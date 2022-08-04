Disney Plus sign-up: save with the cheapest prices and deals

Disney Plus sign-up offers are borderline essential these days thanks to the cost-of-living crisis and a renewed need to pinch pennies. Finding Disney Plus deals is also a good way of getting access to top-quality content like Obi-Wan and She-Hulk for less. Seeing as our team of dedicated bargain-hunters has been seeking out discounts since before the streaming service started, we've got plenty of tips up our sleeve.

As an example, the cheapest Disney Plus sign-up price right now aside from the monthly subscription is a free membership via internet or phone contracts (like Verizon in the USA or O2 in the UK ). Meanwhile, the best value offer is the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle . Exclusive to the USA, it saves you roughly $6 compared to buying each service separately. That makes it one of the better Disney Plus deals in terms of value. In fact, it's yet to be beaten.

Ready for more? Here's everything you need to know in order to find the cheapest Disney Plus sign-up prices.

How do you get a Disney Plus sign-up?

Getting your hands on a Disney Plus sign-up is easy - just visit the official Disney Plus website , choose between a monthly or annual membership, and fill in your details.

Once that's done, download the Disney Plus app on your device of choice (you'll find it on the app store for your TV, phone, tablet, or laptop), and sign in. You can then start watching straight away.

Can you get a free Disney Plus sign-up?

Sadly, it's not possible to get a free Disney Plus sign-up anymore. That's because the Disney Plus free trial is long gone (rest in peace, sweet prince). Thanks to the service's success, we can't imagine it'll return.

As such, the most affordable option would be a standard monthly subscription . That's the cheapest offer we could find at the time of writing.

There's no cancellation fee and you're able to jump ship at any time

Don't worry though, you won't have to commit long-term with this Disney Plus sign-up. Because there's no cancellation fee and you're able to jump ship at any time, simply cancel your membership before the subscription renews. That means you can fill your boots with as much Disney content as you like without paying more than the price for a couple of coffees.

Oh, and remember - UK, Canadian, and Australian readers get to enjoy the new Star channel regardless of whether they're investing in a monthly or yearly subscription, too. It's included with all memberships in those regions as standard at no extra charge.

Is a Disney Plus sign-up worth it?

Whether a Disney Plus sign-up is worth it or not depends on why you're here. As we mentioned in our Disney Plus review , fans of Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney at large will enjoy themselves the most. There are loads of genuinely good TV shows on offer here, and because more are coming over the next few months, it's worth holding on to your subscription or investing in an annual membership.

More casual viewers might not find much to hold their interest beyond a few months, though. Similarly, US fans wanting mature drama or comedy are better off elsewhere (we'd recommend Hulu for that instead).

Either way, we'd say it's improved dramatically since launch; the addition of numerous shows set across the Avengers and Star Wars universes make it worthwhile for anyone interested in those franchises. To be precise, The Mandalorian, Moon Knight, Loki, and WandaVision are firmly in must-watch territory.

Because our team loves Pixar movies, we're also happy that the studio's newest films are available on Disney Plus long before they arrive anywhere else. In much the same way, it has exclusive dibs on most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films (aside from a few outliers like Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk, anyway). That means it's impossible to stream the likes of Shang-Chi anywhere else.

Sure, it can't match the library of Netflix. But every Disney Plus sign-up streams in 4K resolution with HDR whenever possible. That's something you have to pay for separately with the competition.

Worried about the novelty wearing off, on the other hand? Although there are always going to be content dry-spells, these are few and far between at the moment. Disney Plus sign-up members are being inundated with original series right now, and the company is showing no signs of slowing down. Indeed, it announced that we're getting 10 new Marvel and Star Wars shows in the next few years alone, so there's plenty of reason to sign up for Disney Plus deals now or in the future.

Disney Plus price

The thought of investing in yet another streaming service can strike fear into the heart of the bravest soul. But you don't need to worry - the Disney Plus price is fairly low. In fact, the average cost of a Disney Plus sign-up comes in below a Standard HD month of Netflix. That's not bad value for money, especially when weighed up against the amount of content in the library.

OK, so it's disappointing that the free trial is gone (RIP). But the monthly or yearly subscriptions most of us are left with are pretty reasonable on the whole. Actually, the annual membership is one of the best Disney Plus deals out there - it gets you 12 months for the price of 10.

Here are the best Disney Plus bundles where you are.

Disney Plus price - USA

Disney Plus (monthly) | $7.99 per month

If you want the cheapest possible Disney Plus price, this is what we'd recommend. Despite being the least-expensive offer, it still gives access to everything the service has in its library.

Disney Plus (one year) | $79.99 one-off payment

An annual subscription gets you 12 months of Disney Plus for the price of 10, so it's the clear winner if you want you money to go further. You're saving roughly $16 per year compared to a rolling monthly membership.

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus | $13.99 per month

This Disney Plus sign-up deal offers three services for the price of a single month of Standard HD Netflix. It aims to provide something for everyone; the mature dramas of Hulu, sports from ESPN Plus, and Disney's family-friendly fare.

Disney Plus, Hulu (no ads), ESPN Plus | $19.99 per month

This bundle is the same as the one listed above, but there's a key difference - you won't get any ads on Hulu. Because these can interrupt whatever you're watching with (irritating) regularity, that's no bad thing.

1-year Disney Plus gift card | $79.99 at Disney Plus

Want to give Disney Plus to someone else? This digital voucher is for you. It gets the recipient a full year of the streaming service, and it can be delivered instantly to any email address you choose. In other words, it's perfect if you need a last-minute gift (don't worry, we won't tell anyone). Just remember, it can only be redeemed by new subscribers .



Disney Plus price - Canada

Disney Plus (monthly) | $11.99 per month

How much is the Disney Plus price in Canada? Not as much as you might think - it's just shy of $12 per month. There's an awful lot of content available for that, and it comes in 4K HDR whenever possible.

Disney Plus (one year) | $119.99 one-off payment

If you're going to be watching a lot of Disney Plus over the next few months (what with a new season of The Mandalorian and Marvel shows like She-Hulk on the way), then this is the deal to go for. It gets you a full year of the streaming service at a discount, allowing you to save around $24 on the standard monthly Disney Plus price. That's 12 months for the price of 10.



Disney Plus deals - UK

Disney Plus (monthly) | £7.99 per month

The cheapest Disney Plus price right now is this monthly subscription. However, don't think you're losing out if you choose it. It gives you access to everything the service has on offer in 4K HDR whenever possible. Additionally, you can cancel your membership at any time - there's no binding contract.

Disney Plus (one year) | £79.90 one-off payment

This annual membership is roughly £16 cheaper than paying month-by-month, and you're essentially getting 12 months for the price of 10. It's one of the better Disney Plus deals out there right now.

O2 + Disney Plus | Up to 6 months of Disney Plus

If you want a new phone or SIM only deal , this O2 bundle gets you a Disney Plus sign-up worth up to £48. Already an O2 customer? No sweat, you might still be eligible if you upgrade your contract (just weigh up the cost versus the standard Disney Plus price).

Disney Plus gift card (1 year) | £79.90 at Disney Plus

Looking for a good present to give the Disney fan in your life? This gift card is a fair shout. It's delivered to any email address you like at any time you want, and that means it's perfect if you've left your shopping a little late. However, bear in mind that it can only be redeemed by new subscribers .



Disney Plus deals - Australia

Disney Plus (monthly) | $11.99 per month

Disney Plus deals for a standard month will cost you $12. When you consider the hundreds of hours of content you're getting for your money (in full 4K HDR whenever possible), this offer is fairly solid. You can cancel at any time, too - there isn't a binding contract to any Disney Plus sign-up.

Disney Plus (one year) | $119.99 one-off payment

A full year of Disney Plus is great value for money, particularly because it saves you cash on the standard monthly Disney Plus price. More specifically, you're getting 12 months for the cost of 10.



Disney Plus deals - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only Disney Plus deals in India. They are good offers, though. Besides Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you're also getting multiplex and new Indian movies, Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. In addition, content is available in English or with several dubbed options.

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹1499 for one year

If your budget can stretch to it, we'd recommend the annual option over the monthly subscription. Compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees, you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year.

Disney Plus with Hotstar (VIP) | ₹399 a year

The lower VIP tier is only available as an annual subscription, but it's still very affordable. Just remember that you'll only get dubbed Disney Plus content and will lose "English shows and Disney Plus originals". You should also be aware that you can only watch on one screen instead of two. Meanwhile, video quality is limited to standard HD instead of Full HD, audio is Stereo only, and you'll have to put up with some ads.



How to get a Premier Access Disney Plus sign-up

What is Premier Access ? Don't worry, it isn't as complicated as it might seem. Although it's not available right now, Premier Access allowed users to watch brand-new movies from the comfort of their own home... for a small fee. This meant that all Premier Access films had to bought separately - they weren't included in any Disney Plus sign-up.

While that may seem harsh, it worked a bit like visiting the theater; Premier Access was your ticket. And in all fairness, it did end up being less expensive than taking a family of four to the pictures. It wasn't a one off, either. Once you paid for a Premier Access film, you could rewatch it as often as you liked.

Regardless, there's no need to worry about it now - there aren't any Premier Access movies on offer right now. That might change in the future, so watch this space!

Disney Plus sign-up - compatible devices

What is a Disney Plus sign-up available on? The answer to this question is easy. Disney Plus is compatible with most devices, ranging from Smart TVs to smartphones. If you have a PlayStation or Xbox console, you're also in luck.

Here's a list of compatible devices:

Samsung or LG Smart TV

PS4 / PS5

Xbox One / Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S

Roku device

Google Chromecast

Apple TV

Fire TV

iOS/Android mobile phone / tablet

Web browser

Most of these allow you to download the app and get started right away - so long as you already have an account ( available here ), you just need to sign in. You can also head over to the Disney Plus website and use the streaming service through your internet browser if you'd prefer.

For more info, take a look at our guide on how to download Disney Plus .

Where is Disney Plus available?

Disney Plus experienced a staggered release across the world, but it's now available for you to try across the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, and beyond. That probably means you can get a Disney Plus sign-up and start watching right away, all at the click of a button.

We've written down where you can get Disney Plus deals below, and will keep adding to the list as more regions go online.

If you can't grab a Disney Plus sign-up in your area yet, don't worry. The company has said that it has "plans to [launch Disney Plus] in nearly all major regions of the world within the next two years." That means you should be able to get involved before long.

In the meantime, you can always fill that Disney-shaped void with the excellent Disney Villainous or The Haunted Mansion board game . They're great gifts for yourself or the Disney fan in your life.

To give your setup an upgrade and make the most out of the Disney Plus 4K capabilities, head over to our guide on the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) or the best OLED TVs . Don't forget about the best gaming sound system , either.

