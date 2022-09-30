Best cheap OLED TV deals for September 2022

OLED TV deals are getting cheaper by the day. Whereas finding a sub-$1,000 OLED used to be near-impossible, now you can find multiple at that price point on just about any day of the week. Even 55-inch OLED TV deals are starting to hit sub-$999 prices more often.

Today's TV deals are driving OLED TV prices to lows we've never seen before, which makes it an excellent time to buy. So we're gathering all the best cheap OLED TV deals in one spot for your convenience. (Also, check out our guide on the best 8K TV deals ).

One of our favorite OLED deals comes courtesy of Amazon. The retailer has OLED TVs on sale from $796 . The sale includes epic price drops on TVs of all sizes. Amazon also has our favorite OLED TV (the LG G1) on sale at its lowest price ever. Plus, check out our initial thoughts on the new Samsung QD-OLED TV , now on sale at its lowest price to date.

Best OLED TV deals right now

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,199 $796 @ Amazon

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,199 $796 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's coming in and out of stock at Amazon, but Best Buy also has stock at $799 . (However, if you can wait longer this TV has been as cheap as $665 in the past).

Sony 48" A9S 4K OLED TV: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Sony 48" A9S 4K OLED TV: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Get a gorgeous and compact Sony OLED with the 48-inch Master Series A9S Android TV. This 2020 model puts incredible picture quality into a size that's perfect for smaller rooms and gaming setups, but still delivers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in.

LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $898 @ Amazon

LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $898 @ Amazon

The LG A1 is part of the company's entry level OLED lineup. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, AirPlay 2 support, and Google Assistant/Alexa/HomeKit compatibility. It also runs webOS 6.0 to bring you all your favorite streaming apps. Best Buy offers it for $999 .

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $896 @ Amazon

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $896 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. If you can afford to spend a bit more, the C1 series offers better performance than the A1 series. However, keep in mind this TV has been as cheap as $796 before.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $959 @ Amazon

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $959 @ Amazon

Vizio's OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's on sale right now, but keep in mind it was $806 earlier this summer, so we recommend holding out for a lower price.

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: $1,296 $996 @ Amazon

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: $1,296 $996 @ Amazon

The LG B2 is a 2022 OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. Best Buy has it for $999 .

LG 55" B1 OLED TV: $1,699 $1,146 @ Amazon

LG 55" B1 OLED TV: $1,699 $1,146 @ Amazon

The LG B1 OLED is one of the best budget TVs on the market right now and this deal takes hundreds off. The OLED TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit/Alexa support. Simply put, it delivers an immersive experience at a great price.

LG C1 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,499 $1,296 @ Amazon

LG C1 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,499 $1,296 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It's designed for those who want the best TV picture possible and are willing to pay for it. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's now over $300 off and one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen. Best Buy offers the same price .

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,999 $1,349 @ Best Buy

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,999 $1,349 @ Best Buy

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is over $300 off in this epic OLED TV deal. This stunning television combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate. We also like that it offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $959 @ Best Buy

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: $1,199 $959 @ Best Buy

Vizio's OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. If you can wait — this TV has been on sale for as low as $806 in the past.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: $1,799 $1,439 @ Best Buy

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: $1,799 $1,439 @ Best Buy

In terms of features, Vizio's 65-inch 4K OLED TV is identical to its smaller 55-inch counterpart. That means you get Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV.

LG G1 55" OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

LG G1 55" OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The LG G1 OLED 4K TV uses an all new LG panel called "evo." In our LG G1 OLED review , the TV won the Tom's Guide Award for best TV design. (It measures just 0.8 inches deep). However, it also delivers on performance with consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. This TV hit $999 earlier this summer, so if you can wait for the next big sale — you might save a tad more.

LG C1 65" OLED TV: $1,699 $1,599 @ Best Buy

LG C1 65" OLED TV: $1,699 $1,599 @ Best Buy

This OLED deal takes a generous $100 off the original price. The LG C1 is the best OLED TV on the market, packing a powerful 9 4th-gen AI processor, a rich 65-inch 4K OLED display, and support for AI voice assistants.

