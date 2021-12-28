The 15 Best Door Draft Stoppers for Staying Warm and Pest-Free

It’s cold and blustery outside, but your home is a cozy paradise in this frigid winter scene. Or is it? If you have a home that’s on the older side, your house might not be as warm as you’d like. Despite all our best efforts to keep our homes cozy and block out the cold, doors and windows often create gaps that allow in drafts. You can have the best space heaters and infrared heaters in the world, but if you’ve got drafts coming in from all angles you’ll still end up cold. Even worse, under-door gaps are like a welcome sign for pests. Ants, roaches and spiders are all too ready to trade the freezing temperatures outside for your cozy, food-filled apartment.

While drafts can make your at-home life cold and uncomfortable, they are even worse news for your energy bill. Energy consumption can be up to 10 to 20% higher in homes with drafts than those without, according to the U.S. Energy Department . Older houses and apartments are especially prone to drafts, which means you’ll feel colder during the winter and pay more to heat your home.

Luckily, drafts can be pretty easy to fix. First, identify where the draft is coming from, and then block it using permanent or temporary means. For drafts caused by the gaps under your doors, the easiest solution is to invest in a door draft stopper. For windows and other small gaps, DIY insulating spray foam can do the trick.

To keep your house warm and your heating bill down, SPY has found 15 door draft blockers and stoppers in a variety of styles and shapes, so you can find the one that best suits your home and personality.

1. DECOREALM Heavy Duty Door Draft Stopper

BEST OVERALL

You may not believe there’s such a thing as a classy draft stopper, but when you see the DECOREALM Heavy Duty Door Draft Stopper

, you’ll realize how wrong you are. This high-quality piece is made to last and comes in a range of different colors, including charcoal, spiced mocha and pink blush, making it easy to match your draft excluder to your home interiors. It also weighs a hefty 3.5 pounds to prevent unwanted movement, measures 36 inches in length and includes double hanging cords for easy portability and storage. Unlike most door draft stoppers, this product can be used for windows, sliding doors and even fireplaces. And like the best door draft stoppers, the cover is machine washable. With hundreds of positive customer reviews on Amazon, an attractive Herringbone design and fantastic insulation, this is the best door draft stopper for sale right now.

Buy: DECOREALM Heavy Duty Door Draft Stopper $39.93 (orig. $44.95) 11% OFF

2. Twin Draft Guard Energy Saving Stopper

BEST BUDGET

To make heating and cooling your rooms more cost and energy effective, this door stopper

can fit on any door, inside or outside, up to 36 inches long. As a bonus, it’s machine washable, so you don’t need to worry about it collecting dirt. Plus, it’s cheap enough that you can buy a different stopper for every room in your home.

Buy: Twin Draft Guard Energy Saving Stopper $12.99

3. Laminet Under Door and Window Draft Stoppers

MOST ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY

Made in the USA and filled with eco-friendly buckwheat filling, this draft stopper

blocks breezes from cooling off your home. It’s extremely versatile, as you can fasten it to troublesome doors or windows. Plus, it’s available in 11 different colors.

Buy: Laminet Under Door and Window Draft Stoppers $13.49

4. Thermwell Door or Window Stop Cloth Seal

BEST CLOTH

At 3 feet long, this door or window stopper

is made of tightly woven synthetic fleece and weighted with cotton bags filled with ground stone. Complete with a woven satin handle, it will block out drafts and unwanted outside noises. Plus, it will move with the door when opened thanks to its synthetic construction.

Buy: Thermwell Door or Window Stop Cloth Seal $14.91

5. SWISSELITE 36 Inch Under Door Draft Stopper

MOST ADORABLE

How cute is this door draft stopper from SwissElite? The heavy-duty cotton design comes filled with glass beads that make it both pliable and sturdy. It’s 36 inches in length and also works to keep dust, sound, and light out of any room. This product is offered in several designs including the dog pictured below, festive reindeer, teddy bears, cats, and the cutest pink unicorn you’ve ever seen.



Buy: SWISSELITE 36 Inch Under Door Draft Stopper $25.99

6. Evelots Door Draft Stopper

BEST SEASONAL

The Evelots Door Draft Stopper is a great choice if you want to use your draft stopper seasonally or would prefer the option to remove it. At 36 inches long, it’s capable of blocking the draft around most standard household doors. It comes with three handy clips which attach to your door and provide a hanging space for the draft excluder. The Evelots Door Draft Stopper is ideal for all kinds of doors and is easy to store in a cupboard or hang up out of the way as it sports a built-in hanging loop.



