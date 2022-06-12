ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond

By Sam Loveridge
The upcoming PS5 games list is only getting bigger thanks to all the events that just dropped during the E3 2022 schedule . With a host of exciting new releases on the way that have just been announced, we're set to see some very big titles land on Sony's latest console in 2022 and beyond.

We've helpfully put our roundup new PS5 games on the horizon in release date order. From PS5 exclusives like God of War Ragnarok to cross-platform delights like WB Montreal's Gotham Knights, there's certainly no shortage of games to look forward to. The PS5 is already home to so many great games, and there's every chance some of the most highly anticipated games may well be counted among the best PS5 games someday. Read on below to find our roundup of the most exciting upcoming PS5 games on the horizon.

2022

The Quarry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yjrou_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Supermassive Games
Publisher: 2K Games
Release date: June 10, 2022

Supermassive is back with its next take on the interactive horror movie genre with The Quarry. Set at a summer camp in the forests of upstate New York, The Quarry takes place on a single night where you take control of all nine camp counsellors where they have the campsite to themselves for one last night. As you'd expect from the team behind Until Dawn, The Quarry will present you with an unpredictable evening with life-or-death decisions to make, so strap yourself in for this summer camp of horror.

Stray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AVmki_0Numgaxm00

Developer : BlueTwelve Studio
Publisher : Annapurna Interactive
Release date : July 19, 2022

In this new adventure coming to the PS5 from BlueTwelve Studio, you play as a cat in a world filled with robots. As a cat exploring this strange world, you'll gain a unique perspective from the eyes of a feline who can sneak under cars, traverse over rooftops and go about unnoticed. Viv, the game and creative director at the studio, said, "we are inspired every day by Murtaugh and Riggs, our two cats. Most of the team are cat owners as well, giving us all a lot of helpful first-hand references. Cats are always so playful, cute, and lovingly annoying that it's an endless stream of gameplay ideas for us."

Two Point Campus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYv2J_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Two Point Studios
Publisher : SEGA
Release date : August 9, 2022

Running your own hospital was so 2020, so now it's time for an upgrade. Two Point Campus will see you running your own college, with management including everything from building the college, running the classes, and caring for your students on a more intricate, personal level.

Saints Row

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQPaQ_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Volition
Publisher: Koch Media
Release date: August 23, 2022

This is a reboot for the tongue-in-cheek Saints Row series, and we're going all the way back to the beginning. Starting out in the city of Santo Ileso, it'll be up to you how this crime gang takes shape, from how they build their empire to what they make their money doing. You'll be leading them once again as the fully customizable Boss, and although it's new faces and new names there's plenty of the old Saints Row soul here. Just less of the dildobats.

Soul Hackers 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444l97_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Atlus
Publisher : SEGA
Release date : August 26, 2022

Soul Hackers 2 is looking like it's going to be one of the key JRPGs of 2022, arriving from developer Atlus and publisher SEGA. This is the long-awaited sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers – the 1997 RPG for Sega Saturn. Everything has been updated, of course, with Atlus weaving in the Press Turn system from the mainline Shin Megami Tensei games, and the studio striving for a bright and neon visual style. Soul Hackers 2 is set to launch on PS4 and PS5 on August 26, 2022.

Season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vRymx_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Scavengers Studio
Publisher: Scavengers Studio
Release date: Autumn 2022

Channelling almost Ghibli-esque vibes, Season is a game about riding around on a bicycle and discovering the world for the first time. You play as a young woman who's lived in a secluded community, but for some reason is now able to explore, take photos, and make new memories. But, there's not much time to do any of it in, as a mysterious cataclysm is about to engulf the world for good. But heck is a beautiful way to spend your last season.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NXby_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Daedalic Entertainment
Publisher : Daedalic Entertainment
Release date: September 1, 2022

We are all so intrigued to see what a game where you play as the dual-personalities of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will actually be like. And thankfully, that's exactly what Daedalic Entertainment is going to give us. The creature starts out as a prisoner in Barad-dûr, a fortress in Mordor, but eventually, you will traverse more of Middle-Earth, with the developer promising "giant, persistent environments, each harbouring several questlines and a range of friendly or unfriendly faces" in an interview with Edge Magazine in early 2020 . During that interview the game is also described as a "stealth-action-adventure with an intriguing dual-personality mechanic, gigantic levels, and a densely wrought aesthetic inspired by Tolkien's own drawings".

