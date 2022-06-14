ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best Sony WH-CH700N headphones deals 2022

By Andy Madden
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

Bluetooth? Tick. Noise-cancelling tech? Tick. Solid sound quality? Tick. And they don't even break the bank. So if you're in the market for an affordable pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, then the Sony WH-CH700N should be on your list.

They were already a bit of a bargain at their original 'Tested at' price of £100/$198, and now you can make a decent saving on top of that at a number of online retailers.

This page contains all the latest and greatest deals on the Sony WH-CH700N headphones so you can get straight to the biggest savings.

Want some wireless buds instead? Sony's WF-1000XM4 are now here, and boy, are they quite the pair.

Combining Bluetooth connectivity, decent noise-cancelling and good sound quality in a headphone package at this price is no mean feat. Yet Sony has managed it with the WH-CH700N.

These headphones deliver an impressive 35 hours of battery life while just a 10-minute charge is enough to inject them with an hour of juice. There's a built-in mic for hands-free calling, plus compatibility with Siri and Google Assistant if you fancy a chat with your Sonys. They're lightweight, comfortable and available in black, blue or grey finishes.

The WH-CH700N make for a pleasurable listen too, with a punchy and agile sound blessed with just enough weight and detail to make a longer audition worth your while.

If you want something affordable for everyday use that won't let you down, you don't need to look much further than the Sony WH-CH700N. Why not take advantage of the deals above?

