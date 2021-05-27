60 Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch Ever

Even with the most advanced recipes with step-by-step directions from grandma’s worn cookbook, whatever you found on food blogs, or the most popular YouTube cooking channels, it can be difficult to stick the landing on the recipe you’re trying to recreate. That’s where Cooksy comes in. Designed and built to be a smart assistant for all your cooking endeavors, Cooksy combines a smart, stove-mounted camera that links up with your other devices to monitor what’s happening on your stove and display directions on your tablet or phone to help you course-correct during the process. Burners too hot or too cold? Cooksy will tell you. Time to flip, rotate, or add ingredients? Cooksy will let you know. Cooksy even makes it easy to effortlessly create video recipes you can share with your friends and family. All you have to do is mount Cooksy, with its visual and temperature sensors, above your cooktop and the smart cooking assistant takes care of the rest.