The Last of Us Part 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drZ2v_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Naughty Dog
Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release date : September 2, 2022

The Last of Us Part 1 is described as the definitive version of the original game, with updated visuals, facial animations, expanded accessibility options, improved combat, and more. In fact, Naughty Dog says it's a true overhaul that will bring the journey that first introduced us to Ellie and Joel to the PS5 without "being encumbered by technology". With a debut trailer at the Summer Game Fest, we've already seen glimpses of changes to the character models and more.

Overwatch 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRUmQ_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Blizzard
Publisher : Activision
Release date: October 4, 2022 (Early Access)

Overwatch 2 is now gunning for an October 4 early access release date – a fact confirmed during the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase at E3 2022. There, we were treated to some new gameplay footage of the multiplayer team-based first-person shooter, and were likewise shown a new hero expected to make their debut at launch. Junker Queen, a character who's long been rumored to enter the Overwatch fold, is indeed on their way to Overwatch 2 – packing a shotgun as their primary weapon, and a big two-handed axe as backup. As per the game's initial reveal way back at BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 is expected to lean heavier on its narrative elements by way of its new Story Missions.

Forspoken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fyUm_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Luminous Productions
Publisher: Square Enix
Release date: October 11, 2022

Where do we start with Project Athia, or Forspoken as it is now officially known? This game that was "designed for PlayStation 5," is a console exclusive from Square Enix, and it looks beautiful . The protagonist is seen leaping across cliffs, attacking huge wolves with tree root-esque abilities, and overlooking a gorgeous cloud-filled landscape from the top of a mountain. What's more is that famed screenwriter and author Gary Whitta (Star Wars: Rogue One, The Walking Dead) is in charge of a team of "A-list writers" working on the game, which means it could be something very special indeed.

Gotham Knights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RcX6Q_0Numgaxm00

Developer: WB Games Montreal
Publisher: Warner Bros
Release date: October 25, 2022

The long-awaited WB Games Montreal title is Gotham Knights ; an open-world, action RPG set in what the dev is calling the "most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet". The big story beat is that Batman is dead, leaving the Gotham Knights (Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood) to protect the city from its full roster of bad guys. This is a completely original story for the upcoming PS5 games list, rather than any kind of re-enactment of the comics. In terms of villains, we know that the Court of Owls are at least involved, but others including Mr. Freeze will also play a part in the game's narrative. It features drop-in, drop-out co-op too, with the kind of gameplay you'd expect to see from a Batman: Arkham title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eTHxl_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Infinity Ward
Publisher: Activision
Release date: October 28, 2022

Task Force 141 from the 2019 reboot are back for a sequel in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 . We'll be back with Captain Price and co for a story that continues on from where we left them, with the looming threat of Victor Zakhaev and General Shepherd. Details are light right now, beyond those story details and a release date, so stay tuned.

The Callisto Protocol

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5Cl0_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Striking Distance
Publisher : Krafton
Release date : December 2, 2022

The spiritual successor to Dead Space in all but name, The Callisto Protocol is a fresh survival horror game coming from new studio Striking Distance, helmed by none other than Glen Schofield. Its aim is to deliver the most-terrifying next-gen horror experience ever, and from what we've seen so far of the game, it's looking likely to deliver. Set on Jupiter's moon in 2320, there's a conspiracy to unfold and horrific creatures to face in this third-person story. A great addition to the upcoming PS5 games.

TBC 2022

Star Trek: Resurgence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEA8r_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Dramatic Labs
Release date: Spring 2022

From Dramatic Labs, a brand new studio made up of former Telltale developers, comes Star Trek: Resurgence. It's a third-person, choice-driven adventure game set within the Star Trek Universe. You'll play as two characters, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, on the U.S.S Resolute, as they attempt to solve a sinister mystery that involves two alien races on the brink of war. You'll meet new and returning characters in this tale too, so if you're a Star Trek fan, this is worth paying attention to.

