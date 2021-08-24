Cancel
Celebrities

Need a BiP Refresher? Here's What Happened With Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty on Bachelor in Paradise

By Stefanie Parker
Parade
Parade
 10 days ago
Get ready, Bachelor Nation. Demi Burnett is back on the beach!. The last time we saw Burnett, she was making television history as the first Bachelor in Paradise star to enter into a same-sex relationship on the show. The bubbly blonde walked away from Season 6 engaged to Kristian Haggerty—an ex of Demi’s from back home. Kristian showed up on the beach in Mexico midseason solely to win back Demi. But while the couple seemed happier than ever during the Season 6 live finale, their relationship quickly crumbled off-camera, leaving fans constantly guessing if the couple was still together and completely confused as to what went wrong.

Parade

Parade

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

