The very best Prime Day home cinema deals 2022

All the separates required to put together a quality home entertainment system can quickly add up so hunting down the best home cinema deals and AV discounts during the Prime Day sales could easily save you a small fortune. Whether you're looking to move up in AV performance or starting off on your first big screen, surround sound adventure. The bargains are out there hiding on the shelves. Our job is to bring you the map.

So if you want to add surround sound speakers to your system, go for a bigger picture with a 4K projector, or level up a home cinema amp for the proper surround sound experience, we can help you on your chosen path.

We've tracked down the very best discounts on some very decent home cinema and AV kit and, as ever, we keep an extra close eye on where you can find the cheapest prices so that you don't have to.

Now take a load off and choose from one of these. Your front row ticket to home cinema heaven is but a few clicks away...

Speaker package deals

Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12 £2869 £2099 at Peter Tyson (save £770)

This deal applies to the black, oak, rosewood, walnut and white finishes (so all except black gloss) and comprises the excellent Silver 200 floorstanding speakers, Silver C150 Centre, Silver FX surround speakers and Silver W-12 Subwoofer – aka the exact configuration we tested and promptly rewarded with a 2020 Award. A rare discount on an excellent 5.1 speaker package. View Deal

KEF Q350 AV 5.1 Speaker Package £2172 £1899 at Sevenoaks (save £273) Looking for a 5.1 system consisting of excellent KEF speakers that are a) stand mounters and b) affordable? You're in the right place. Redesigned to reduce distortion and improve performance, the updated Q350 now offer a winning combination of sleek, sophisticated looks and stunning presence. What the Q350 lack in punch, they more than makeup for in clarity, depth and composure. If they're within your budget, these are a no-brainer. Available in black or white. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i cinema pack £966 £619 at Sevenoaks (save £347)

This Q Acoustics package is based on its very good standmount speakers but still with a solid centre and a banging sub. It's a solid deal with this near three-figure discount. View Deal

Dali Zensor 1 5.1 speaker package £906 £879 at Exceptional AV (save £27)

Years on from launch and this award-winning speaker bundle is still an excellent shout. Their sound is articulate and detailed, with dialogue a particular big hitter and music still punchy and complex; a solid build too. Great audio just doesn't get old. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i cinema pack £1446 £946 at Sevenoaks (save £500)

Our top choice budget speaker package for the moment and it's available with a tempting discount. Bags of big sound fun, sacks of detail and just terrific for your music too. Great, great value.

KEF Q350 AV 5.1 £2210 £1649 at Peter Tyson (save £561)

This five-star speaker package is a bold and powerful performer. Based on the Award-winning Q350 standmount speakers, it offers excellent timing and an exciting and expressive presentation. A bargain at full price, now, unmissable. View Deal

Monitor Audio Silver 6AV12 £3159 £1999 at Peter Tyson

The 5.1 package has gone out of production but great AV sound doesn't actually date. The result is an incredible bargain on a five-star speaker set-up. It won't last long! View Deal

AV receiver deals

Denon AVC-A110 AV Amplifier £5500 £3699 at Sevenoaks (save £1800) This stylish silver graphite amp sits at the top of Denon's stellar AV amplifier line-up. With 13.2-channels and all the next-gen tech you'd expect with 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling, Dolby Atmos , DTS:X , DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D. Gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) are on board too, and if you decide to take a peek under the hood you'll find a chic all-black interior. No wonder the company has described it as "one of the most special AV amplifiers Denon has ever produced”. View Deal

Yamaha RX-A6A £2499 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £500) Yamaha's best value AVR shares a similar high spec to the company's flagship model with HDMI 2.1 across all ports with 8K/60Hz pass-through and support for Dolby Atmos , DTS:X and Auro-3D. Outputs-wise there are terminals for 11 channels, with amplifiers for nine. The A6A is very generous when it comes to its hardwired audio inputs, with three optical, two coaxial and five analogue inputs including, unusually, XLR sockets, plus another one dedicated to phono. Casting is also well catered for with AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 4.2 (SBC / AAC) on board, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. This five-star future-proofed amp has a stunning spec and sound. View Deal

Marantz SR7015 11.2ch 8K AVR £1799 £1549 at Sevenoaks (save £250) Not one we've tested but this nine-channel amp looks like a good starting place for 3D audio and decent quality home cinema sound. It supports Dolby Atmos in up to a 5.2.4 configuration, DTS:X and Auro 3D surround sound formats. View Deal