Sonic Frontiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySNqX_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Sonic Team
Publisher: SEGA
Release date: Holiday 2022

Sonic's going on a brand new adventure, and this time it's really, really big. You'll be speeding through Starfall Islands, the location for the game which SEGA is calling 'open-zoned', rather than strictly open world. It's Sonic, but more beautiful than we've ever seen it before.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YD8Cm_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Firaxis Games
Publisher : 2K Games
Release date: TBC 2022

Firaxis is bringing us a new strategy game but this time it's not a new XCOM. Instead, we're getting a Marvel-themed strategy game called Marvel's Midnight Suns. Teaming up with 12 of Marvel Comics' iconic heroes in the roster, you play as The Hunter, the very first customizable character in Marvel history. Together you'll attempt to take down the Mother of Demons, Lillith, in a XCOM / Marvel fusion gameplay scenario.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MFhgO_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Illfonic
Release date: TBC 2022

Illfonic - the developer behind Friday the 13th game - is delivering another co-op horror adventure, but this time it's Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. You'll have to join up with other Ghostbusters to chase and trap ghosts across a variety of locations before they escape. Players will also be the ghosts, capable of hiding, sneaking, scaring, and more - including some slime action.

Goodbye Volcano High

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHUmY_0Numgaxm00

Developer : KO_OP
Release date : TBC 2022

The developers behind Goodbye Volcano High announced that the narrative direction of the story has had a reboot since we first saw the initial game reveal. Now pushed back to 2022 with a new team of writers, it'll be exciting to see how the story shapes up. Described as a cinematic, choice-based experience with a non-binary protagonist called Fang and a lovely art style, Goodbye Volcano High looks like one to watch out for.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iTvN_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Asobo Studio
Publisher: Focus Home Interactive
Release date: TBC 2022

The Flight Simulator studio, Asobo, is going back to its original series with a sequel - A Plague Tale: Requiem. The game will follow the original heroes Amicia and Hugo in their quest to survive in the rat-infested city and The Inquisition. With literal seas of rats featured in the game's reveal trailer, we can only imagine that things have got a lot harder for our brother and sister duo.

God of War Ragnarok

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChsQa_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Sony Santa Monica Studio
Publisher : Sony
Release date: TBC 2022

Ragnarok is coming. Yes, a new God of War game is happening and it's set to land on the PS5 (and PS4) at some point in 2022. During the latest PlayStation September 2021 showcase, we got a proper look at Kratos' upcoming return in God of War: Ragnarok , and boy was it quite the trailer. Showing a slightly older Atreus, we got to see a host of different creatures, some helpings of combat, and some new characters we'll meet. In a blog post , Santa Monica Studio revealed that the realms are harsher, and we'll be able to test our fighting prowess against new creatures from Norse mythology. It was also revealed that Cory Barlog is not directing this time around , with Eric Williams taking up the helm.

Open Roads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0N03_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Fullbright
Publisher : Annapurna
Release date : TBC 2022

The latest title from Fullbright (Gone Home, Tacoma) is Open Roads. It follows a mother and daughter who set out on a road trip adventure to discover a series of abandoned family properties to discover a mystery and secrets about their own kin long buried. Like previous Fullbright games, there's a big emphasis on interactive narrative, but this time we'll be exploring multiple destinations and chilling in the car en route between them too.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TCdC_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Massive Entertainment
Publisher : Ubisoft
Release date : TBC 2022

After years of silence, we now have a name, a trailer, and a vague release date for Ubisoft's Avatar title. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming sometime in 2022 and is a standalone story from any of the movies. This first-person, action-adventure sees you play as a Na'vi and journey across the Western Frontier, which is a part of Pandora not seen before. You'll have to use your surroundings and try to survive against the onslaught of RDA forces.

Hogwarts Legacy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcMrP_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Avalanche
Publisher: Warner Bros. Games
Release date: TBC 2022

Set before the events of the books in the 1800s at the famous Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry and the world beyond, Hogwarts Legacy is described as an open-world RPG that will take you on an adventure in the Harry Potter universe. Added to the list of upcoming PS5 games for 2022 after a delay, Adrian Ropp, head of Avalance, wrote in a blog post on PlayStation's official website that the next-gen console will let create immersive experiences that will let "a player practically feel the terror of Inferi bearing down upon them" or "sense the ground rumbling beneath them as a heard of angry centaurs surrounds them".

