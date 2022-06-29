ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA 5 Stunt Jumps locations and where to find all ramps

By Iain Wilson
 3 days ago

GTA 5 Stunt Jumps allow you to demonstrate your wild side behind the wheel, as these ramps can fling you improbable distances while the slo-mo effect kicks in to give you extra air time. They're not only a great way to prove your driving abilities in GTA 5 , but you can even use these high-flying leaps to evade a police chase if you're caught in a pinch. To give yourself the best chance of success with GTA 5 Stunt Jumps you should attempt them while playing as Franklin, as he not only has great vehicle handling skills but his special ability can help you nail the perfect approach angle when faced with tight access to ramps while travelling at speed. Bear in mind that the effects of this time dilation could launch you a great distance than planned, slamming you into an obstacle rather than the designated landing area to complete the jump successfully.

If you're trying to earn the award related to landing all 50 GTA 5 Stunt Jumps, then those landings have got to be perfect. This guide will take the work out of finding them, so you can concentrate on getting the driving right. You'll be grateful of the help, because while some ramps are obvious from miles away, even at speed, others are well hidden options for slo-mo glory. Whether you're after the Show Off trophy or achievement, or just want to grab some air, here's all of the GTA 5 Stunt Jumps in the game for your gravity defying pleasure.

North Blaine County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ObL0_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Stunt Jumps in North Blaine County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fqpg4_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

1: At the construction site in Paleto Bay, there will be a small ramp of dirt that you can drive off. Make sure you land in the parking lot to complete the jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFvGe_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

2: Make your way to the west along the shore and there will be a small path. Follow it north or south and you will come to a wooden bridge that is broken near the parachute pier. Simply hop over in any vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbvkC_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

3: This ramp can be made the easiest when doing the “Mr. Philips” mission. When driving, you will be told to take a short by going left. Do so and that will be this jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ks9h_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

4: In Raton Canyon, drive up the mountain path until you are south of the 4 parachute spots on the map. When you are in that area, look for the ramp pictured and make sure you have yourself a bike. Drive down the trail and hit the left side of the ramp to cross the gap and land on the trail on the other side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEvlt_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

5: Make your way over to the lighthouse but before you get too close to it, there will be a large house there. Grab any vehicle you want and then drive up along the right side of the house and smash through the barrier there. Jump off the cliff and you will need to land beside the lighthouse to complete this.

South Blaine County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tvuz1_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Stunt Jumps in South Blaine County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAg17_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

6: For this jump, you’ll need to hop over the motel in Sandy Shores. Just to the north of the motel there will be a ramp that you need to hit with a fast motorbike. Clear the motel and land either in the pool or past it to clear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sgHp4_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

7: Drive to the small building just south of the Sandy Shore airport and stop at the top of the road leading to it. Turn around and head south and drive up the ramp at the bottom and over the large white rock there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qV3gG_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

8: Drive to the south of the prison and up to the cliff overlooking it. Drive off the ramp and land inside the prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X9Ksv_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

9: Head south on the Senora Freeway and take the upper route. Drive to the left side of the road and onto the dirt. Hit the ramp just before the overpass and land under it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iA23x_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

10: Drive to the dead end at the wind farm that faces west. There is a ramp there with a windmill in the center. Drive off the left side and go over the train and land on the freeway below.

North Los Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNoFn_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Stunt Jumps in North Los Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QREIv_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

11: Drive down the steep hill to the north of the road and jump over it to land safely below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Z26X_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

12: Head to the Vinewood Hills and the corner of Mad Wayne Thunder Dr. and look for the house with the barriers to the right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zopwn_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

13: Make your way to the Los Santos Golf Course and head to the small bridge located in the south east corner. Hop over the bridge, preferably in a golf cart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWPJl_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

14: Make your way to Rockford Hills and head west to the subway entrance there. Drive up the ramp on the right marked “entrance” and sail over the subway entrance. Land on the street on the other side to succeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SIpp_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

15: At the corner of Milton Rd. and Boulevard Del Perro, there is a large building with a rather narrow opening. To complete the jump, you’ll need to drive through and land on the street through the other side. To make this jump infinitely easier, get a motorcycle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZaYg_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

16: Go west on Atla St. and make your way through the upper ramp inside Rockford Plaza and jump off at the curve when you get back outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410a1l_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

17: Drive through the Jetty building at the top of the hill just north of Del Perro Beach and land at the gas station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPUT9_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

18: Make your way west along Bay City Ave. and go to the left side onto the grass through the orange poles on the left side. Keep going until you hit the ramp and jump off to land on the freeway below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qd449_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

19: Look for this ramp on the ground level of the Del Perro freeway. Once you spot it, you will then need to jump off it and land on the other side of the freeway. Watch out for the oncoming traffic though!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4VF4_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

20: You can find this jump beside and to the north of the Arcadius building facing west on the Del Perro overpass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tkd8W_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

21: On Elgin Ave, to the right of the Pillbox hospital entrance, use a motorcycle or franklin’s skill as the break in the railing is small to squeeze through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBzZp_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

22: On the circular overpass of Del Perro highway as it goes over the aqueducts below, jump off the sheet metal ramp to land along the water below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPoev_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

23: At Pillbox hill, drive to the roof of the red parking building and on the roof will be a beer sign to use as a ramp. You will need a fast car or bike to be able to clear the small building below, after you jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aq1ak_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

24: When you reach the intersection of Vespucci Blvd. and Power St., go through the break in the rail slowly for if you go over it too fast, you will flip your car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7iVa_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

25: Drive to Decker St. in Little Seoul and look for the large pagoda jump through the pagoda from the east side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkCHH_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

26: Just south of the Weazel news building on Calias Ave, there will be barriers blocking a sidewalk on the west side. Go through and continue west to the jump directly ahead. Get some speed from the street to the east as you have to hit the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYWWr_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

27: Go to Elgin Ave, and between the Ammu-nation and the Wisdahl Hotel, there will be a parking garage ramp. Drive up the right side and when you reach the top, there will be a ramp directly ahead. Go over slow and land on the street.

