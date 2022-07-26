Best road bike helmets 2022 - Our favourite helmets ridden and rated

The best road bike helmets will protect your head in the event of a crash, but they won't feel uncomfortable to wear all day every day and many have advanced features to improve airflow over your head and aerodynamics, while being so light that you'll hardly notice you're wearing them.

Although the best aero helmets are designed specifically to save watts by streamlining the airflow over your head, even many of the best vented road bike helmets will also be aero optimised, while the best gravel bike helmets will aim for great airflow at lower speeds.

Many of the best road bike helmets now include rotational impact protection too. It's a useful addition to the protection from straight-on impacts that are usually the basis of the tests that all helmets have to pass as part of the mandatory safety testing before they can be sold.

MIPS is the best-known rotational protection system, but other options include SPiN, used by POC in some of its helmets. Bontrager has WaveCel, designed to crush and protect your head in an impact, while Koroyd, used by Endura and Smith in some of their helmets, has the same objective.

At Cyclingnews we've ridden and rated almost all the best road bike helmets out there, so we can give you an objective opinion of their pros and cons, looking closely at fit, form, aesthetics, comfort, noise, adjustability and many other factors besides.

Check out our pick of the best road bike helmets below or, if you're after a women's-specific helmet, our guide to the best women's bike helmets . At the bottom of the page, we've got a buyer's guide to what to look for in a road bike helmet.

Best road bike helmets ridden and rated

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Great for ventilation whilst offering novel MIPS Spherical protection

Weight: 266g (medium) | Rotational safety: MIPS Spherical | Aero: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 11

Excellent ventilation MIPS Spherical system unique to Giro Runs cooler than Giro's other MIPS helmets Quite a large profile Not as aerodynamic as other helmets

The Giro Aether Spherical offers great ventilation and keeps safety as a priority through its MIPS system. Instead of putting a MIPS lining on the inside of the helmet, as is often the case, the Giro Aether Spherical has a dual-layer EPS foam structure, with the two layers able to move independently and enable protection from 'a wide range of impact energies'.

This design should not only improve fit but a lack of an additional MIPS lining contributes to the ventilation performance with the brand saying the helmet is two degrees Fahrenheit (about one Celsius) cooler than other Giro helmets, such as the Synthe MIPS.

Coming in 11 colourways from conservative black or white through to more bold fluoro options, the Giro Aether Spherical should also suit almost all aesthetic preferences.

For more info, read our review of the Giro Aether Spherical .

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Best for sleek looks at a lower pricepoint

Weight: 240g (medium) | Rotational safety: MIPS | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 7

Lightweight Good looking Good head coverage Fairly limited colour choice

Although it's not the cheapest out there, we rated the MET Rivale MIPS helmet highly for what's a cheaper option than most of the helmets here. We really liked the sleek looks, which also add to the Rivale's aero credentials, the comfortable fit and the well-designed straps that avoid windflap. There's plenty of ventilation from the 18 ports and no tendency for sweat to drip into the eyes.

We even crash tested it ourselves and can vouch for the MET Rivale MIPS's protective qualities, having it checked out afterwards in MET's lab, as you can read in our full review of the MET Rivale MIPS helmet.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Perfect for aero fans who need a cool head

Weight: 248g (medium) | Rotational safety: SPIN | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 9

Very comfortable Aero performance Well ventilated Bulkier than it needs to be Gloss-surface prone to scuffs

POC’s helmets have always divided opinions in terms of looks but when it comes to comfort, ventilation and a focus on safety, the brand has often been industry-leading.

The POC Ventral was the first to implement the brand’s SPIN technology. The helmet lining pads are constructed from a material which can roll and shear to reduce rotational impacts.

Like other aero helmets, POC uses the Venturi design theory to improve airflow and ventilation over and inside the helmet, respectively. A fore and aft sliding spar, combined with a rotating dial also ensure an excellent fit.