Little Devil Inside

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lc5Sk_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Neostream Interactive
Release date : TBC 2022

Little Devil Inside first began life on Kickstarter back in 2015. Fast forward five years later and we see a debut trailer during the PS5 reveal stream with the news that it will be a timed exclusive. As an RPG with survival elements, Little Devil inside is set in the "Victorian-like" era in a semi-open world. The trailer showed off a whole host of monsters and also gave us brief glimpses of some of the combat elements and features. It was easily one of the biggest surprises of the recent showcase.

Forever Skies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CgLKE_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Far From Home
Publisher: Far From Home
Release date : TBC 2022

New studio Far From Home is coming swinging out of the gates with an ambitious project that depicts a world devastated by climate change after humanity's inaction. Forever Skies sees the player descend into a now environmentally-hostile Earth inside an advanced zeppelin. There will be light combat, but it's mostly about surviving through resource management, crafting, and puzzle-solving. The aircraft itself will also be key to your survival and could hold the answer to repairing the ecological damage done to Earth. The studio is made up of developers from Techland (Dying Light, Dead Island), The Farm 51 (Chernobylite), Bloober Team (Layers of Fear, Blair Witch), and Larian Studios (Divinity: Original Sin, Baldur's Gate 3), so plenty of reputable talent is on board, making Forever Skies even more enticing.

2023

Dead Space Remake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkNvp_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Motive
Publisher : EA
Release date: January 27, 2023

Motive Studios is bringing us a Dead Space Remake, "rebuilt" from the bones of the source material, aka one of the best horror games of all time. That includes, obviously, beautiful graphics, but also the removal of loading screens. The developer has also clarified it will remain microtransaction-free.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sl9mL_0Numgaxm00

Developer / Publisher : Capcom
Release date: March 24, 2023

Resident Evil 4 is getting a remake and it's already got a release date. It's set to be a reimagining of the original game, rather than a like-for-like remake. According to Capcom, the developer is "reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernizing the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard". From the trailer we've had so far, it's going to be stunning - and horrific.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOor1_0Numgaxm00

Developer: A44
Publisher : Kepler
Release date: Early 2023

An open-world action role-player, Flintlock is being made by Ashen developer A44. Blending up close and personal melee axe play and firearms at range, this third person adventure looked stunning during its gameplay showcase at E3 2022 , and we can't wait to see more between now and its tentative "early 2023" release date. Starring protagonist Nor and her companion, Enki, the pair are said to "embark on an epic journey of vengeance, gunpowder, and magic in humanity’s last stand." Sound good? We think so too.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qtPBC_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Rocksteady
Publisher: Warner Bros
Release date: Spring 2023

Rocksteady is continuing its work on the Batman: Arkham series but taking a detour into Suicide Squad territory. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a brand new sotry, with 1-4 player co-op, an evil Superman, and four playable characters. These take the form of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark, all of which come with their own unique weapons, and the option to switch between them at any time.

Final Fantasy 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXkWO_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Square Enix
Publisher: Square Enix
Release date: Summer 2023

Yes, Final Fantasy 16 has officially been confirmed and it's set to be a PlayStation console exclusive that will come to the PS5. Produced by Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida and directed by Hiroshi Takai, the debut trailer was revealed during the most recent PS5 showcase, giving us our first proper look at the next installment. We don't know too much about where it will take us just yet, but the trailer does mention how the "Crystals shaped our world." More information is set to come in 2021.

Aliens: Dark Descent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3js62A_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Tindalos Interactive
Publisher : Focus Interactive
Release date : TBC 2023

Aliens: Dark Descent will see you commanding a group of Colonial Marines who are trying to stop a Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. You'll not only have to fight the titular aliens though, as you'll also face rogue operatives from the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and entirely new terrors never-before-seen in the Alien franchise. You'll need to be strategic with your squad, manage your resources, and weigh up your risks in this strategy game.

Diablo 4

Developer : Blizzard
Publisher : Activision
Release date: 2023

As per its gameplay outing during E3 2022, Diablo 4 looks dark, foreboding and terrifying – which is exactly everything we want from Blizzard's upcoming dungeon crawling action role-playing game. With five classes available at launch in its Necromancers, Barbarians, Sorceresses, Rogues, and Druids, this looks every bit a sequel ten years in the making, and now with a loose 2023 launch date, we're certain fans of the series are as excited now as ever. First officially revealed at BlizzCon 2019, expect more and more of this in the coming months as Diablo 4 marches towards launch.

