11 best kids’ headphones for noise-free screen time

OK, so you’ve got them their most-wanted piece of tech – perhaps a Nintendo Switch , tablet or smartphone . Big brownie points for you. But you’ve quickly come to realise that, OMG, the noise these tech ‘must-haves’ create is deeply, well, annoying. Kids’ headphones to your rescue…

Children and teenagers’ ears are different to adults’, so just slinging them a pair of your cans is not going to cut the mustard, we’re afraid. For one, their ears are smaller, but they’re also still developing. If children are exposed to loud sounds, it can cause irreparable damage to their hearing, meaning potential permanent hearing loss.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends 85dB as a safe maximum noise level for children for up to eight hours – that’s around the volume of heavy traffic. Some devices can go to 136dB when on maximum volume. Ouch.

But kids’ headphones , more often than not, have a volume limiter on them, so developing ears stay safe. In our round-up, we’ve listed the maximum volume on all headphone entries.

Kids’ headphones come in all sorts of designs – in ear, on ear, wireless and wired. When choosing one for your child or teen, think about how they’ll use them. If they’re using them with an Apple device , they’ll probably want wireless headphones. They’re also good for not getting tangled up, but you do need to remember to charge them. Folding headphones, on the other hand, are handy if you travel a lot, or your teen is using them when they’re out and about.

How we tested

We spent a solid four weeks testing headphones for kids and teens. During testing, we tried different headphones at home for playing and homework, and while out and about in the car and on trains. Our ideal headphones are lightweight and comfortable, with a noise limiter, natch. Sound quality was important, as well as the headphones being appealing to the wearer, whatever their age. Now, let’s make some noise (up to 85dB) for our favourite headphones for children.

Best overall – Pogs the gecko: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Pogs the gecko: £49.95, Amazon.co.uk Best for teens – JBL JR 460NC on-ear headphones: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

– JBL JR 460NC on-ear headphones: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk Best value – Belkin soundform mini: £19.99, Argos.co.uk

– Belkin soundform mini: £19.99, Argos.co.uk Best for gamers – JLab JBuddies play kids gaming wireless headset: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

– JLab JBuddies play kids gaming wireless headset: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for younger children – Tonies headphones: £24.99, Tonies.com

– Tonies headphones: £24.99, Tonies.com Best for screen-free entertainment – StoryPhones storytelling headphones for kids: £85, Storyphones.com

– StoryPhones storytelling headphones for kids: £85, Storyphones.com Best budget buy – JLab JBuddies studio wireless kids’ headphones: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

– JLab JBuddies studio wireless kids’ headphones: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk Best for personalising – BuddyPhones pop fun wireless headphones: £32.44, Buddyphones.com

– BuddyPhones pop fun wireless headphones: £32.44, Buddyphones.com Best for those with hearing loss – MyFirst headphones bone conduction wireless headphones: £79, Myfirst.tech

– MyFirst headphones bone conduction wireless headphones: £79, Myfirst.tech Best wired headphones – Pogs elephant on-ear wired headphones: £32.95, Amazon.co.uk

– Pogs elephant on-ear wired headphones: £32.95, Amazon.co.uk Best earbuds – Belkin soundform nano wireless earbuds for kids: £24.99, Belkin.com

Pogs the gecko

JBL by Harman JR 460NC on-ear headphones

Belkin soundform mini

JLab JBuddies play kids gaming wireless headset

Tonies headphones

StoryPhones storytelling headphones for kids

JLab JBuddies studio wireless over-ear folding kids' headphones

BuddyPhones pop fun wireless headphones

MyFirst headphones bone conduction wireless headphones

Pogs elephant on-ear wired headphones

Belkin soundform nano wireless earbuds for kids

The verdict: Kids’ headphones