Arcam AVR5 £1999 £1799 at Sevenoaks (save £200) This five-star AVR is Arcam's entry-level model but there's nothing basic about its sonic performance with sparkling clarity and agility marking it out as a particularly musical performer. Unlike Arcam's more expensive models it only sports HDMI 2.0 inputs, but that should be more than adequate unless you plan on using a next-gen gaming console as a source. There's support for a wide range of formats including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Dolby Virtual Height as well as WiFi streaming smarts including Airplay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. View Deal

Denon AVC-X6700H AV Amplifier £2500 £2199 at Sevenoaks (save £301) This 2021 Award-winner sounds simply superb, with impressive scale, detail and expression. Alongside its class-leading sound, there's a new HDMI section which includes three HDMI 2.1 -certified outputs enabling full support for 8K at up to 60Hz and 4K at 120Hz. A belter and an excellent deal also available at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson . View Deal

Marantz SR8015 11.2ch 8K AVR £2999 £2499 at Sevenoaks (save £500) Save on this flagship 8K AVR from Marantz. It supports Dolby Atmos in up to a 7.1.4 configuration, DTS:X and Auro 3D surround sound formats. It includes HDMI 2.1 features and claims a power output of 205 watts per channel. Not one we've tested but a reliable brand. View Deal

Denon AVC-X8500H AV receiver £3999 £3299 at Richer Sounds (save £700) A vast saving is currently available on the silver colourway of this 2018 flagship home cinema amp. If you're serious about gaming, it can be upgraded to Denon's latest HDMI spec with a factory circuit board upgrade costing £649. Otherwise, save the cash and grab a solid gold ( or silver) home cinema bargain.



Soundbar deals

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £399 at Richer Sounds (save £50) The latest offering from Sonos is fresh from winning a 2021 What Hi-Fi award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. When watching Atmos content, two of the Beams five-speaker arrays are dedicated to reproducing overhead and surround sounds and use psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function) technology to give the impression of height without needing to get vertical. Not that many soundbars at this price point come with networking capabilities, but this being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Five stars View Deal

Samsung HW-Q950A £1599 £889 at Amazon (save £710)

There are big savings to be had on this on Samsung's flagship 2021 soundbar, which has more drivers than any other model on the market. The 11.1.4 channels deliver both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound and the performance is huge and bombastic. View Deal

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £775 at Amazon (save £124) Available only in white, this soundbar a delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and WiFi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. View Deal

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £419 at Amazon (save £30) The latest offering from Sonos is fresh from winning a 2021 What Hi-Fi award after impressing us with its exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. When watching Atmos content, two of the Beams five-speaker arrays are dedicated to reproducing overhead and surround sounds and use psychoacoustic HRTF (head-related transfer function) technology to give the impression of height without needing to get vertical. Not that many soundbars at this price point come with networking capabilities, but this being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.. Five stars View Deal

Samsung Q800A Dolby Atmos soundbar £799 £477 at Amazon (save £322)

Very few soundbar subs perform as well as Samsung's 3.1.2 Q800A with a muscular, room-filling sound and gut-busting bass, all contained within a relatively small package. Not only does the Q800A offer Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, but it also has a broad feature set that includes two HDMI ports (one equipped with eARC), Bluetooth, Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2, all of which can be controlled by the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Sony HT-ZF9 £650 £449 (save £201) at John Lewis

This Sony 3.1-channel soundbar system boasts Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound, DTS:X, voice control, Bluetooth and wi-fi for wireless music entertainment. And now £50 cheaper than it was on Black Friday!! Four Stars

LG SP11RA £1499 £899 at Box (save £600)

This 2021 flagship soundbar is surprisingly agile, with a detailed top end and easy-going character. It’s not got the most robust low end but it does offer an even and immersive listening experience with a tech spec that is one of the most comprehensive and future-proofed available. View Deal

Sony SF100 soundbar £109 £95 at Amazon (save £14)

If you're looking for a simple, constructive step up in sound from your TV's in-built speakers, Sony's SF150 offers a significant sonic enhancement for little outlay. Alongside HDMI ARC, it has an optical input supporting Dolby Digital , Dolby Dual mono and LPCM 2ch. There's also a USB port and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity for music playback from an external source too. To boost your cinema experience there's also Sony's S-Force Front Surround technology on-board, which applies processing to give the acoustic impression of a more encompassing sound stage. Four stars. View Deal

Sennheiser Ambeo: £2199 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £300)

Standing almost 1.3m wide, Sennheiser's Ambeo is not for the faint of heart or short of space, but it takes up much less space than a full home cinema, sounds sensational and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This is the first time we've seen it get a decent discount, so pounce now if it's up your street. View Deal