Layers of Fears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTnUC_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Bloober Team
Publisher : Aspyr
Release date : TBC 2023

Settle in for the evening and prepare for another country retreat in the Layers of Fear universe. Layers of Fears (that's plural) is an updated and enhanced version of Bloober Team's OG horror venture from 2016, Layers of Fear, that folds in its 'Inheritance' DLC and the original's indirect sequel, Layers of Fear 2. Built in Unreal Engine 5, the old Shining-esque mansion is more terrifying than you remember, but houses a similar number of melting paintings and mind-bending haunted hallways. Said to expand on the original game's story, expect even more psychedelic, toe-curling horror when Layers of Fears lands at some point in 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZGXp_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Insomniac Games
Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release date : TBC 2023

During the September 2021 PlayStation showcase, a surprise trailer dropped for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, coming exclusively to PS5 sometime in 2023. As a sequel that's set to continue on the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, who could forget seeing another very familiar face. Yes, Venom is going to feature as the villain of the new web-slinging adventures. In a blog post , Sony and Insomniac also confirmed that there will be shiny new suits, new abilities, and a very human story at the heart of your superhero antics.

Street Fighter 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43StC1_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Capcom
Publisher : Capcom
Release date: TBC 2023

Street Fighter 6 has now had a full reveal, following on from the rather steamy teaser. It's going to feature three different modes. Fighting Ground is your classic Street Fighter experience, but that's going to be complimented by World Tour, which is an immersive single-player campaign. There's also a Battle Hub too, which furthers the multiplayer experience.

Pragmata

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kK5bX_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Capcom
Publisher : Capcom
Release date: TBC 2023

Capcom revealed a mysterious new game called Pragmata that leaves more questions than it answers, but certainly piqued a lot of interest when it was added to the upcoming PS5 games list. Described as a "thought-provoking game", the trailer shows someone in what looks like a space suit in a futuristic setting, where they encounter a young girl and holo-cat. While it won't be coming until 2022, we're certainly eager to learn more about this rather enigmatic adventure.

Tchia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcoJi_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Awaceb
Publisher: Awaceb
Release date : TBC 2023

Tchia is a charming indie gem set to arrive on PS5 sometime in 2022. From developer Awaceb, the open-world tropical adventure is inspired by New Caledonia, and includes some very interesting abilities - such a soul jumping power that lets protagonist Tchia take control of objects and animals. During the PlayStation showcase, we got to see how you can become a dog and even a coconut as you explore the sandbox world. Along with free-climbing, and playing a tune on your ukulele, Tchia certainly looks like one to watch out for.

Alan Wake 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1UOC_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Remedy Entertainment
Publisher: Epic Games
Release date: TBC 2023

Alan Wake is finally getting a sequel, and this time it's going to be a survival horror game, but with a very familiar face and voice returning as the titular hero himself. According to Remedy, you should expect a "chilling experience with familiar psychological horror elements".

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqxXW_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Respawn Entertainment
Publisher : EA
Release date : TBC 2023

Cal Kestis and BD-1 are back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor , the follow-up to the brilliant Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order . Set five years after the original game, it seems like something rather sinister is going down in Star Wars town. Although details are light beyond the teaser trailer, it seems Cal's lightsaber has fallen into the wrong hands, and things aren't great for our Jedi in hiding.

TBC

Marvel's Wolverine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiJ5N_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Insomniac
Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment
Release date : TBC

Undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises of the PlayStation September 2021 showcase came in the shape of those famous adamantium claws belonging to none other than Wolverine. Yes, a new standalone Wolverine game is currently in early development. While we're light on details for the moment, we do know Brian Horton is Wolverine's creative director and Cameron Christian is game director. Horton was creative director on Spider-Man Miles Morales and has also worked on games such as Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Christian previously worked on Spider-Man and Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well as other titles such as Sunset Overdrive.  Insomniac revealed its goal is to "respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also try to make it feel fresh" and reflect the studio's spirit.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhAQ6_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Aspyr
Publisher : Sony Interactive Entertainment and Lucasfilms Games
Release date : TBC

After many rumors began to circulate, the latest Sony showcase confirmed that a remaster of BioWare's beloved Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is on the way and it's coming to PS5. Aspyr and Sony Interactive Entertainment are working with Lucasfilm Games to rebuild the classic adventure, which promises to bring KOTOR to a new generation with "modern tech, features, visuals, and more, while maintaining the integrity of the story and characters" so many have come to love.