Southwest Los Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSsxp_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Stunt Jumps in Southwest Los Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CRPN_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

28: Drive South on the La Puerta freeway and head for the highest section of road that curves to the east. Just at the curve, there will be a sheet metal ramp that lets you launch off to the off ramp on the lower section of highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xjI9_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

29: Hop on the La Puerta freeway from the on ramp at Little Seoul and look for the sheet metal ramp at the intersection. To clear the jump, you just need to hop over the road and land on the on ramp on the other side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2me6Nd_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

30: Make your way to Dutch London St. and head east onto the grass towards the large rainbow colored sign. Drive under the train bridge and just ahead of you will be a small ramp. Hop over it any vehicle as the jump is tiny and you will complete this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472vbD_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

31: For this jump, you’ll want to use Franklin’s skill to give you an extra speed boost. Head to the aqueduct to the north of Maze arena and then head west in it. You will come to a ramp on the left side and when you hit it fast enough, you will launch over three bridges and land at the helicopter pad. Go straight off the ramp to make sure you hit the right helicopter pad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhCec_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

32: This jump is a pretty simple one to get down. Simple hit the ramp on the left side and make sure you land on the road next to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfQXa_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

33: At the airport, you can find this ramp south of a parking lot. To complete the jump you’ll need a fast car to get you onto top of the parking garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rouKC_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

34: Much like the previous jump, you’ll need to launch upwards off the ramp on the left side and then land in the small parking lot directly in front of the ramp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppoub_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

35: Go to the eastern airport runway entrance and there will be a small ramp on the right side. If Dom is there blocking the ramp, finish his mission and then return to the ramp. You’ll need to launch off the ramp and clear the gate for the jump to count.

Southeast Los Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi2Rl_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Stunt Jumps in Southeast Los Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABgX5_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

36: At the scrapyard and oil field, go to the top cliff and near a pipeline there will be a ramp. Simply launch off and land safely to complete the jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mQlNh_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

37: At Little Big Horn Ave, just across the bridge from the garment factory Lester used, there is a boat shop to the south. In the parking lot, there is a green ramp that you’ll need to launch off of to get on to the freeway above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4ZYU_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

38: Drive south to the dockyard and when you enter, head west. At the far end there will be a small ramp. Simply jump off it and land on the other side of the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xg3yg_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

39: At the corner of MacDonald St. and the train tracks there is a parking garage Drive to the top floor and then launch off the wooden ramp to the street below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYoHu_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

40: Go to the top floor of the Medical Center 3 story parking garage, and on the south side, you will see a ramp. Launch off it and land on the street below to be successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSZ7C_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

41: Head down to Chum St. and into the parking lot to the north of the plant there. At the east end of the lot, there will be a pile of dirt. To get this jump, you’ll need to ramp off of the dirt pile and land on the bridge to the left. It’s not a difficult jump if you use a motorcycle, but using a car will make you spin and flip each and every time. For the jump to count, land your bike past the first set of arrows on the bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xX3QA_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

42: Inside Bristol’s Coke Storage there are a few jumps. This one is located on the east side to the south. You will need to jump up the ramp on the trailer and land on top of the building in front of you. Bring a fast car to complete it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JqrJw_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

43: To the north of the previous jump, there will be another trailer with a ramp. Zoom up it with a very fast car and you will need to land in the parking lot on the other side of the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8a7Q_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

44: Directly to the east of the last jump, this trailer ramp will have you launch your car up onto the freeway above. Again, bring a fast car for this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9agg_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

45: For this jump, you need to land on the roof of the building to the left of the ramp and you need to land faaaaar down the roof, almost near the end for it to be considered a successful jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLSEu_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

46: To the south end of the dock, on the west side, there is another ramp next to Walker Logistics that points to the left slightly. Use a motorcycle to jump up and all you need to do is land safely on the roof.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3oL6_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

47: Look for this ramp on the east side of the yard towards the north end. When you hit the ramp, try to veer to the left a tad to make the landing easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLWpp_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

48: At the northeast tip of the docks, there is a ramp between the train tracks to the north and the Elysian Fields Highway to the south. It’s a long jump, so make sure you use plenty of room to build up speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuNNc_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

49: Off the concrete ramp at the terminal beside the large ship. Just jump over the water and over the highway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2xZg_0Nz178OO00

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

50: When you enter the terminal, look to the left at the curve in the road to the south and you can see the dirt pile ramp there across from the blue containers. Take a run at the ramp with a fast bike, as a car will flip, and hop over the lanes of traffic to land at the Jetsam Terminal parking lot.