Sony 65" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,629 @ Amazon

Sony 65" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,629 @ Amazon

The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review , we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well. Best Buy offers the same price .

Sony 65" A8H 4K OLED TV: was $1,998 now $1,779 @ Amazon

Sony 65" A8H 4K OLED TV: was $1,998 now $1,779 @ Amazon

One of our favorite TVs of all time, the Sony A8H OLED offers some of the best picture and sound we've ever seen, in addition to being a highly capable Android smart TV. You can score this awesome OLED for sale at Amazon.

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: $2,199 $1,597 @ Amazon

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: $2,199 $1,597 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. By comparison, Samsung has it on sale for $1,599 .

Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: $2,299 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: $2,299 $1,999 @ Best Buy

The A90J is Sony's best OLED TV. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and more. The difference between the A80J and A90J is that the latter comes in a bigger 83-inch size, features a backlit remote, and packs Sony's heatsink tech, which results in brighter HDR pictures.

LG G2 77" 4K OLED TV: $4,199 $3,799 @ Best Buy

LG G2 77" 4K OLED TV: $4,199 $3,799 @ Best Buy

New price low! The new LG G2 is the brightest OLED TV we've tested. In our LG G2 OLED TV review , we called it the ultimate QD-OLED TV rival. It offers about 30% higher brightness than its predecessor and boasts new gaming features, AI-boosted sound quality, and support for just about every HDR format you can think of. LG also claims this panel prevents burn-in, though we haven't put that to the test just yet. When it comes to performance, this TV is currently the king of OLED TVs. It's $200 cheaper than it was last week.

Why should I buy an OLED TV?

Simply put: No TV technology can rival the performance of an OLED TV. OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, represents a completely different kind of display. No backlight is required in an OLED TV because the organic pixels emit their own light when activated. So each pixel can be completely turned on or off separately.

That means you don't get that afterglow and light leakage that you typically see in LCD TVs. As a result, OLED TVs deliver intensely deep blacks that even the best QLED TVs can't rival. Sure, QLED TVs can be brighter than OLED TVs, but for the most pristine picture possible: OLED is still king.

Tips on finding the best OLED TV deals

Unfortunately, there's no single retailer that offers the best OLED TV deals. Instead, it's a mix of retailers that includes Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Newegg. If you're shopping for an OLED TV, our best tip is to compare that model's price across various sites, including the retailers mentioned above.

That said, Amazon tends to undercut Best Buy's prices, even if only by a few bucks. For instance, on numerous occasions we've seen the LG 55-inch CX OLED on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy, whereas Amazon would have it on sale for $1,349. Or in some instance, Amazon would bundle a free LG XBOOM speaker, whereas Best Buy wouldn't offer any freebies.

What are the cheapest OLED TV deals we've seen?

During the 2021 holiday season, Best Buy had the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $899. It was the best OLED TV deal of all time. (Previously, OLED TV deals would max out at $999). However, prices have dipped even lower this year. We're consistently seeing 48-inch LG OLEDs for as low as $795. During Prime Day, the LG A1 48-inch OLED dropped to an all-time low of $679, which is the cheapest OLED TV we've ever seen. 55-inch OLEDs from LG and Sony sold for $998. Meanwhile, the LG 55-inch G1 OLED dropped to an all-time low of $999 in early August. It's been the biggest price drop we've seen for a premium OLED TV.

Are refurbished OLED TV deals worth it?

While there are refurb OLED TV deals you can take advantage of, the savings aren't as high as you may think. For instance, the LG 55-inch B8 OLED TV usually sells for $1,199 and has dropped as low as $999. Amazon sometimes sells the refurb LG 55-inch B8 OLED TV for $999 . Sure, it's $200 off, but we've already seen new models hit this price point before, albeit, not very often.

More importantly, you only get a 90-day warranty and if you dislike anything about your refurb TV (perhaps it might have more nicks and scratches than you like) return shipping might fall on your, which could quickly get expensive.