Sonos Beam Gen 1 £399 £349 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

One of the best performance-per-pound products Sonos has produced to date, the Beam is a blinding little soundbar that is musically capable of doubling up as your go-to wireless speaker. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Hisense HS214 all-in-one soundbar £129 £79 Amazon (save £50)

Not a model we've tested but at this price Hisense's 65cm 'bar with multiple connections (line-in, USB, Bluetooth, optical, HDMI out ARC), three Audio Modes (movie, music and news) and a bundled universal remote presents an awful lot to like. View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249 at Richer Sounds (save £53)

You can now save on this five-star soundbar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

Denon Home Sound Bar 550 £599 £399 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

With over 20 per cent off, this is a good deal on what looks like a very good soundbar. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HEOS built-in and AirPlay 2 support combine to make it one of the more feature-rich of its kind we've seen. View Deal

Dali Kubik One Soundbar £799 £399 at Richer Sounds (save £400) Dali has come up with some great things over the years and the Swedish company's first foray into soundbars is no exception. With attention-grabbing sound and looks this former What Hi-Fi? award winner delivers a big sound at a reasonable price. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner View Deal

JBL Bar 5.0 £299 £229 at Amazon (save £70) For anyone wanting a big sound, or hoping to fill a big room with a small bar for a reasonable amount of money, the JBL Bar 5.0 MultiBeam could be just the ticket. Four Stars View Deal

Samsung Q700A Dolby Atmos soundbar £599 £549 at Currys (save £50)

We haven't tested this step-down model from the Q800A , but Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price don't come up very often. Like its big sibling, this is a 3.1.2 system with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and the same excellent connectivity. The main bar is even the same size as the Q800A, but the sub is slightly smaller, indicating the low-end performance may not be as punchy. If you're not all about the bass though this could be the perfect bargain. View Deal

Panasonic SC-HTB490 £349 £199 at Richer Sounds (save £150) This svelte soundbar, designed to be wall-mounted, has two full-range, forward-facing 4.5 x 12cm drive units, two bass reflex ports adjacent to the drivers to help enhance lower frequencies within the narrow chassis, and a total power output of 160W. Its connectivity options are on the more basic side: you get HDMI (ARC) , optical input, Bluetooth and a USB socket -so no wi-fi connectivity or streaming service support - but for those looking for a tidy, discrete soundbar this slender option might just fit the bill.

Bose TV Speaker £270 £229 at Peter Tyson (save £52) This soundbar thrives on simplicity: there's a one-connection set-up to your TV via an optical audio cable or an HDMI. You can use your current TV remote to control the volume of the speaker and it detects the signal from your TV when turned on and automatically turns on, too. There's Bluetooth for streaming and setting for vocal clarity and extra bass too. View Deal

Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar £499 £262 at Amazon (save £237)

Equipped with Voice Adjust Technology and Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding and streaming via the built-in Chromecast or Bluetooth, the Polk MagniFi 2 is packed with features and offers a modern design. View Deal

JVC TH-D227BA 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £45 at Currys (save £55)

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over. Oh, and it's now just £40! Bargain.

Sky Soundbox Soundbar £499 £209 at Sky (save £290)

Sky's soundbar slash wireless speaker (a collaborative effort with Parisian audio specialist Devialet) delivers a big sound from a small box. It has 4K-supporting HDMI input/output connections and a digital optical input, plus USB and Bluetooth connectivity for music. At this extra £40-off reduction (it was reduced to £249 until recently) it's now hugely competitive... View Deal

Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £154 at Currys (save £143)

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel, 320W soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo cut-price (a whopping £100 saving) at Currys. View Deal

Denon DHT-S316 soundbar £279 £199 at Amazon (save £80)

Looking for a decent soundbar saving that's still available post Black Friday? This Denon offers a decent smattering of tech for a relatively affordable price. Includes HDMI (ARC), Dolby Digital and DTS decoding and a wireless sub. View Deal

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £799 at Sevenoaks (save £20) This two time What Hi-fi? award winner delivers five star Dolby Atmos performance and WIFI connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Projector deals

Nebula Solar Portable projector £600 £420 at Amazon (save £180)

This Full HD projector is the best portable model we've tested to date. With built-in speakers, an Android TV app platform and three-hour battery life, it's an excellent way to enjoy a big-screen film anywhere round the house, the garden and wherever else you want go.