The brand also sticks to its AVIP (attention, visibility, interaction, protection) mantra by offering the helmet in an array of eye-catching colours.

Read our in-depth review of the POC Ventral SPIN for more info.

(Image credit: Bike Connection Agency: Roo Fowler)

Great for adjusting in thick gloves

Weight: 286g (medium) | Rotational safety: Yes | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S/ M, L | Colours: 8

Five star-rated impact protection system Sophisticated adjustment system Plenty of warm-weather comfort Sunglass slots are a bit too widely spaced Optional rear light points a bit too far upwards

Lazer's new take on rotational impact protection is KinetiCore, which uses EPS foam blocks on the inside of the shell that deform or snap off in the event of a crash. It replaces a MIPS liner and the Vento KinetiCore has been given a five star rating by the Virginia Tech helmet testing lab.

The Vento is one of the first Lazer helmets to use the tech and has been designed along with the Jumbo-Visma pro team, with Lazer saying it's lighter, faster and better ventilated than its older Bullet design.

There's a new cradle adjustment system called Scrollsys that, when we covered it in our Lazer Vento KinetiCore review, we reckoned was easier to use, even with winter gloves, and the helmet was comfortably well vented on even the hottest climbs.

(Image credit: Specialized)

Specialized S-Works Prevail 3

Great for added crash-alert features

Weight: 227g (medium) | Rotational safety: MIPS Node Air | Aero: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 8 (country dependent)

Excellent ventilation Lightweight MIPS and ANGi additional safety features In-moulding doesn’t offer much coverage

Now in its third iteration, as its name indicates, the Specialized Prevail 3 helmet has some significant upgrades to increase ventilation and reduce weight over the Prevail 2 , with Specialized saying it's the most vented helmet it's ever made. The new design sees woven aramid fibres replacing the more traditional cross-bridges between the longitudinal ribs.

There's also a new MIPS Node Air version of MIPS technology which integrates MIPS more directly into the helmet's padding and adds perforations to increase airflow. Like the older Prevail II, the Prevail 3 is compatible with Specialized's ANGi crash detection device that alerts a named contact if you have an accident.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

The best option for style gurus

Weight: 305g | Rotational Safety: SPIN | Aero: No | Sizes: Small, medium, large (regular fit), small, medium (wide fit) | Colours: 4

Great fit, no matter your head shape Rapha-exclusive two-tone colour ways are stunning Cradle adjustment is simple and effective Two different widths available No padding underneath the strap connector

The POC Omne Air SPIN helmet is definitely high up on our list for anyone wanting a good quality, safe road helmet with all the style to match, and with POC's large vent style but at a less premium price.

The POC Omne Air SPIN helmet is extremely comfortable to wear, has great ventilation, but could also see you through the cold winter days with some extra layering, and comes complete with POC's SPIN rotational safety technology - an alternative to the almost-ubiquitous MIPS.

We reviewed the now-discontinued Rapha special edition of the POC Omne Air Spin, but you get the same tech in the standard helmet - just not with the Rapha logo on its side - and the helmet is available just in the standard S, M, L size options.

Check out our review of the POC Omne Air Spin for more.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

A great option if you need to adjust ventilation on the fly

Weight: 285g (small without light or Twistcap) | Rotational safety: MIPS | Aero: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 5

Safety is exceptional Twist Cap offers easy on the fly adjustment to ventilation and aerodynamics Comfortable fit and easy to use retention dial In-moulding could be neater The rear light is poorly executed Fairly heavy

The Lazer Century MIPS has bragging rights when it comes to safety. The industry's best-known independent testing facility, Virginia Tech, previously rated this helmet the safest road helmet, and since its test it has only been bettered by Lazer's G1 helmet. To quote Virginia Tech, the testing "evaluates a helmet's ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head resulting from a range of impacts a cyclist might experience."

