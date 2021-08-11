Cancel
Does ESPN Plus have a free trial?

By Jared DiPane
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest answer: No, unfortunately ESPN+ does not offer a free trial anymore. Previously, you were able to sign up for a limited trial, though ESPN removed the option. Luckily, there is no long-term contract and you can cancel the affordable monthly payment at any time. Start streaming at ESPN+. It...

Comments / 0

Entertainment
Paypal
TV & Videos
Disney
NFLAwful Announcing

The CFL will again have all games on ESPN networks and/or ESPN+ this year, including the Grey Cup on ESPN2

The CFL’s 2021 season (a shortened 14-game season, and its first return to regular-season games since the cancellation of the 2020 season over COVID-19) begins Thursday night with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the road against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2), and the season will again receive full coverage on ESPN. The league has had a long relationship with ESPN, dating back to 1980 (the first football game of any sort on the nascent network was a Toronto Argonauts-Montreal Alouettes contest that year), but its U.S. coverage has sometimes been scattered amongst networks like NFL Network and NBCSN as well. However, since 2014, the CFL has been an exclusive-to-ESPN property, and that continued with a multi-year deal in 2019. And ESPN put out a release Wednesday with their full CFL schedule for this year. Here’s more from that release:
UFCwhathifi.com

ESPN+: watch ESPN Plus UFC PPVs and other sports live streams

ESPN+ ($5.99) A standard ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month. There is no contract or obligation. You can cancel at any time. This brings you all the usual sports content on the platform apart from UFC pay-per-views. If you're not afraid of commitment, you can sign up for a whole year for the price of 10 months with the $59.99 ESPN+ annual plan. You can watch some UFC on the standard plan but not the big PPV events.
NFLthestreamable.com

ESPN Plus Hits 14.9 Million Subscribers in Q3 2021

ESPN+ continues to see strong growth, with the continued push of the The Disney Bundle. The streaming service added 1.1 million subscribers in Q3 for a total of 14.9 million. Over the last year, the service has increased its subscriber base by 75%, adding 6.4 million subscribers. This is up...
Football247Sports

FREE VIP DAY! ... Plus get 75% off an annual subscription!

The South Carolina football season is almost here, and there's no better time than right now to take advantage of this incredible offer from TheBigSpur.com! ... But for today only, get a glimpse at what being a VIP member is like by enjoying this FREE VIP DAY on TheBigSpur.com!. Preseason...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Rasheed Wallace News

Longtime NBA big man Rasheed Wallace has a new job. The former Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers star is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff at Memphis. Wallace, who made four All-Star teams and won an NBA title during his 16-year professional career, had been a high school head coach in North Carolina the last two seasons. He also spent one year on staff with the Pistons in 2013-14.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Patrick Beverley Gets Traded... Again

Patrick Beverley was excited to learn that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, embracing their "Grit & Grind" culture on Monday. On Tuesday morning though, he found out that he was being traded again, and this time, he's packing his bags and moving to Minnesota. According to ESPN NBA...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul ‘Beats Up’ Nate Diaz Boy At Gym

The YouTuber-pro-boxer Jake Paul recently made some claims. He went on to say that he beat up one of Nate Diaz’s teammates during a sparring session. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he also stated that he is open to a fight with either of the Diaz brothers. Jake Paul...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies unexpectedly

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Timberwolves trade is focused on Malik Beasley to L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last two years but they have not been shy about adding pieces when needed. That has continued this offseason and the front office might not be done just yet. The Minnesota Timberwolves could link up in a potential trade in hopes of retooling.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Ric Flair Breaks Silence On Affair Photo Rumor

Ric Flair has responded to a rumored affair photo, denying it. Wrestling legend Ric Flair could be back in the squared circle as the former AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin expressed his desire for an AEW dream match teaming with Sting against Andrade El Idolo and Flair. Allin is set...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.

