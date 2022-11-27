Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins’ Sweetest Moments With Their Family: Halloween Costumes, Awards Shows and More

Country cuties! Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins have adorable daughters and love spending time with the little ones — and documenting their cutest moments on social media.

The "Die a Happy Man" singer and his childhood sweetheart adopted their daughter Willa from Uganda in May 2017. “I had always wanted to adopt,” Akins told Us Weekly exclusively two years later. “My mom is actually adopted. I am a product of an adopted family. So, it has always been something that has been very natural for me. When I saw her ... I was very drawn to her. I just tell everyone she was always my baby. It just took us a little bit longer to find each other.”

The former nurse went on to explain, “I called Thomas one of the first nights I met her in Uganda and told him about her. Without hesitation, he said, ‘ Bring her home. She is ours . We are going to make this happen.’”

Willa came home in May 2017, and Akins gave birth to Ada three months later.

“Our baby girl is here,” the Live in Love author captioned her August 2017 Instagram reveal. “Sweet Ada James Akins came into the world at 10:28 last night after almost 36 hours of labor (only Jesus got me through that-& she is sooo worth it). She weighs 7 pounds 3 ounces and is so stinking cute I just can’t take it! We are all doing well now, just resting. Thank y’all for your prayers-she is a miracle and God is so good. Thomas Rhett and I are so I love with her. And Willa Gray is so excited to finally have a baby sister ? More pics to come, so get ready haha.”

In July 2019, she and the Grammy nominee announced that they had baby No. 3 on the way . “Excited to share that I will now be paying for three weddings,” the country singer wrote alongside his wife’s baby bump photos. “I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, y’all are gonna be the best big sisters! Bring on the crazy.”

The couple welcomed daughter Lennon Love in February 2020.

Rhett and Akins revealed in May 2021 that they are expecting their fourth child . “We are pumped to be having our 4th girl,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day!”

Lillie was born in November 2021.

Keep scrolling to see Rhett and Akins’ sweetest moments with Willa, Ada, Lennon and Lillie over the years, from their epic family Halloween costumes to their awards show debut .