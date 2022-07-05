Best Prime Day speaker deals 2022: wireless, smart, stereo

Upgrade your music system with our pick of the best speaker deals live right now.

Whether you're looking for a traditional pair of hi-fi stereo speakers, a wireless multi-room smart speaker or a Bluetooth portable speaker, these are the best speaker deals around right now as we build up to Amazon Prime Day .

All the big brands are below, including wired and wireless options from JBL, Q Acoustics, Sony, Triangle and more.

And we'll continue to keep a close eye on speaker prices and highlight them on this page to make sure you get the biggest and best savings.

Bluetooth speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £35 at Amazon (save £15)

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products. Music streaming is just a voice command and £25 away.

Sony SRS-XB33 wireless speaker £150 £79 at Amazon (save £71)

Planning a party? This could be the wireless speaker for you, especially with a £31 saving. It boasts 24-hour battery life, is rugged enough to survive bumps and knocks, and the sound the Sony produces is suitably big and bold.

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 £90 at Amazon

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 5 is a superb little Bluetooth speaker, with 12-hours of battery life, brilliant sound quality and a £30 saving at Amazon.

JBL Go 2 wireless speaker £30 £25 at Amazon (save £5)

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright colours.

Hi-fi speaker deals

B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 £359 at Richer Sounds

Far from simply being rolled out to capitalise on an anniversary, the B&W 607 S2 are some of the very best standmounters you can buy for the money. Use the code 'BLACK20' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

Triangle Borea BR03 £399 £319 at Amazon (save £80)

You'll struggle to find a pair of speakers that sound so sophisticated for the money. And they're now even more attractive thanks to this extra Amazon discount.

Triangle Borea BR08 £999 £749 at Richer Sounds

Partnered with the right electronics and given room to breathe, these floorstanding speakers really shine. Expect a dynamic, punchy and rhythmic sound that keeps you coming back for more.

KEF Q350 speakers for £530 £389 at Amazon (save £141)

If these Award-winning KEFs weren't already on your shopping list, this decent saving should tempt you.

Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12 £2869 £2099 at Peter Tyson

This system comprises the excellent Silver 200 floortanding speakers, Silver C150 Centre, Silver FX surround speakers and Silver W-12 Subwoofer – aka the exact configuration we tested and promptly rewarded with a 2020 Award. A rare discount on an excellent 5.1 speaker package.

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers £329 £239 at Sevenoaks (save £90)

On the hunt for a pair of budget bookshelf speakers? How about this five-star pair from Q Acoustics? Give them a bit of space to let the bass ports breathe and you'll be able to sit back and enjoy their wonderfully dynamic sound.

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £169 at Amazon (save £80)

Small and sonically gifted, these excellent bookshelf speakers are a great budget buy and you can now save £30 at Amazon.

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £149 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So a £40 discount is most welcome.

Q Acoustics Concept 40 £999 £699 at Amazon

Five-star speakers from a few years back but good sound doesn't get old. With £300 off the original price, these talented, easy-going speakers are now an absolute steal.

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 £946 at Sevenoaks The energy and exuberance of this package are infectious, and complemented by a great deal of maturity and insight. A great floor-standing speaker package to kick-start an entry-level AV system.

