There’s really no need to look at the menu when you walk into the super casual Pack Supermarket, you’re here for the fried chicken. The juicy drumsticks are fried just enough to produce a crispy skin, but aren’t so heavily breaded that you get full before you even reach the meat....
It’s hard to find an old-school donut shop in Miami—the type of place that serves traditional donuts that aren’t trying to be Instagram models. So you might have to make a trip to Hollywood, where you’ll find the great Hollywood Donut Factory. This shop located just off I-95 is refreshingly old fashioned. The cake donuts are where it’s at, especially the blueberry sourcream, which tastes like the best blueberry muffin you’ve ever had covered in a glaze that seeps into the dough and forms a delicately crisp shell. And there are dozens of other options to choose from, including more modern donuts, like a crème brulée donut topped with white frosting and Oreos.
Lincoln Road is not synonymous with the best of Miami food, and that’s putting it kindly. There are more appetizing things to eat inside the street’s Sketchers store than in most of the area’s insufferably touristy, hookah smoke-filled spots. But Mila, an untz-untz see-and-be-seen rooftop restaurant, stands...
We love Vinya’s original Key Biscayne location, but we might just love the Gables location even more. This restaurant and wine bar is bigger than the other Vinya in both size and food options. It has a diverse menu, and the one commonality between dishes is that everything on it goes great with wine (which you should be drinking here). There are crispy morcilla spring rolls with a marmalade dipping sauce, simple but delicious Pernod mussels, and fluffy gnocchi sitting atop a lovely tomato passata. The restaurant itself is gorgeous, with a thoughtfully minimalistic aesthetic, tall ceilings, and archways lining the walls. It’s a perfect date night option, and also the perfect antidote to so many of Miracle Mile’s more antiquated options.
If there was ever a reason to make Miami’s official food the Cuban sandwich, it is Sanguich de Miami. If we replaced politicians with food—which isn’t the worst idea—Sanguich de Miami’s Cubano would have our vote for mayor of the city. Nowhere in Miami nails...
Some restaurants' entire fame revolves around childhood nostalgia. For those who grew up in South Miami, Swensen’s was one of those places. It was the sole Florida outpost of a San Francisco chain of old timey ice cream parlors. Besides the gargantuan sundaes, the most memorable thing about the old Swensen’s was that very ‘80s interior that reminded us of the set of Cheers—but filled with little leaguers, nervous high schoolers on dates, and the tenth birthday party crowd. But after a long run, Swensen’s finally closed—joining other bygone Miami childhood institutions like the good Parrot Jungle in Pinecrest and that really cool playground on Douglas Road that looked like a fort.
It's hard to find great pizza al taglio in Miami. Unless you are standing in front of North Beach's Blozzom, in which case, congratulations, you've found it. This casual spot has a selection of square pizzas they cut with scissors to create slices as big or as small as you'd like. The dough is thin but airy—and the toppings are outstanding. Slices are topped with perfect portions of mortadella, capocollo, smoked salmon, and a spicy diavola. It works great as a takeout spot (the pizzas reheat wonderfully) but there's also indoor and outdoor seating that works for a post-beach meal.
Broward may not be known for its Cuban bakeries, but this Hollywood classic—which was named after a neighborhood in Havana and not the City of Miramar—will give any Miami pastelito purveyor a run for their money. Their croquetas are some of our favorites in South Florida—crispy on the outside with a creamy ham filling. And while we hate this cliché, they do quite literally melt in your mouth. The pastelitos have crisp, flakey crusts, and generous fillings. And it wouldn’t be a proper Cuban bakery if you couldn’t get a proper café con leche, cortadito, or colada here, which you can and should order. Miramar has all the other Cuban bakery staples, too, and they’re all done very well: loaves of airy Cuban bread, pan de gloria, medianoche bread, homemade Cuban crackers, syrup soaked capuchinos, and more. Most people take their orders to go, but there are a handful of tables inside the bakery, as well as a few covered tables in front.
