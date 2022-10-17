ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Comprehensive Guide to Selena Gomez’s Surprisingly Extensive Tattoo Collection

By Emily Rekstis
 3 days ago
Selena Gomez. Shutterstock (3)

Selena Gomez has a surprisingly impressive, ever-growing collection of tattoos and they may just be the chicest designs we’ve ever seen.

For nearly a decade, the “Love You to Lose Me” singer has been embracing the art of permanent ink, using it to represent friends, her work and her religious beliefs.

Her foray into the art form began back in 2012 when she got a music note on the outside of her wrist. While many suspected that it was actually a heart, she clarified to Access Hollywood that it was the eighth note. “Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life,” she told the publication.

From there, she went on to get many more symbols, including a semicolon in honor of the suicide prevention message behind her show 13 Reasons Why as well as an arrow on the base of her thumb, which she got done with a close friend Julia Michaels.

In fact, the former Disney Channel star has gotten many matching tats with friends over the years. In 2018, she got two different numbers inked onto her body to represent her friendships with three BFFS — a “1” on her rib cage that matched Courtney Lopez and a “4” on her arm after the three other girls got “1-3.”

In 2020, she got a neck design that reads “Rare” in script. It was created by her most frequently visited NYC-based tattoo artist, Bang Bang, who has also done work for other A-listers including Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna.

To see all of Gomez’s tattoos and the meanings behind each and every one of them is, keep scrolling.

