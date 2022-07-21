The best cheap phones in 2022

If you're looking to save money, the best cheap phones we've tested will make you wonder why people spend $800 or more on a new flagship. Based on our reviews, you can get a very good phone for under $500 with all the features most buyers need, whether you're an iPhone fan or prefer Android. (If you're looking for something below $300 we recommend checking out our guide on the best cheap phones under $300 ).

Those on a budget will find that the best cheap phones offer capable cameras, big-enough displays for watching video and playing games and plenty of battery life to get you through most of the day. And 5G connectivity has become standard for cheap phones.

You do need to make some trade-offs in this price range, as you won’t always find the most powerful processors, 120Hz displays or versatile zoom cameras. But overall you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what the best cheap phones deliver. Read on for our top picks under $500.

What are the best cheap phones?

Based on our testing, the best cheap phone you can buy right now is the Pixel 6a. But coming in second is the Galaxy A53. Despite its inferior cameras and performance, it has a lot going for it like better battery life and a 120Hz display. So we expect a stiff Pixel 6a vs. Galaxy A53 battle.

Google is also looking to unseat the iPhone SE (2022), which costs $20 less and features the same fast A15 Bionic chip that's inside the iPhone 13. (Here's our preliminary Pixel 6a vs. iPhone SE 2022 comparison.)

If you want a 5G phone for less than $300, we recommend the OnePlus Nord N20. It might have some of the typical budget phone drawbacks, but it looks nice and has some premium features like an AMOLED display and 33W fast charging. To spend even less, consider the 2021 edition of the Moto G Power, which features outstanding phone battery life for less than $200.

The best cheap phones you can buy today

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best cheap phone overall

Screen size: 6.1 inches | Android version: 12 | Processor: Tensor | Cameras: 12.2MP main, 12MP ultrawide (Rear); 8MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 8GB/128GB

The best cameras on a budget phone Bright display Tensor chip powers new experiences Poor result on our battery test Noticeably cheap materials

If you’re willing to overlook its disappointing battery life, the Google Pixel 6a is hard to beat as the best cheap phone overall. Credit the cameras, which always stand out on Google’s budget devices. Like its predecessors, the Pixel 6a relies on computational photography to deliver some of the best images in this price range — its photos can even challenge those produced by much more expensive phone. And unlike the iPhone SE (its closest competitor on the cheap camera phone front), the Pixel 6a supports a night mode.

You’ll also find a Tensor chipset powering the Pixel 6a. That’s the same silicon inside Google’s Pixel 6 flagships, which start at $150 more than the Pixel 6a. As a result, the same AI-powered tricks Google’s flagship phone can pull off are available to the Pixel 6a, too, including the photo-editing Magic Eraser tool and on-device translation.

For $449, you get a lot of value with the Pixel 6a. It’s the phone to get if you place a premium on camera capabilities and special features.

Read our full Google Pixel 6a review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best alternative cheap phone for Android fans

Display: 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) | CPU: Exynos 1280 | RAM: 6GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB / Yes | Rear cameras: 64MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 5MP macro (f/2.4), 5MP depth (f/2.4) | Front camera: 32MP (f/2.2) | Weight: 6.7 ounces

Good display with 120Hz refresh rate Expandable storage up to 1TB Nice design and build quality Excellent software support Mediocre performance

If you want the best mid-range phone for early 2022, then look no further than the Galaxy A53. This is a great handset at $449 that does just about everything well enough. It has a nice 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, the cameras could be better, especially in light of the Pixel 5a. However, they do just fine if you're okay with Samsung's characteristic oversaturated look. The performance won't wow you like the iPhone SE (2022), but it's good enough for most daily tasks.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review .

(Image credit: Future)

The best cheap iPhone

Display: 4.7-inch LCD (1334x750) | CPU: A15 Bionic | RAM: Unknown | Storage / Expandable: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB / No | Rear camera: 12MP (ƒ/1.8) | Front camera: 7MP (ƒ/2.2) | Weight: 5.09 ounces

Very affordable Fast A15 Bionic performance Very good camera quality Small 4.7-inch screen Big bezels No camera night mode

The iPhone SE 2022 takes cheap phones to the next level of performance by including Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip. This is the same processor found in the iPhone 13, and it blows all Android phones away, whether you're playing games or editing video on the go.

This chip also gives the new iPhone SE 2022 a number of photography powers that the previous model lacked, including Smart HDR 4, Magic Fusion for better detail and Photographic Styles. In fact, in some scenarios the iPhone SE takes better pics than the Google Pixel 5a. Unfortunately, Apple didn't include Night mode for low-light situations.

The new iPhone SE features the same design as before, so that means a small 4.7-inch display and big bezels, but some may prefer the old-school Touch ID button for quickly unlocking the device. Despite some trade-offs, the iPhone SE 2022 is one of the best cheap phones around for people who like small phones.

Read our full iPhone SE 2022 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best phone under $300

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) | CPU: Snapdragon 695 | RAM: 6GB | Storage / Expandable: 128GB / Yes | Rear cameras: 64MP (f/1.8) main, 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome, 2MP (f/2.4) macro | Front camera: 16MP (f/2.4) | Weight: 6.1 ounces

Beautiful design Good performance for the price Solid battery life Nice display Very underwhelming cameras

If you're strapped for cash, then be sure to check out the OnePlus Nord N20, especially now that this phone is no longer limited to just T-Mobile. (You will need to use it with a T-Mobile MVNO to enjoy 5G speeds.) This is a sub-$300 phone that looks like it'd cost way more. It has a beautiful AMOLED display, even though it's locked at 60Hz. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor, not something you typically see on a phone this cheap.

