Celebrity PDA at the SAG Awards Over the Years

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Love is always in the air at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

All eyes were on John Krasinski and Emily Blunt during the 2019 SAGs when she took home the supporting actress award for A Quiet Place, which Krasinski directed and costarred in with his wife.

After Blunt’s name was announced, the couple, who wed in 2010, shared a sweet embrace, which went viral during the show.

“I think he probably was as shocked as I was because it was very unexpected,” the Mary Poppins star told reporters backstage after their win. “[It was] certainly not something I had planned for. I was pretty blown away. I’m also completely blind without my glasses so his face was a bit of a blur for me.”

During her acceptance speech, Blunt thanked a teary-eyed Krasinski.

I am going to share this completely with my husband, John, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she gushed. “Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t. So you didn’t really have an option, but thank you.”

Krasinski, in fact, had Blunt in mind for the role from the moment he wrote it.

“You always try to write with your dream actor in mind because it helps you see the performance in your head, and not to mince words, but I think Emily is the best actress we have,” he told Deadline in December 2018. “Also, I’ve been there firsthand when she has been the very representation of strength and motherhood and fertility; she has superpowers that I will never be able to comprehend. As I wrote the character, it was all filtered through her. So when she said she’d do it, I thought, OK, this movie just got a whole lot easier.”

Sam Rockwell, for his part, not only showed PDA with Leslie Bibb on the SAGs red carpet in 2020 but also during the awards show when he won for Fosse/Verdon. The actor even gave his longtime love a shout-out in his acceptance speech.

“[Thank you to] my beloved Leslie Bibb for reading scripts with me during the Christmas break,” he gushed. “I love you very much.”

Bibb sweetly placed her hand over her heart and mouthed, “I love you,” as Rockwell concluded his speech.

Other couples — including Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe, and John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh — also packed on the PDA on the red carpet.

Scroll through to see the sweet snaps from the SAGs over the years:

IN THIS ARTICLE
