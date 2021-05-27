60 Easy Egg Recipes for Your Best Brunch Ever
Eggs are the official star VIP at our breakfast table — there are so many reasons why we love them. They're cheap, always versatile, and most of all, they're chock full of good-for-you protein, making them a fantastic choice to supercharge your morning. But while home cooks factor eggs into their shopping budget and nearly always enjoy their protein boost, some may be still searching for inspiration on new ways to regularly enjoy them. If you're looking to break out of your scrambled-eggs-and-bacon shell, you'll want to try one of these equally delicious and easy egg dishes.www.goodhousekeeping.com