Indiana Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BAETz_0Numgaxm00

Developer: MachineGames
Publisher: Lucasfilm Games / Bethesda
Release date: TBC

Bethesda studio MachineGames is working on a brand new Indiana Jones game , in conjunction with the newly established Lucasfilm Games. All we've had so far is a tiny teaser trailer, which is more matte painting than gameplay footage. But, from it, we've deduced that it's probably set in Rome in 1937, which would place the game after Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Temple of Doom, and yet before The Last Crusade. It seems to involve ancient stone circles and standing stones, and potentially even a lost race of giant cyclops. Bethesda says we'll be waiting a while for more info though - including 100% confirmation of whether it is on PS5, seeing as it's a Bethesda game.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQmPF_0Numgaxm00

Developer : Hardsuit Labs
Publishe r: Paradox Interactive
Release date : TBC

Looking for a game with a bit of extra bite? Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 puts you in the seedy underbelly of Seattle, which should suit you just fine as a vampire ready to test out your new fangs. Turned as an act of vampire terrorism during the 'Mass Embrace', you'll soon get caught up in vampire faction politics, where you're still just trying to deal with your new way of life. This is an RPG at its core too, filled with player choices, a strong narrative, and branching dialogue options too.

Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zy4mm_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Massive Entertainment
Publisher: Ubisoft / Lucasfilm Games
Release date: TBC

Another fresh title coming out of the new Lucasfilm Games, this is an open-world Star Wars title from Ubisoft's Massive Entertainment. We don't know much about the Ubisoft Star Wars game yet, as it's clearly in very early stages of development, but it will run on Massive's custom Snowdrop Engine. We're expecting it to be a photorealistic action-adventure with sprinklings of RPG elements, a la The Division, but obviously set in Star Wars lore. No platforms have officially been confirmed, but expect it to be released on PS5 whenever it does arrive.

Project 007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4yQO_0Numgaxm00

Developer: IO Interactive
Publisher: IO Interactive
Release date: TBC

IO Interactive is gearing up to tell the origin story for James Bond in a brand new game currently titled Project 007 . Although details are scarce, and an official name is yet to be revealed, what we do know is that it's going to be an entirely original James Bond story - so not tied to the novels or films. Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO says that it is "the most ambitious game in the history of our studio". Exciting times ahead.

Elder Scrolls 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1vmG_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios
Publisher: Bethesda
Release date: TBC

Ah, the Elder Scrolls 6 . The 37-second trailer that blew the world's mind at E3 2018. The game that we know nothing about beyond this same trailer, that is in development somewhere within Bethesda Game Studios along with Starfield. Because it is so far away from release, you can bet your bottom coin that it's going to appear - at some point - on the PS5 (although hopefully not whatever the PS6 could be).

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCpIM_0Numgaxm00

Developer : BioWare
Publisher : EA
Release date : TBC

Although technically no platforms have been announced for Dragon Age 4 - or whatever the next Dragon Age is officially called - at this point it would seem odd not to think of it as an upcoming PS5 game. We may not have a release date yet, but at least we know that Solas and co are making a return at some point in the future. What we have seen is some glorious concept art, and the confirmation that it will continue on from where Dragon Age: Inquisition left off.

New Mass Effect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0FQX_0Numgaxm00

Developer : BioWare
Publisher : EA
Release date : TBC

It might be quite a way off release, but that isn't going to stop us being ridiculously overexcited for a brand new Mass Effect game - aka Mass Effect 5 . Seemingly picking up after the events of Mass Effect 3, we'll be seeing some old faces return and some plot lines picked back up. Of course, the big question of whether Shepard will return remains, but we're ready for everything.

Atomic Heart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyL1u_0Numgaxm00

Developer: Mundfish
Publisher: Mundfish
Release date: TBC

Horror fans should rejoice to hear that Mundfish is bringing Atomic Heart to next-gen consoles. The wild-looking sci-fi horror game only rears its grotesque head every so often, but when it does, the world collectively gasps with shock and intrigue. Its monsters are unforgettable, we've already seen a good range of unique alien weapons, and the story already has us asking more questions than we have answers. Atomic Heart looks incredibly ambitious for a smaller studio, and we can't wait to see if it lands the jump on PS5.

