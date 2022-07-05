Best family movies on Netflix in July 2022

Choosing from the best family movies on Netflix isn't easy — especially when multiple licensed (non-Netflix Originals) leave. Making matters worse, Netflix's Children & Family Movies section is packed with options, and it takes a lot of time to sift through all of them to find something that works for you and your crew. Our newest pick is fresh off the new on Netflix , a Richard Linklater-directed animated film that the whole family (and we mean this) will love.

No matter how many movies Disney Plus takes away, Netflix still has a ton of stuff the whole family can watch. One recent addition is the animated musical, Vivo, which features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Yes, the Hamilton superstar penned tunes inspired by the sounds of Cuba. Oh, and Netflix lost another one, as The Rugrats Movie just landed on Paramount Plus .

We've put together a master list of the best family movies on Netflix, which continues to keep a spot on our best streaming services with a mix of popular and quality (rare that the two meet) films that everyone can enjoy. If you were hoping you could watch Sing 2 on Netflix, we've got some bad news. Oh, and if this list doesn't give you enough of what you're looking for, check out our guide to the best Netflix alternatives to expand your options.

We consider ratings from both Common Sense Media and Rotten Tomatoes, but neither is exactly the end-all be-all for deciding what's truly one of the best family movies on Netflix. Trying to keep your kids away from inappropriate content? Check out our guide on how to set up Netflix parental controls . And be sure to research the best Netflix VPN if you're on a family vacation and want to keep them entertained with their favorite shows.

And after the kids nod off, consider our best shows on Netflix list. In search of lighter fare? Here's the best comedies on Netflix . If you've had enough of live action, check out the best Netflix anime movies and shows .

The best family movies on Netflix today

Sing 2

(Image credit: Illumination)

Families may have already seen the box-office smash Sing 2, but we doubt many will be able to stop themselves from streaming it. One of the best family movies on Netflix for its engaging soundtrack and fun performances, Sing 2 finds Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) bringing back the gang for one big new show on a new stage. This time, though, they need the help of Clay Calloway (Bono), a rockstar lion who's been in hiding.

71% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 7 and up

Paddington

(Image credit: Studio Canal)

While we're waiting for Netflix to also get the beloved Paddington 2, the beloved first chapter of the Paddington Cinematic Universe is always worth a stream. While the film starts off with a slightly sad origin story (the titular bear is orphaned after an earthquake takes his home and uncle from him), Paddington soon finds the love of the Brown family in London. Mischief and a bit of a scare ensue when a taxidermist played by Nicole Kidman wants Paddington for herself, but this movie is a gem to be enjoyed.

97% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 6 and up

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's original animated kids movies typically go CGI and neon, so color us surprised and delighted to find that Richard Linklater is at the helm for Netflix's latest great movie for families. This time, Linklater is using his love of rotoscope animation to recreate what it was like to be a child during the space race. The film is told through two perspective, a child named Stan who dreams of being in space, and the astronauts and mission control team working during the first moon landing.

92% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up

The Adam Project

(Image credit: Doane Gregory)

This list has a lot of stuff that teens may balk at, but here's one that parents can feel confident recommending to older kids. Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a man who has travelled back in time to save humanity and also handle some of his emotional baggage surrounding his parents. The Adam Project is one of the best family movie on Netflix because it's so rare that a movie that tackles grief about familial death alongside an alien invasion — while still being PG-13.

68% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 14 and up

Hilda and the Mountain King

(Image credit: Netflix)

If your family hasn't watched Netflix's excellent animated series Hilda yet, now's the right time — as its sequel movie just came out. This wonderful show has a brilliant wholesome energy to it, with charm and emotional resonance. This feature-length episode looks at one of the show's biggest questions, "what's up with the human/troll conflict?" and does so with a traditional manner: a fish out of water story. The plot is simple, the titular Hilda wakes up with the body of a troll, and is now tasked with two missions: regain her human form and save the city of Trolberg.

97% (audience score) Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: Not reviewed yet

Klaus

(Image credit: Netflix)

Don't think we need a Santa origin story? Sorry, while the movie industry has made many of us grinches when it comes to films that explain where long-loved characters come from, Klaus breaks the mold. This gorgeous animated film tells a tale set in the fictional town of Smeerensburg, Jesper (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) is a spoiled postman who somehow makes friends with — you guessed it — Klaus (voiced by J.K. Simmons), the local toymaker. Older audiences will appreciate veteran actors including Joan Cusack and the late Norm Macdonald.

94% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 6 and up (plus, a Common Sense Selection pick for Families)

Vivo

(Image credit: SPAI)

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote eight original songs for the movie, which fuses his Broadway rapping style with the sounds of Cuba. Vivo follows the titular kinkajou (Miranda), a talented musician who busks in the streets of Havana with owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos). After a tragedy, Vivo journeys to Florida to deliver a love song to the famous singer Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan). Along the way, he makes some unlikely friends and connects in his grief with Andrés’ grandniece Gabi (Ynairaly Simo).

86% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 6 and up (plus, a Common Sense Selection pick for Families)

Escape The Undertaker

(Image credit: Netflix)

OK, this one may be best for kids who are a little older (CSM ranks it for ages 9 and up), but this digital choose-your-own adventure movie offers something your kids may not have seen in a while. You make the decisions for WWE Superstars The New Day, who have decided to stop by The Undertaker's creepy mansion. The chemistry between the trio (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) is hilarious, and it's perfect for younger and older children alike. Having trouble with inputting your selection? Netflix customer service might be able to help.

No Rotten Tomatoes score

Common Sense Media says: ages 9 and up

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest addition to this list of the best family movies on Netflix, The Mitchells vs. The Machines is an animated film that has something for everyone. Its visuals astound (as we expected from the team behind Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), and its cast is filled to the brim with top players including Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman.

And the story is simple until it's chaos: the Mitchell family is out for a road trip right before daughter Katie starts film school. But, then, the robot uprising begins. You know, all our smart tech has finally had enough of us, and is going to take over. It's the inevitable moment we all saw coming, and the exact last thing a family would want when they're on the road and reliant on technology. Too fantastic? Check out our guide to the best Netflix documentaries .

97% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up

My Octopus Teacher

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tired of zany and too-wacky Netflix animated movies filled with animals who talk and prattle on too long? Looking to give your kids a completely different kind of movie night? Audiences 8 and up (according to Common Sense Media) will enjoy this documentary about a filmmaker who needs to get away from it all — and retreats to the shores of South Africa.

Diving in the local kelp forest, he meets an octopus who becomes his new friend. The two spend nearly a year together, and their connection is genuine and powerful.

95% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up (plus, a Common Sense Selection pick for Families)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

You don't need to see How to Train Your Dragon (which Netflix also has) to love How to Train Your Dragon 2, and I can promise that — because that's how I experienced this terrific sequel. On a rainy day in Maine, with a friend (both of us in our late 20's), we enjoyed the wonderfully wholesome world of Hiccup and Toothless.

This movie's premise is simple, our heroes discover a secret cave filled with hundreds of wild dragons — and the long lost mother of our hero Hiccup (Jay Baruchel). Oh, and his mother Valka is voiced by Cate Blanchett. The Vikings of Berk and all of their friendly dragons unite to stop a warrior named Drago who is a menace to them all.

91% Rotten Tomatoes (Certified Fresh)

Common Sense Media says: ages 7 and up

Wish Dragon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kids will flock to Sony Pictures Animation's Wish Dragon for the colorful designs and zany antics, but their parents will keep paying attention because of a stellar cast of voice actors. The likes of John Cho, Constance Wu, Bobby Lee and Jimmy O. Yang lend their voices to project that will surely speak to younger audiences.

Din (voiced by Jimmy Wong) is a college student with large dreams and a small budget, who is helped by Long (Cho) a wish-granting dragon. Think Aladdin, but slightly more relevant. Oh, and one more item for its credibility: Jackie Chan produced Wish Dragon.

68% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up (plus, a Common Sense Selection pick for Families)

Enola Holmes

(Image credit: Alex Bailey/Legendary)

Families looking for a fun and lively action-filled mystery should stream Enola Holmes. The film stars Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, who brings modern sensibilities to days of yore. And, yes, Enola is from that Holmes family. But her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Clafin) are among those who don't know quite what to make of how their little sister is remarkably free-spirited for her time. Brown thrives in the role, mixing the fourth-wall breaking fun that seems to only make it to older female characters such as Fleabag. But parents don't need to worry about the show being too adult, aside from some fight scenes employing knives and guns. For movies from a different historical era, check out our guide to the best Presidents' Day movies .

91% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX)

Seemingly a near-instant classic, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is the unexpected holiday season hit is one of the best family movies on Netflix — especially during the holiday season. A gigantic musical film, filled with joy and excitement — plus a top-tier cast — this John Legend-produced film has won applause all over, from critics to fans. We'll keep plot details minimal, but the film centers around a toymaker who's lost his smile, but may get his exuberance back when he's reunited with his intelligent granddaughter. Want more holiday cheer? Here's how to watch Elf online .

92% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up

Mirai

(Image credit: GKIDS)

This beautifully hand-drawn animated film will connect with all members of the household. It starts with a familiar tale — four-year-old Kun finds his life shaken up when a new baby sister gets all the attention — that goes wild and weird quickly. A teenage version of his new sibling Mirai arrives, and soon Kun and the older Mirai go on adventures together, where they meet a myriad series of peculiar characters from their past and future. Warm, caring and unlike most bright and neon kids movies made today, Mirai will show your family that the Kids section on Netflix is more diverse than they know.

90% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Sometimes we can get a classic reboot without it being a dark and dry mess. That's the case with this solid modernization of the "Peabody's Improbable History" segments from the old Rocky & Bullwinkle cartoons. The story is full of fun but slightly convoluted shenanigans, as you'd expect when time travel is involved. The story here, if you're not familiar, finds the genius talking canine Mr. Peabody having built the "WABAC" machine, a time-travel device that allows his a bit dim-witted from Sherman to wreak havoc in the universe. And -- of course -- he does it to impress his female friend Penny.

81% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 6 and up

The Willoughbys

(Image credit: Netflix)

Silly yet grounded in real emotional truths, The Willoughbys is a success that proves the Netflix animated films team should be up there with the best. The story is relatable as well, with Willoughby siblings Tim (Will Forte), Jane (Alessia Cara), Barnaby A and Barnaby B (both voices by Seán Cullen) devise the ultimate plan for freedom from their parents. And the kids aren't wrong for this either: mom and dad are too occupied with their never-ending love for one another to care for the kids. The Willoughby kids plan, though, is a bit crazy: sending their parents on a vacation so dangerous that the kids will likely be orphaned by the end. Feel like you've hit a wall on content in Netflix? Check out our guide to the best Netflix alternatives .

90% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

(Image credit: Jeffrey Neira/Netflix)

Are your kids not exactly traditional? Parents of kids with particularly unique and slightly mature tastes in TV and movies should consider John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch for the next movie night. In this film, the titular comedian (who is also great on HBO Max's The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo ) runs through all of the standard kids content tropes with a sly wit and a lot of kindness. Younger kids may not "get" it, but parents who are fans of Mulaney's will likely wonder why all kids-friendly content can't be this intelligent. It's also got musical numbers, to keep the especially young crowd from getting bored.

96% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up

Pokemon Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution

(Image credit: Netflix)

A CGI remake of the original Pokemon film, Mewtwo Strikes Back: Evolution is both familiar but new. It focuses on what happens when the iconic Pokemon trainer Ash (and his fellow trainers) discover the massively powerful Mewtwo, a psychic Pokemon who is a massive threat. While it's not high art, it's still a decent choice for family movie night if and when your kid just got into the Pokemon world. Especially since the original is not on Netflix. Mewtwo will also teach kids about when you shouldn't judge others.

44% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix rebooted the Nicktoon classic Invader Zim with this 71-minute film that's easily one of the best family movies on Netflix — especially for younger parents. Just like the classic show, Florpus offers a wild manic energy with some jokes that kids won't get and parents will chuckle at. Reviews point to the film's amazing eye candy and endearing energy levels, and small nods to other classic animated shows. If your kids love this film, maybe it's time to dig up the original series or get them started on Adventure Time.

100% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Netflix)

This inspiring film — set in a small farming village in Malawi — will pull audiences in with the presence of lead actor (and director) Chiwetel Ejiofor. The award-winning actor doesn't take up too much of the film, though, giving proper time to lead Maxwell Simba, who plays a 13-year-old boy named William. While William's story may read like a middle-school assignment, his education is taken away before he conceives a windmill-power generator to solve his town's problems, it's the kind of motivational story that science-obsessed kids might love.

85% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 12 and up.

Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling

(Image credit: Netflix)

For slightly older kids and parents on the younger end, Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling is both proudly progressive and delightfully nostalgic. Not only does the series match the original Nicktoon's vibe, but its approach to identity and transgender roles should be inspiring to other family programming looking to take the leap. And at only 45 minutes, this special won't take a huge bite out of your night.

91% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up.

White Fang

(Image credit: Netflix)

Inspired by Jack London's novel, White Fang will capture the imaginations of those who love pets and nature. Tracing the story of a wolfdog's life, as he moves between three masters, this wonderful animated movie comes to us from France, where it was originally titled Croc-Blanc. Voice acting work comes from beloved names such as Parks and Recreation stars Rashida Jones and Nick Offerman, as well as Paul Giamatti.

88% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 10 and up.

Next Gen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Parents looking for a futuristic animated film for their middle-school-aged (and up) kids that successfully manages to be appropriate and entertaining should check out Netflix's Next Gen. Featuring voice acting from John Krasinski (The Office) and Charlene Yi (Paper Heart), who play an AI and a young girl, respectively, who unite to stop a baddie. Next Gen is a sci-fi adventure movie that keeps its action scenes kid-friendly with laser blasts and explosions, while staying away from the more grizzly stuff.

60% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 8 and up.

Pee-wee's Big Holiday

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff/Netflix)

Parents of a certain age, who would be eager to introduce their kids to Pee-wee Herman and his manic energy, will find Pee-wee's Big Holiday to be one of the best family movies on Netflix. It may not provide as many laughs per minute as previous capers, reviews noted it offers a sweetness that will delight existing fans and kids who can handle some surreal humor.

80% Rotten Tomatoes

Common Sense Media says: ages 11 and up.

