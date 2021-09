Teesside airport lost £920 for every passenger it handled in the most recent financial year .But officials say the airport’s turnaround is running ahead of schedule and that it will turn a profit within three years.The latest accounts for Teesside airport, to 31 March 2021, show a loss of £13.8m. According to the latest CAA figures, only 15,000 passengers passed through during a year when damage from the coronavirus pandemic was at its deepest.The number of passengers using UK airports in 2020-21 fell by three quarters. In the first six months of 2021, Gatwick airport lost £430 for each passenger handled.Teesside’s...