Buy: Evelots Door Draft Stopper $14.99

7. Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal

MOST HIDDEN

With its low profile design, the Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal

is a solid option if you want your draft stopper to remain well hidden. It can be used in houses, garages, basements and more, and it features a three-layer design which makes it thicker and more durable than many competing models. It’s also super simple to install and can be used on doors up to 39 inches in size. Plus, this door seal is available in a range of color options, including white, black and brown.

Buy: Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Under Door Seal $8.99

8. Morgan Home Deluxe Microfiber Black Wedge Draft Guard

BEST DESIGN

This oversized herringbone door draft stopper comes in a wedge shape, which makes it easy to slip under doors. No matter the size of the gap, this wedge-shaped draft guard will block air from going in or out of your home. The herringbone design makes this one of the most attractive door draft blockers for sale. Instead of sticking out like a sore thumb, it will blend into your home decor.





Buy: Morgan Home Wedge Draft Guard $37.99 (orig. $49.99) 24% OFF

9. MAGZO Door Draft Stopper

MOST PORTABLE

It may seem a little odd, but having a portable door draft stopper isn’t quite as crazy as it sounds. With the MAGZO Door Draft Stopper

in your hands, you’ll be able to throw it down next to any door to prevent cold drafts from coming in. The stopper’s design even means it’s easy enough to move it around the house as required or to take it with you when you travel for an extra defense against the unpleasant cold weather. Furthermore, this popular draft stopper comes in a range of different colors and sizes and includes two handy carrying loops on either end.

Buy: MAGZO Door Draft Stopper $20.99

10. MAXTID Under Door Draft Blocker

BEST UNDER-DOOR STOPPER

The MAXTID Under Door Draft Blocker

is an effective way to block drafts, noise, light and smells from creeping under your door. It’s easily installed and can fit doors up to 38 inches in size. It’s also available in five different colors, making it easy to find one that matches the color of your door. The thick blocker can cover under-door gaps up to 1.4 inches and can be installed or removed in a matter of seconds, without leaving any marks on the door.

Buy: MAXTID Under Door Draft Blocker $19.99 (orig. $24.99) 20% OFF

11. DeeToolMan Door Draft Stopper

BEST REMOVABLE

With its velcro seal, the DeeToolMan Door Draft Stopper

is a secure and effective way to prevent drafts around the house. This well-reviewed draft stopper is made from durable styrofoam which slides easily across all kinds of floor surfaces. The stopper also fits doors up to 36 inches across and blocks gaps of up to 1.3 inches in height. To install the device, simply apply the velcro backing to the backside of the door and then attach your stopper when it’s required. This easily separated attachment makes this a great choice for seasonal users.

Buy: DeeToolMan Door Draft Stopper $17.99

12. The Maine Sales Company Door Draft Stopper

BEST FOR BIRD LOVERS

For a fun addition to any door, check out this stopper by The Maine Sale Company. Made of 100% cotton on the outer decorated with an adorable chickadee motif, it’s safe for the home and filled with all-natural, chemical-free buckwheat.



Buy: The Maine Sales Company Door Draft Stopper $29.99

13. Miles Kimball Cat Draft Block

MOST FUN

If you’re a cat person, like many other Amazon users seem to be, we’ve got you covered. This stopper by Miles Kimball is fitted to the shape of six different cats. Detailed on both sides, it’s made of 100% cotton. Yes, it’s a little silly, but that’s part of its charm.

Buy: Miles Kimball Cat Draft Block $24.99

14. HOME DISTRICT Door Draft Stopper for Sliding Glass Doors

Have a larger door or area that needs to be covered? This sliding glass door draft stopper will do the trick. It measures 71 inches in length and features a patented design made to fit most patio and sliding glass doors. Purchase this draft stopper in brown, tan, gray, burgundy, navy, or brown tweed as desired.



Buy: HOME DISTRICT Door Draft Stopper for Bottom of Door Sliding Glass $29.99

15. Roe & Moe Home Sweet Home Draft Stopper

MOST INVITING

Keep your interior warm and cozy with this inviting “Home Sweet Home” draft stopper. Designed with a s uede-like outer, it uses 100% cotton and pebble stones to stay in place. It’s 36 inches in length and there are two convenient handles so you can easily hang and store it when not in use.



Buy: Roe & Moe Home Sweet Home Draft Stopper $22.34