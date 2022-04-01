ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Best road bike tyres: fast-rolling, ultra-grippy tyres for training and racing

By Aaron Borrill
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Choosing the best road bike tyres is the single most important decision you will make on your bike. There is no other part of the bike that will have a greater effect on your ride experience than what tyres you choose. That means it's a big choice. At the same time...