Sure, the cameras are pretty underwhelming, but for $282, you can't expect too much. You do, however, get 33W fast charging, which outpaces even some of the top flagships like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That's saying something.

Obviously, there are better phones under the $500 mark, but if $300 is your cap, then the Nord N20 should be your top consideration.

Read our full OnePlus Nord N20 5G review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A cheap phone with the best battery life

Display: 6.6 inches (1600 x 720) | CPU: Snapdragon 662 | RAM: 3GB, 4GB | Storage / Expandable: 32GB, 64GB / Yes | Rear camera: 16MP wide (ƒ/1.7); 8MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2); 2MP macro (ƒ/2.2) | Front camera: 16MP (ƒ/2.0) | Weight: 7 ounces

All-day battery life Low price Attractive design Only one Android update Lackluster display

A really long-lasting phone endures for more than 11 hours on our battery test. The new Moto G Power blows them away with a runtime of 14 hours and 4 minutes. That's among he best phone battery life we’ve ever seen, which is really remarkable when you consider the Moto G Power costs under $250. (And there's a $199 version if you can live with less RAM and storage.) But that’s not the only reason this Android phone made our best cheap phone list.

The Moto G Power also features a large 6.6-inch display with full HD resolution, and fairly capable cameras with triple lenses, including a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.

At 7.3 ounces, the beefy 5,000 mAh battery inside the Moto G Power certainly contributes to its weight. And the screen on this phone could be brighter. But overall the Moto G Power is easily one of the best cheap phones around.

Be aware that Motorola has come out with a more recent version, the Moto G Power 2022 . And while it lasts a long time, its processor isn't as adept as the one powering the 2021 model, making the older version a better value.

Read our full Moto G Power 2021 review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The budget 5G option from Samsung

Screen size: 6.5 inches | Android version: 11 with One UI 3.1 | Processor: Dimensity 720 | Cameras: 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 2MP depth (Rear); 13MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4GB/64GB

Very low price Four years of security patches Great battery life 90Hz refresh rate Subpar HD+ display

We're starting to see more and more affordable 5G phones popping up, and one of the best of the bunch is the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. At $280, it's one of the best bargains on this list, if you're willing to put up with a mediocre display. However, if you're strapped for cash and want a phone with decent cameras, the Galaxy A32 5G is one you should consider.

With its big 6.5-inch screen, the A32 is not a small phone. But it packs a 5,000 mAh battery that lasts a really long time — almost 12 hours in our testing with its adaptive refresh rate enabled. You can also expect the Galaxy A32 to last longer overall than many other budget options, with Samsung promising three years of Android updates and four years of security patches.

It's worth noting that the Galaxy A33 — a successor to the A32 — is now available in Europe, but we haven't gotten one in for review yet. It's unclear if that model will reach the U.S.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy A32 5G review .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A cheap phone alternative for Verizon customers

Screen size: 6.67 inches | Android version: 11 | Processor: Snapdragon 480 5G | Cameras: 50MP main, 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro (Rear); 16MP (Front) | RAM/Storage: 4GB/128GB

Extremely long battery life Big display Compatible with Verizon’s fast C-Band 5G Exclusive to Verizon Lackluster performance even for the price

You won't find too many 5G-capable devices on the list of best cheap phones — 5G modems can be a pretty pricey add-on. And yet, here's the TCL 10 5G UW, which can connect to Verizon's super-fast 5G network while still costing you less than $400.

There's more to 5G to explain the appeal of TCL's phone. The 6.53-inch display, while a little dim, produces great colors and gives you a lot of screen real estate. The TCL 10 5G UW has the same Snapdragon 765G processor you'll find in more expensive phones, delivering comparable performance. That 5G connectivity doesn't impact battery life, either, as TCL's phone lasted more than 11 hour on our battery test.

Read our full TCL 10 5G UW review .

How to choose the best cheap phone for you

Verizon customers who don’t want to spend big bucks on their next phone have a low-cost option — the $299 TCL 30 V 5G. As the name implies, you get 5G compatibility with this low-cost handset; even better, it works with Verizon’s expanding C-Band 5G network, which deliver faster speeds than before.

5G can sometimes put a hit on battery life, but that’s not the case with the TCL 30 V 5G, which lasted for 11 hours and 46 minutes on our battery test. That’s an outstanding time that puts this phone among the longest-lasting devices we’ve tested.

You will make some compromises with the TCL 30 V 5G — chiefly, pokey performance and only one software update past the aging Android 11 OS that ships with the phone. Non-Verizon customers need not apply, but if you get your wireless service from Big Red, this discount 5G phone won’t cause a ripple in your wallet.

Read our full TCL 30 V 5G review .

How to choose the best cheap phone for you

We evaluate budget-priced phones the same way we do flagships. We perform real-world testing and synthetic benchmarks over several days to evaluate it's performance and value. This includes our own battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over cellular at 150 nits of screen brightness. The devices that make our best phone battery life list tend to last over 11 hours.

In terms of performance, we use Geekbench 5 to measure overall speed and compare versus phones in the same price range. And the same thing goes for GFXBench for graphics testing. We also perform our own video editing/transcoding testing using the Adobe Premiere Rush app to gauge real-world speed.

For evaluating cameras on cheap phones, we will take multiple photos in different conditions and will use other affordably priced phones in the same scenarios in order to make side-by-side comparisons.

For more information, check out our how we test page for Tom's Guide.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.