In addition, this well-ventilated road bike helmet offers Twistcap, a removable cover that allows a switch between greater aero efficiency and increased ventilation. Though this is still by no means an aero helmet, the ease of switching makes the Twistcap very usable for fine-tuning ventilation mid-ride.

For more info, read our Lazer Century MIPS helmet review.

(Image credit: Kask)

Update of a Grand Tour and Monument winning helmet

Weight: 215g (medium) | Rotational safety: Kask WG11 | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 11

Semi-aero design offers ample ventilation with speed advantages Chin strap avoids flap No additional rotational safety technology No sunglass ports

One of the first ‘semi-aero’ road bike helmets available, the Kask Protone offers decent ventilation in all but the hottest conditions while claiming to retain the benefits of an aero helmet. At 215g for a size medium, the Kask Protone is fairly competitive in the weight stakes too and the rotating tension dial to the rear should offer a secure fit for a variety of head shapes and sizes.

While there's no inclusion of a separate rotational-impact protection liner, the Protone (like all products in the Kask range) has recently undergone (and passed) the 'KASK WG11 rotational impact test' - more info on which can be found here .

Originally launched back in 2014, the Kask Protone has just had a (minor) update. The new Protone Icon has a new internal structure that's allowed Kask to increase the vent size slightly. There's also a new cradle at the rear and a new, larger forehead pad. Early impressions are very good, but we're yet to spend enough time with it for a full review just yet.

Although the original Protone has been superseded, you can expect to find it available still for some time and you might find a bargain at retailers looking to shift residual stock.

Find out more with our Kask Protone helmet review.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Great option for both aero and venting

Weight: 228g (medium) | Rotational safety: No | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 4

Superb ventilation Secure and even head retention Carbon internal structure is claimed to improve safety No MIPS version available In moulding coverage doesn't protect vulnerable areas of the helmet well

Using carbon fibre in the construction of the Trenta 3K Carbon, MET says it was able to reduce the amount of EPS without ‘affecting the capacity of the helmet to absorb energy’. The reduction in size also contributes to a low profile when worn and is a key aspect in the aerodynamic performance of the helmet.

Other brands often focus on out-and-out aerodynamics or maximum ventilation and rarely strike the balance between the two well. MET achieves this through a semi-aero helmet that is as at home in a bunch sprint as it is in the high mountains.

The MET Trenta 3K Carbon also fits brilliantly but is let down by the lack of a MIPS option in an era where most pro-level road bike helmets include the technology as standard.

Read our MET Trenta 3K Carbon review to find out more.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

Great for aero and rain protection

Weight: 353g (large) | Rotational safety: MIPS | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 2

Large vents improve airflow in hotter temperatures Bungs can be inserted to increase warmth in cooler weather Heavy Very limited colour choice

Scott says the Cadence Plus is one of the fastest and most aerodynamic helmets in its class. Combine this with MIPS, a great fit and the additional option of blocking the front vents with bungs if the temperatures are cold, and you’ve got a top-level aero lid.

X-Static pads lining the helmet feature anti-microbial and anti-odour technology to keep things fresh on the inside but the Cadence Plus is let down slightly by its weight and a limited colour choice.

Find out more with our Scott Cadence Plus review.

(Image credit: Limar Air Pro)

A great option for those wanting something a bit different

Weight: 268g (medium) | Rotational safety: MIPS and non-MIPS available | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 10

Well-vented Comfortable Novel use of carbon fibre High price Oval head form may not suit everyone

The Limar Air Pro was designed in collaboration with the Astana cycling team to serve as an open, well-vented helmet that still performed well in the wind tunnel.

Limar has moulded what are essentially twin carbon wings into the helmet that run horizontally across the shell, serving a dual purpose of adding structure and strength and cleaning up the airflow through the helmet. In a similar claim to MET, with its Trenta 3K, the brand says the carbon fibre allowed it to use less EPS foam and still pass the relevant safety standards.

