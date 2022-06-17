ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Best cheap OLED TV deals for June 2022

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

OLED TV deals are getting cheaper by the day. Whereas finding a sub-$1,000 OLED used to be near-impossible, now you can find multiple at that price point on just about any day of the week.

In fact, today's TV deals are driving OLED TV prices to lows we've never seen before, which makes it an excellent time to buy. So we're gathering all the best cheap OLED TV deals in one spot for your convenience. (Also, check out our guide on the best 8K TV deals ).

One of our favorite OLED deals comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer has OLED TVs on sale from $799 . The sale includes epic price drops on TVs of all sizes. Best Buy also has our favorite OLED TV (the LG G1) on sale at its lowest price ever. (Make sure to check out our guide to our favorite Best Buy deals for more sales). Plus, check out our initial thoughts on the new Samsung QD-OLED TV .

Not sure which OLED TV to buy? Check out our guide of the best OLED TVs .

Best OLED TV deals right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjBHG_0NvqIv2O00

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $846 now $796 @ Amazon
The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. It's now $796, which is the cheapest OLED TV deal we've ever seen. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so4qZ_0NvqIv2O00

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,196 now $896 @ Amazon
The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Various sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model is just $896, which is $100 cheaper than last week's price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmZED_0NvqIv2O00

LG A1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $946 @ Amazon
The LG A1 is part of the company's entry level OLED lineup. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, AirPlay 2 support, and Google Assistant/Alexa/HomeKit compatibility. It also runs webOS 6.0 to bring you all your favorite streaming apps. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1h31_0NvqIv2O00

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $998 @ Amazon
Vizio's OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's on sale right now, but keep in mind it was $806 just a few weeks ago, so we recommend holding out for a lower price. View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Vizio's OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. Amazon offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBx1u_0NvqIv2O00

Sony 48" A9S 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $998 @ Amazon
Get a gorgeous and compact Sony OLED with the 48-inch Master Series A9S Android TV. This 2020 model puts incredible picture quality into a size that's perfect for smaller rooms and gaming setups, but still delivers plenty of smarts, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DkINp_0NvqIv2O00

LG 55" B1 OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,146 @ Amazon
The LG B1 OLED is one of the best TVs on the market right now and this deal takes a generous $553 off its original price. The OLED TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit/Alexa support. Simply put, it delivers an immersive experience at a great price. View Deal

LG C1 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,096 @ Amazon
The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It's designed for those who want the best TV picture possible and are willing to pay for it. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. It's now over $300 off and one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6b4F_0NvqIv2O00

LG G1 55" OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The LG G1 OLED 4K TV uses an all new LG panel called "evo." In our LG G1 OLED review , the TV won the Tom's Guide Award for best TV design. (It measures just 0.8 inches deep). However, it also delivers on performance with consistently stunning images no matter what you're watching. With Smart TV and ThinQ smart home features, it'll quickly become the center of your entertainment setup. Plus, gamers will love it thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and Game Optimizer menu. It's $100 cheaper than it was last week. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
In terms of features, Vizio's 65-inch 4K OLED TV is identical to its smaller 55-inch counterpart. That means you get Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. Add it to your cart to see this price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXHR4_0NvqIv2O00

LG C1 65" OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Best Buy
This OLED deal takes a generous $100 off the original price. The LG C1 is the best OLED TV on the market, packing a powerful 9 4th-gen AI processor, a rich 65-inch 4K OLED display, and support for AI voice assistants. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lILmb_0NvqIv2O00

Sony 65" A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,629 @ Amazon
The Sony BRAVIA XR A80J is one of the best OLED TVs on the market. The Editor's Choice TV features a powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review , we noted that the TV offers superb contrast with colors that are rich and varied. Viewing angles are also impressive and it handles upscaling well. Best Buy offers the same price . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9Wpt_0NvqIv2O00

Sony 65" A8H 4K OLED TV: was $1,998 now $1,779 @ Amazon
One of our favorite TVs of all time, the Sony A8H OLED offers some of the best picture and sound we've ever seen, in addition to being a highly capable Android smart TV. You can score this awesome OLED for sale at Amazon. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rblTL_0NvqIv2O00

Sony 55" A90J 4K OLED TV: was $2,299 now $2,199 @ Best Buy
The A90J is Sony's best OLED TV. It features Sony's powerful Cognitive XR processor, which adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. You also get Google TV, HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, built-in Alexa/Google Assistant, four HDMI ports, and more. The difference between the A80J and A90J is that the latter comes in a bigger 83-inch size, features a backlit remote, and packs Sony's heatsink tech, which results in brighter HDR pictures. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8esh_0NvqIv2O00

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV preorders: was $2,199 now $2,099 @ Samsung
Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. View Deal

Why should I buy an OLED TV?

Simply put: No TV technology can rival the performance of an OLED TV. OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, represents a completely different kind of display. No backlight is required in an OLED TV because the organic pixels emit their own light when activated. So each pixel can be completely turned on or off separately.

That means you don't get that afterglow and light leakage that you typically see in LCD TVs. As a result, OLED TVs deliver intensely deep blacks that even the best QLED TVs can't rival. Sure, QLED TVs can be brighter than OLED TVs, but for the most pristine picture possible: OLED is still king.

Make sure to check out our QLED vs. OLED TV guide for more comparisons.

Tips on finding the best OLED TV deals

Unfortunately, there's no single retailer that offers the best OLED TV deals. Instead, it's a mix of retailers that includes Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Newegg. If you're shopping for an OLED TV, our best tip is to compare that model's price across various sites, including the retailers mentioned above.

That said, Amazon tends to undercut Best Buy's prices, even if only by a few bucks. For instance, on numerous occasions we've seen the LG 55-inch CX OLED on sale for $1,399 at Best Buy, whereas Amazon would have it on sale for $1,349. Or in some instance, Amazon would bundle a free LG XBOOM speaker, whereas Best Buy wouldn't offer any freebies.

What are the cheapest OLED TV deals we've seen?

During the holiday season, Best Buy had the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $899. It was the best OLED TV deal of all time. (Previously, OLED TV deals would max out at $999). However, prices have dipped even lower this year. We're consistently seeing 48-inch LG OLEDs for as low as $795. Sure, it's not as big as a 55-inch TV, but it's easily the least expensive OLED TV deal we've ever seen.

Prime Day and OLED TVs

We're still weeks away from Amazon Prime Day, but we expect Prime Day TV deals to drop OLED prices to new lows. To date, the least expensive OLED has been the 48-inch LG A1 OLED priced at $795. While we don't think price will drop dramatically, we could see more 48-inch OLEDs at this price point. Likewise, we expect Vizio's 55-inch OLED to hit $899. Make sure to follow our Prime Day guide for hints on what to expect from Amazon this year.

Are refurbished OLED TV deals worth it?

While there are refurb OLED TV deals you can take advantage of, the savings aren't as high as you may think. For instance, the LG 55-inch B8 OLED TV usually sells for $1,199 and has dropped as low as $999. Amazon sometimes sells the refurb LG 55-inch B8 OLED TV for $999 . Sure, it's $200 off, but we've already seen new models hit this price point before, albeit, not very often.

More importantly, you only get a 90-day warranty and if you dislike anything about your refurb TV (perhaps it might have more nicks and scratches than you like) return shipping might fall on your, which could quickly get expensive.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

