Best headphones for people with small ears 2022

If you have small ears, chances are you find it difficult to get a pair of headphones that fit well. There are virtually endless choices out there for audio gadgets in 2022, but finding ones that work properly in smaller-sized ears can still prove to be a pain in the butt. That's why we've done our homework and created a list of our favorite headphones and earbuds that are worth spending money on, even if your ears are smaller than the average Joe.

There are some great earbuds for those with smaller ears

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

A Galaxy that fits

Samsung makes a strong case for having one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds 2, and in doing so, tries to accommodate smaller ears. With active noise cancelation (ANC), ambient mode, good sound performance, and solid battery life, there's a lot to like whenever you wear them. Add some color to the mix, and you've got some visual flair to go with it all.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

Diamond enhanced sound

Sticking with true wireless buds, another great choice comes from Anker with the Soundcore Liberty Air 2. Soundcore's "diamond-enhanced sound" touts 15% better frequency bandwidth and double the bass for all-around better audio. Tie that together with Bluetooth 5.0, 28 hours of total battery life, and customizable EQ settings, and you get one heck of a package.

Back Bay Tempo 30

Surprise hit

It's always nice to find a gem at a lower price, and that's what you get with the Back Bay Tempo 30. Built incredibly well, with a premium look and feel for both the buds and charging case, you will also appreciate the great sound they pump out. Some highlights include 32 total hours of battery, excellent sweat-proofing, and six ear tip sizes in the box to fit you just right.

Soundpeats Mini Pro

Everything you need

These Soundpeats earbuds have the feathery feel you might want if your ears need it. They don't skimp on power and performance, playing good quality audio with support for aptX codecs on top of that. While not as rugged as other buds in Soundpeats' lineup, you do get good ANC and a game mode to utilize when you need them. And all at a good price.

JLab Epic Air Sport ANC

Workout buds

Earhooks will always help with keeping things in check around your ears, but the JLab Epic Air Sport ANC also come with an excellent mix of thumping sound, good comfort, and outstanding battery life. Not to mention the IP66 rating that makes them rugged and durable enough for a marathon run or challenging workout that will really make you sweat.

1More PistonBuds Pro

1More chance

1More has already proven it can make really good earbuds, and you may want to consider these for their combination of comfort and sound quality. Good app support lets you adjust audio with the onboard EQ, as well as a low latency mode for gaming and watching video. A small case and fast charging doesn't hurt when you need to take them with you.

JBL Tune 660NC

Tune in comfortably

If earbuds aren't what you're looking, you could always try a pair of on-ear headphones. The JBL Tune 660NC will feel comfortable on your ears, and reward you with good sound to go with the ANC when you want to block out some background noise. With up to 44 hours of battery life, you can also keep the music playing for days before you have to charge up again.

Marshall Major IV

So stylish

Another pair of on-ear headphones we recommend for people with small ears are the Marshall Major IV. They have a unique design inspired by guitar gear, and they look great. They also sound good, especially if you have eclectic taste for different genres. Not to mention the ridiculous 80+-hour battery life that can keep you listening for weeks before you have to charge them back up again.

Shokz OpenMove

Bone conduction

It might be a little unconventional to throw in a pair of bone conduction headphones, but since they sit outside of your ears, they may offer the kind of comfort you'd want, especially when the headband adds to it. These play music through vibrations in your jawbones, letting you hear the music and whatever's happening in the world around you.

Small ears? No problem

You might think that having small ears limits your choice of headphones, but if you know where to look, it couldn't be further from the truth. Above all, we think the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are some of the best ones you can buy.

The buds have an elegance to them, and what gets them to the top is their sound quality and feature set. With up to six hours per charge with ANC on, and up to 30 total with the case, these are good earbuds to fit in with your everyday lifestyle.

If you still want to stay on the true wireless earbud train, you can't go wrong with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2. These are some of my favorite earbuds that I own, offering a fantastic user experience in virtually every way.

Lastly, if you're set on the on-ear headphone style, I'd recommend going with the Marshall Major IV. The attention to detail with the design is darn impressive, as is the incredible battery life and sound quality.