With the carbon-fibre wings creating the helmet's structure, longitudinal EPS foam ribs form the rest of the shell creating deep channels that run the entire length. The majority of these channels have an unobstructed path, pulling oodles of air through the helmet at high and low speed.

Learn more with our Limar Air Pro helmet review.

(Image credit: Specialized )

A new third generation of the aero Evade

Weight: 303g (large) | Rotational safety: MIPS Node Air | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 3 (additional limited-edition colours also available)

Full aero lid with decent ventilation MIPS and additional safety through ANGi Fairly weighty Limited colour choice

Another helmet from Specialized that's recently had an upgrade to its third edition, the Evade 3 aero helmet has increased ventilation by 10 per cent over its predecessor and Specialized says that it's more aero too, with a rear "diffuser" and larger front vents.

There's the same east-to-operate fit adjustment and ANGi crash detection compatibility, but Specialized has incorporated MIPS Node Air into the new helmet for better integration of the sliding plane tech and better ventilation.

A review of the gen 3 Evade is in the works, but in the meantime read our review of the Specialized S-Works Evade .

(Image credit: Peter Haworth)

Perfect for fans of unfussy styling

Weight: 220g (medium) | Rotational safety: No | Aero: No | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 10

Great ventilation Wide choice of colours Not aero No rotational safety

Developed in conjunction with Movistar Team and worn by Alejandro Valverde to his world championships road race victory, the Abus Airbreaker is a lightweight, well-ventilated helmet, offered in 10 different colour options.

The padding system is kept in place through two plastic screws, enabling the pads to be removed for cleaning, plus the absence of multiple velcro pads likely contributes to the low weight.

The Airbreaker is a completely different design to the aero-specific Abus Gamechanger, but there are a few cues, alongside the obvious quality in construction shared between the two helmets. It’s just a shame Abus didn’t integrate MIPS into the helmet.

Check out our review of the Abus Airbreaker for more.

(Image credit: Josh Ross)

By far the best road bike helmet for riding in the rain

Weight: 311g (medium) | Rotational safety: SPIN | Aero: Yes | Sizes: S, M, L | Colours: 2

Two colours include 'AVIP orange' for added visibility in dull conditions Easy to clean Replaceable padding Designed for a very specific niche Reasonably weighty in comparison to others on this list Rear cradle is difficult to move vertically

This unique helmet from POC is born out of a specific UCI rule that prevents riders from adding a removable aero shell to their helmets. With the desire to do so still there when the rain came down, POC created the Ventral Tempus SPIN, fixing the shell into place and thus creating a helmet designed specifically for rainy weather.

With that, it sits in a very specific niche and isn't the most versatile of helmets, but it provides a five-star performance at the job it was designed to do.

It also benefits from SPIN (Shearing Pad INside) which is POC's rotational impact protection, as well as the option to choose AVIP Orange (Attention, Visibility, Interaction and Protection) which will provide extra safety during the sorts of grey and dreary conditions that the helmet's designed for.

Ultimately, it's a helmet designed to excel at a specific purpose and it does just that. It won't be right for everyone, but for those who ride in the rain on a regular basis, it's definitely one to consider.

Read the full review for more on the POC Ventral Tempus Spin helmet .

How to choose the best road bike helmet

A helmet will always be a personal choice when it comes to pricing, aesthetics and ventilation vs aero needs.

The most important factors to consider, however, will always be fit and safety. The best road bike helmets will often have additional features that are claimed to add to safety and they'll often have been independently tested by Virginia Tech or other bodies. The best known system is MIPS, but brands are increasingly developing their own safety enhancements, as we describe below.

How do I find the most comfortable road bike helmet?

No helmet is going to be effective if it doesn't fit well, so getting the right size helmet and one that's easy to adjust is paramount. Fortunately most helmets have plenty of adjustability built in, with a rear cradle that can be moved up and down to fit well over the rear of your head and usually with a dial adjuster to fine tune the helmet to the circumference of your head, although there are alternative systems like Lazer's Rollsys.

