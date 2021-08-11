Does ESPN Plus have a free trial?

The CFL’s 2021 season (a shortened 14-game season, and its first return to regular-season games since the cancellation of the 2020 season over COVID-19) begins Thursday night with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the road against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8:30 p.m. Eastern, ESPN2), and the season will again receive full coverage on ESPN. The league has had a long relationship with ESPN, dating back to 1980 (the first football game of any sort on the nascent network was a Toronto Argonauts-Montreal Alouettes contest that year), but its U.S. coverage has sometimes been scattered amongst networks like NFL Network and NBCSN as well. However, since 2014, the CFL has been an exclusive-to-ESPN property, and that continued with a multi-year deal in 2019. And ESPN put out a release Wednesday with their full CFL schedule for this year. Here’s more from that release: