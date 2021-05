While the redesigned 2022 Outlander is a significant step forward, Mitsubishi’s cars haven’t been doing well critically as of late. It’s been one of the lowest scorers in Consumer Reports’ testing, partially due to cars like the Mirage. And while the Eclipse Cross isn’t bad per se, the decision to put a beloved performance nameplate on a crossover stung many enthusiasts. However, there are signs that the Japanese automaker is returning to racing. Chief among them is the news that Mitsubishi is reviving Ralliart.