Usually there are three helmet sizes to choose from, so you can zero in on the one that is likely to fit you based on the circumference of your head. Some helmets only come in two sizes though, while others have four which may include an Asian fit.

Different helmet manufacturers make different shaped helmets, so some designs may fit you better front to back and side to side than others. There's no substitute for trying a helmet on, so be prepared to send back a helmet if you buy online and find that it doesn't work for you.

Ensuring your helmet offers a secure fit should be the priority, and while there's no substitute for try-before-you-buy, it can be possible by using manufacturers' size guides and a fabric measuring tape to check the size of your head.

It's also worth checking the padding, how much there is and where it's placed, although even minimal padding may be adequate and too much padding may restrict airflow through the shell.

What type of helmet is best for me?

There are various types of road bike helmet. For example, some prioritise ventilation while others put aerodynamics at the top of the priority list.

The answer to this question will very much depend on what sort of riding you do and what you consider to be most important. If you primarily ride in hot conditions and don't care much for your average speed, then a highly ventilated helmet will be best, so look for something with plenty of large vents up front.

If you want to go fast more than anything, or you live in an area where overheating is a rarity, then the benefits of an aero helmet will outweigh the costs of reduced ventilation. If this is you, look at helmets with a more closed-off front and a sleeker more aerodynamic shape.

Of course, safety will be a priority to all of us, but some will hold it in a higher regard than others. For each helmet in this guide, we've outlined whether or not its design includes a consideration of rotational impact protection, which we've explained in more detail a little further below.

Are all road bike helmets safe?

Thankfully, the days of the practically useless leather 'hairnet’ style helmets are gone, and most modern helmets are constructed from EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) foam that can compress on impact to provide an effective crumple zone, with a polymer outer shell bonded to the foam adding further protection.

All modern cycling helmets will have passed the rigorous industry standards of safety testing, which are different for North America , Europe and Australasia . All of the helmets we feature on Cyclingnews will be from reputable brands that ensure these criteria are met, but it's always worth ensuring the helmet you are purchasing has passed the required tests for your region.

Beyond the set criteria, it's likely that some helmets are safer than others, and there are a select few independent testing facilities - Virginia Tech is the most prominent - that strive to provide a fair rating system. However, you can stack the odds in your favour with added safety technology such as rotational impact planes, as we'll explain below.

What other helmet safety features should I look for?

In recent years, scientific research and independent laboratory tests have shown helmets that also reduce the rotational forces experienced in a crash can, in turn, reduce the risk of brain injuries or concussions.

With independent testing facilities taking it upon themselves to quantify safety and verify manufacturers' claims, the safety of the helmet is no longer something we are forced to blindly trust. With that, brands are now putting additional resources into the research and development of helmet safety, rather than just the ventilation, aerodynamics and weight, so that they can boast to be the 'safest' in their marketing.

To that end, brands are incorporating technologies such as ‘MIPS’, ‘SPIN’ and ‘WaveCel’, all of which aim to reduce rotational forces. While SPIN and WaveCel are proprietary for POC and Bontrager helmets respectively, MIPS is used in an array of brands’ helmets and all of the helmets featured in this list are marked as to whether they feature this technology.

Our article ' What are MIPS helmets ' explains everything about the market leader in this segment.

How do we test to find the best road bike helmets?

Here at Cyclingnews we spend a lot of time riding our bikes, both as part of the job and in our spare time. Each review is based at its heart on plenty of hands-on time with the product, wearing each helmet in all weathers and at different intensities to see how it performs in the real world.

We use our experience to see how they measure up in terms of comfort, noise and speed. We see if they play nicely with caps and sunglasses, or whether they make us a sweaty mess at the top of every hill.

Obviously, we cannot test the safety of each helmet, as deliberately crashing would be a futile waste of time and resources, so in this case, we take the manufacturers' claims and those of third-party testing organisations such as Virginia Tech at face value.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.