Nebula Capsule projector £400 £230 at Amazon

When reviewed, we praised the Capsule's " neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. A brightness of 100 lumens means you'll need a dimly-lit room. Not perfect but it's the best mini around. View Deal

Nebula Mars II Pro 720p portable £600 £403 at Amazon (save £197)

This portable projector is fun, quick and enjoyable to use. Set-up requires minimum fuss, and thanks to its wi-fi and built-in apps, you can stream content directly through it. With this healthy discount, this lunchbox-sized projector is very tasty indeed. View Deal

Nebula Capsule Max projector: £480 £330 at Amazon (save £140)

Not one we've looked at but the Max edition is the 720p, 200 lumens version of the Capsule above. It has an Android 8.1 OS, some solid app access and a 4-hour battery life. View Deal

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £1099 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

This is the best projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up. View Deal

Optoma UHD42 4K projector £1299 £999 at Crampton & Moore (save £250)

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy. View Deal

Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 £1599 at Amazon (save £1000)

It may seem pricey for what is an entry-level 4K product but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion. View Deal

LG CineBeam HU80KSW 4K projector £1999 £1899 at Amazon

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find. View Deal

Epson EH-TW9400 4K projector £2549 £2499 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

This big, brassy projector is as good as you'll get before forking out for the beauty of native 4K projection. Colour accuracy, contrast control and HDR are all handled brilliantly and help make for a proper cinematic feel on a relatively modest budget. View Deal

Optoma UHZ65 4K laser projector £4999 £2200 at Richer Sounds (save £2799)

Not one we've tested but this huge discount is hard to ignore. Laser projectors like this offer the kind of big brightness and flexibility that makes them excellent choices as TV replacers for the living room. Just add a media streamer. View Deal

BenQ V6050 4K UST projector £3999 £2999 at Amazon (save £1000)

Ultra-short throw projectors are the fastest growing form factor. With sound, picture and smarts built-in, they're an obvious all-in-one projector solution. This huge discount makes the V6050 one of the most tempting around. View Deal

Sony VPL-VW270ES 4K projector £4999 £1700 at H Preston Media

This discount offers a great opportunity to own a native 4K projector at a bargain price. Prepare for an incredibly immersive picture with a brilliant sense of depth and insight, and some of the smoothest action around. View Deal

Sony VPL-VW590W native 4K projector £6999 £4999 at Just Projectors (save £2000)

A white projector might not suit every home, but you can pick up this refurbed five-star native 4K projector for an absolute steal. With fantastic 4K detail, an exciting and vivid picture, and top-notch motion processing, you'll melt into a world of cinematic bliss. View Deal

Sony VPL-VW760ES 4K projector £14,999 £7999 at AVOnline (save £7000)

This ex-demo native 4K laser source projector is available at a song, largely because it has just been superseded by a 2020 model. It's not one we've reviewed but the Sony SXRD projectors are a very solid bet. Expect excellent contrast, colours and black levels. View Deal

Optoma CinemaX P2 4K UST projector £2999 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £1000)

The P2 is Optoma's second stab at an ultra-short throw machine and, while we've not had the pleasure of a full review, we've certainly enjoyed the demos we've seen. If you're after a 'laser TV' for your living room. This entry-level projector is a strong candidate particularly with the hefty discout.

Blu-ray player deals

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £399 £299 at Sevenoaks (save £100)

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £81 at Amazon (save £19)

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic HD Blu-ray player is a bargain. View Deal

LG UBK80 4K Blu-ray player £200 £119 at Peter Tyson save £81)

Not one we've tested but a deal hard to ignore with a 4K Blu-ray player down nearly to half-price. There's HDR10 support (no Dolby Vision), 4K upscaling, HDMIs and a USB input round the front. Sounds decent. View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K BD Player £180 £149 at Amazon (save £31)

A budget 4K disc spinner with HDR10+ format support is hard to find - but clearly not impossible! This Pana player is one of the most affordable ways to playback your 4K Blu-rays with the comfort of knowing that you're doing so in very decent quality. View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB450EB 4K BD player £219 £179 at Richer Sounds (save £40)

The performance is virtually identical to the five-star, 4K Panasonic player above but this one offers both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. View Deal

LG UBK90 4K HDR Blu-ray player £248 £200 at Currys (save £48)

This player does it all when it comes to discs, playing 4K Blu-rays and supporting many flavours of HDR, including Dolby Vision. Twin HDMI outputs allow you to split picture and sound. It also comes equipped with smart apps built-in for catch-up and on-demand streaming. View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player £249 £229 at Sevenoaks (save £20)

This Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player £399 £269 at Amazon (save £130)

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner. View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB9000 4K BD player £899 at John Lewis

This is an entertaining and attention-grabbing premium player that's simply bursting with colour. It delivers a great sense of depth. Soundtracks come with plenty of weight and power. It's a seriously capable machine for home cinema enthusiasts. View Deal