Quantum Error

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsSUH_0Numgaxm00

Developer: TeamKill Media
Publisher: TeamKill Media
Release date: TBC

A multiple Future Games Show alum, Quantum Error is an upcoming next-gen sci-fi horror shooter coming to PS5 at an undisclosed date. With shades of Half-Life, Doom, and Dead Space, you'll control a skilled fireman from a first-person perspective as you hack at and blast away deep space mutants. Watching the recent 4K PS5 trailer from the Future Games Show, you'd never believe a team of just four developers is working on Quantum Error.

Sunday Gold revealed at the Future Games Show by Team17

Team17 came prepared for the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, arriving with a World Premiere for Sunday Gold. Sunday Gold is a new narrative-driven adventure game set in a dystopian 2070’s London. Oh yeah, and it looks absolutely awesome. In Sunday Gold, you'll be charged with taking control of a group of rag-tag criminals as they attempt to expose the dark underbelly of a mega corporation which is profiteering from vicious dog races. And hey, if the trio of playable characters can make a little cash to spend along the way, that wouldn't hurt either.
Gamespot

Starfield Gameplay Revealed For The First Time In Big New Trailer

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games in the entire industry--Xbox or otherwise--and it was the final game shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12. We got an extended look at the game in action, including combat, ship creation, and the environments. It's certainly shaping up to be an enormous game, and the huge chunk it was given at the show reflected that.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Sequel Unexpectedly Cancelled

While some games and series have begun to move on from the PS4 in favor of releasing only on the PS5, there are still plenty of PS4 games releasing and in the pipeline. That said, as of today, there's one less PS4 game releasing. Today, Kadokawa Games -- out of nowhere -- announced that it has cancelled Metal Max: Wild West, the sequel to Metal Max Xeno: Reborn. The game -- which was also coming to Nintendo Switch -- was slated to release sometime this year in Japan after being previously delayed out of spring 2021 into 2022. Why is the game being cancelled? Well, Kadokawa Games doesn't say.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Orx is part rogue-like, part tower-defence, part deck-builder, all carnage

Orx are coming! Or more specifically, Orx is coming, the roguelike deck-building tower-defence game from Critical Reflex, about which we're seeing even more details at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana. And once you get past the initial, rather arresting images of parapets shooting fire at thousands of club-wielding oafs who refuse to get off the lawn, Orx is clearly boasting a heady lineage of inspirations that'll catch the attention of any veteran indie game lover.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Grounded finally gets a full release in September

Obsidian's backyard survival game Grounded finally has a release date for its full 1.0 launch, officially taking the game out of early access in September. Somewhat weirdly, today's announcement trailer doesn't include a specific release date - just that general September window. Still, it's exciting to hear the acclaimed survival game is getting its full launch soon, more than two years (and 12 updates) after its early access launch.
RECIPES
GamesRadar

Dying Light 2 update adds photo mode and free gameplay chapter

Update 1.4.0 marks the beginning of Techland's five-year plan for post-launch content. The latest Dying Light 2 update adds photo mode and a free gameplay chapter. Dying Light 2 is only a few months old, but already Techland is kindly treating us to lots more parkour-infused zombie action with update 1.4.0. This marks the start of the developer's five-year post-launch plan to build on the game with free content expansions. Update 1.4.0, which arrives today, adds several new features, including a new gameplay chapter, "In the Footsteps of Nightrunner," and the ever-popular photo mode.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tekken 2 Was Briefly Listed for $9,999 on the US PS Store

Sony accidentally listed Tekken 2 for $9,999 on the PlayStation Store as it switched over to its new PlayStation Plus tiers. Several Twitter users brought the mistake to the attention of the wider gaming community and its price was swiftly changed, though even the game director of Tekken got in on the joke.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hideo Kojima fans are already trying to cancel his Xbox game

Kojima Productions' next big game project is heading to Xbox. Partnering with Xbox Game Studios, Hideo Kojima's development team aims to create a game that will heavily utilize cloud technology in some way. Hideo Kojima himself announced the project in a brief appearance at the Xbox Bethesda showcase, essentially confirming...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

