is ideal as the base of an outdoor dining or seating area to create the feeling you usually aim for inside the house. Made from lightweight polypropylene, this piece is very low maintenance and easy to care for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBzF5_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Home Dynamix Outdoor Rug $53.99 (orig. $79.99) 33% OFF

15. Green Decore Nirvana Outdoor Rug

BEST GREEN OPTION

Made from recycled plastic straws, this outdoor rug from Green Decore absolutely lives up to its namesake. But it’s also purposeful, as the rug’s construction makes it both lightweight (so it’s easy to adjust and move) while also being easy to clean (seriously, just spray it down with a hose and you’re good to go). It doesn’t skimp on durability either, as it’s fade-resistant and doesn’t hold water. Environmentally friendly in every aspect, it comes in a number of colors and sizes to best fit your needs. For the eco-conscious decorator, this is one of the best outdoor rugs for sale online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ew4MO_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Green Decore Nirvana Outdoor Rug $29.00

16. Nourison Aloha Round Outdoor Rug

BEST ROUND

If you want to get an outdoor rug that really pairs well with the outdoors, this floral option from Nourison channels evokes that feeling nicely. With its mildew-proof and fade-resistant fabrics, it’s an attention-grabbing rug that adds even more of a tropical feeling to any given space. And, as with other outdoor rugs on this list, it’s made from a polypropylene material that’s expertly prepared to handle the outdoors.

Read more: Kitchen Rugs We Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uNJav_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Nourison Aloha Round Outdoor Rug $148.86

17. Resort Stripe Outdoor Rug

BEST FOR POOLSIDE

Striped and stylish, the Resort Stripe Outdoor Rug is a splash of color ideal for outside pool areas. You can choose from five different colors to stand out against the champagne-colored background tone. This rug is available in three rectangular sizes, all made from finely spun polypropylene for a flat finish and an easy clean. Grab one of these beauties before your next pool party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiNYB_0NzB4GOr00


Buy: Resort Stripe Outdoor Rug $319.00

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture for Big Backyards, Small Balconies and Everything in Between

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Having a patio or backyard is a blessing, but it can come with its own unique set of challenges. Choosing the best outdoor furniture often involves contending with a number of unique factors, such as the task of actually finding something which suits your individual tastes. However, the reward for taking the time to identify the right patio furniture for your home is a space you can relax in and actually want to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Portable Grills Make It Easy To Have a BBQ Just About Anywhere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When the weather starts getting nice, it’s time to break out the grill. But if you’re trying to take the best grill on the road, to the beach or at least to the backyard, you’re going to want one of the best portable grills. The best portable grill will be compact, easy to transport to your desired location and work well on the go or outside of smaller homes and apartments where less space...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 20 Best Camping Knives for Your Next Outdoor Adventure

Click here to read the full article. Planning on hitting the great outdoors sometime soon? You’ll probably want to pack light. There’s no bad weather or unfortunate accidents in nature — only unlucky circumstances combined with improper gear. You don’t want to get stuck in the great outdoors without the right gear — whether it’s ill-fitting hiking boots that cause blisters or a dull camping knife that won’t readily cut cords and branches. Camping knives make the great outdoors much more accessible and safer, as you can do everything from building a shelter to protecting yourself with them. Some are sharp,...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Furniture#Rugs#Design#Artificial Grass#Spy Com
SPY

Switch Out Your Smelly, Old Bin With One of These Super Sleek Kitchen Trash Cans

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to designing your kitchen, there are some fundamentals that take precedence. Your oven, stove and refrigerator are almost certainly at the top of your list. This makes sense as these kitchen gadgets are used regularly and are always on show, so they should function well and fit in with your kitchen aesthetic. However, the same parameters apply to your trash can, yet people rarely spend much time picking out one...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: Deep Discounts on Braun Epilators and Beats Wireless Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. There are wireless headphones from Beats, espresso machines from Philips, and LifeStraw personal water filters all available at great...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top Amazon Deals: The Apple Watch SE and BISSELL Little Green Carpet Cleaner Are on Sale This Weekend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Here at SPY, we pride ourselves on our ability to find really, really good deals. In fact, you could say that looking for the best deals is our job because, well, it’s kind of true. Now that spring is here, we’re ready to find some more great deals on products to help spruce up our homes and get ready for the new season. Amazon debuts new deals every day, and trust us when we...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Self-Defense Keychains for Convenient, Portable Protection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a nighttime runner, college student or a night shift worker, you may feel the need to be able to defend yourself at a moment’s notice (especially following the scary report that homicides were up 28% in 2020 compared to 2019). When looking for an easy way to protect yourself, look no further than your keys. Having the best self-defense keychain that’s small enough to clip onto your bag or belt loop...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 50% Off Logitech’s Best Selling Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with the best laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has excellent discounts on wireless mice, including several popular models from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because we...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Self-Soothing Products That Help Kids With Anxiety Work Through Their Worries (Without Medication)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. If you or someone you know has experienced anxiety, you’re aware of how it can manifest in different ways: Shaky hands, itchy skin, sleepless nights, tightness in the chest, negative thoughts on a loop — the list goes on and on. As adults, we understand that what we’re feeling is likely a side-effect of stress or fear and that if we have the tools to calm our minds and change our perspective, the...
KIDS
SPY

The Best Tablets Provide Laptop Power in Tablet Form

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The best ablets fill that gap between your laptop and your smartphone. The long battery life and large displays are great for binge-watching your favorite movies and shows on cross country flights and road trips. Plus, they are easy to pack around, especially since tablets are generally lightweight and sport a slim profile you can easily slip in and out of a bag. When you really get into the nitty-gritty of the capabilities, the...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Space-Saving Furniture Ideas Guaranteed to Max Out Your Living Space

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We can’t all live in giant houses with way too many rooms to clean. Whether you’re a condo dweller, away at school, living in a small bungalow or have a home with a very open concept design that’s not practical for larger pieces, space-saving furniture can save the day. These days it seems like plenty of furniture designers are taking the hint and coming up with some of the nicest space-saving furniture yet. From...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Budget Android Phones Prove You Don’t Need to Spend a Fortune for a Quality Smartphone

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It might seem like blasphemy, but you don’t need to spend $1,000 to get the best smartphone. In fact, you don’t even need to spend over $500 to get your hands on a great phone. You must be thinking that the cameras are trash or they are slow as molasses, but that isn’t the case either. In fact, the best budget Android phones have virtually all of the features you would find in...
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $251 Off iRobot Vacuum & Mop Bundle, $30 Off Braun Shavers, $85 Portable Jump Starters

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Instant Pots to Braun shavers and trimmers. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some retail therapy, then Amazon...
SHOPPING
SPY

A Bedroom Storage Bench Is the Cozy, Functional Home Hack You Need in Your Life

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most of us wish we had better-quality sleep in our lives — and more of it at that. These days, between all of our screen time, life stresses, medications, caffeine and alcohol consumption, there are so many factors that can affect the amount of shut-eye we get each night. While you may have a handle on those aforementioned factors, did you know that clutter may also lead to insomnia and sleepless nights? So,...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

These Powerful Pellet Stoves Are Great Additions No Matter the Season

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. A pellet stove is one of the most eco-friendly heating systems available. Pellet stoves heat designated spaces or entire homes using renewable fuel. All pellet stoves sold in the U.S. are EPA certified and rated in BTUs (British Thermal Units). The higher the BTU, the higher the heating capacity. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, a stove rated at 60,000 BTU can provide enough heat for a 2,000-square-foot house, and one rated...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Buying LED Bulbs? Good. But Here Are 5 Things to Consider First

Still use incandescent bulbs? You need to flip the switch to another option. Not only are incandescent bulbs high-energy and costly to your monthly energy bills, but they're actually being phased out. President Joe Biden's Department of Energy finalized a new efficiency rule that states lightbulbs must emit a minimum of 45 lumens per watt -- anything else will no longer be produced, which is essentially a death sentence for all incandescent lights.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Door Draft Stoppers, From the Adorable to the Industrial

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Drafts can make your at-home life cold and uncomfortable, but they are even worse news for your energy bill. Energy consumption can be up to 20% higher in homes with drafts than those without, according to the U.S. Energy Department. Older houses and apartments are especially prone to drafts, which means you’ll feel colder during the winter and pay more to heat your home. Likewise, when the temperatures rise outside, they’ll rise more...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy