ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Which should you get?

By Samuel Contreras
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MInvu_0NsIwn1700

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile offers plenty of data for most people, with a set of four plans targeted squarely at smartphone users with up to 35GB of high-speed data. Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile's network, with full 5G support and hotspot data included with every plan. Unlimited talk and text also come with every plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ub2IQ_0NsIwn1700

Tello

Tello has a plan that works for just about anyone, whether they only want talk and text, or need enough data for heavy smartphone usage. Tello has moved its network to T-Mobile, allowing for improved coverage and 5G support. Tello also includes hotspot data with all of its plans.

Since switching to T-Mobile's network for coverage, Tello's plan stands up much more favorably compared to Mint. Tello lets you build a completely custom plan, so if you know exactly what you need, you can avoid over-buying data. Still, even with its fewer plans, Mint Mobile comes with more for less if you're willing to renew for six months or more. You can also bring your renewals down to three months with more than one line for maximum savings. Tello and Mint both work with a wide range of unlocked phones that work on T-Mobile's network.

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Plenty of data either way

Mint Mobile keeps things simple with unlimited talk and text on all of its plans, and data comes in four sizes that should work for most people. Tello lets you customize a plan to fit your needs precisely, so you only need to pay for what you use. Mint's data plans will make more sense for most people, but if you only need basic service, Tello is a great low-cost option. Tello is also one of the few carriers to offer a talk and text-only plan for those that want to stick to a basic phone.

Mint Mobile Tello
Network T-Mobile T-Mobile
Minimum term 3 months 1 month
Maximum term 12 months 1 month
Hotspot Included Included
Minimum data 4GB None
Maximum data Unlimited (35GB) Unlimited (25GB)

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Get enough coverage

Until recently, Tello was only based on Sprint's network, but like many other Sprint MVNOs, it has moved to the larger and more compatible T-Mobile network. This provides better support for unlocked phones, as well as 5G support. However, Tello still has less phone compatibility than Mint due to its full reliance on VoLTE. Still, many modern phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series should work without issue, even when purchased completely unlocked.

Mint Mobile uses the T-Mobile network, growing quite a bit in the past few years, and has coverage competitive with the other major networks. You should check your coverage on Mint Mobile to be sure, but there's likely coverage where you live. Mint Mobile also supports 5G on T-Mobile's network, and with 305 million people covered, it's a great way to try out 5G.

For international coverage, you can stay connected with Mint Mobile for a flat rate. Service costs $.02 per minute, $.06 per minute, and $.06 per megabyte in Mexico and Canada. In the other supported countries, the rates are $.05 per text, $.25 per minute, and $.20 per megabyte.

Tello does not offer support for international roaming, but the Tello app could be used on Wi-Fi to make calls.

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Mint Mobile's plans

Mint Mobile has a much smaller number of plans on the menu than most other carriers, and has focused those plans on most smartphone users with 4GB, 10GB, and 15GB. There's also an unlimited plan for heavier users, with 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data. The major question with Mint Mobile is how much service you are able or willing to buy at once. With Mint Mobile, you start with three months at the lowest rate, but you'll need to opt for 12 months to get the same price when it comes to renewal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hEyME_0NsIwn1700

Source: Android Central / Samuel Contreras (Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

Mint Mobile has free calling to Mexico and Canada included with every plan. You can also call over 160 other countries at rates that vary by country.

If you check your current phone usage, you will probably fall into one of Mint Mobile's plans. If you want to save some money, you can reduce your usage by taking advantage of Wi-Fi more and downloading videos, music, or podcasts before you disconnect. If you didn't get enough data on Mint Mobile, you could upgrade to the next plan up at any time by paying the difference.

Mint Mobile also offers the Mint Family plan. This allows you to join up to five lines together, so one person can pay for all of the Mint Mobile plans from one place. This also gives all plans the lowest 12-month rate for plans, however, they are renewed at three months. This is nice because, while Mint's pricing works out in the long run, paying for a year's worth of service for five lines is a pretty big check.

4GB 10GB 15GB Unlimited
3 months (introductory price) $15/mo. ($45) $20/mo. ($60) $25/mo. ($75) $30/mo. ($90)
3 months (renewal) $25/mo. ($75) $35/mo. ($105) $45/mo. ($135) $40/mo. ($120)
6 months (renewal) $20/mo. ($120) $25/mo. ($150) $35/mo. ($210) $35/mo. ($210)
12 months (renewal) $15/mo. ($180) $20/mo. ($240) $25/mo. ($300) $30/mo. ($360)

You can add more high-speed data at a rate of $10 for 1GB, or $20 for 3GB if you run out. Even if you don't, your data doesn't cut off completely. It just slows down.

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Tello's choices

With Tello, you can build your plan starting at just $5 per month, with 100 minutes and unlimited texts. You can also stick to just data, starting at 500MB at $5, up to $25 for 8GB. Data speeds are reduced to 2G if you go over. You can also go up to the unlimited plan for $39, reducing speed to 2G at 25GB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f1HbJ_0NsIwn1700

Source: Tello (Image credit: Tello)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAZ2f_0NsIwn1700

Source: Tello (Image credit: Tello)

You can set up a family plan to easily manage up to four lines with one account, but no special discounts exist. You will be able to share your data with your family members if they run out, however. You can get your first six months for 25% off, however, so if you've been thinking about switching to Tello, it's a good time to check it out.

You get hotspot functionality on every data plan, but it does use your data allotment, so you'll need to keep an eye on usage. You also get free calling to Mexico, Canada, and China, which is a great addition for people that want to keep connected. You can also call other countries, but the rates will vary by country.

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Which phones will work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwJQM_0NsIwn1700

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Tello used to rely on Sprint's network exclusively, though it recently switched to the proper T-Mobile network, including 5G. Tello requires that these phones support VoLTE, and while that's most recently released phones, you should still check to make sure Tello supports it in the Bring Your Own Phone Compatibility Tool on its website. Both an unlocked Galaxy S20+, a Zenfone 8, and an unlocked AT&T version V60 showed up as compatible.

If you're unsure and are ready for a new phone, you can buy one from Tello. Tello sticks more towards affordable models, with used and new devices like the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. Tello also has a flip phone if you or someone in your family desires that level of simplicity.

Mint Mobile works with nearly any unlocked phone, including most of the best Android phones that you want to bring to the network. The same test phones as before, the S20+, Zenfone 8, and V60, all show compatibility with Mint. Mint sells a wide range of Android devices and iPhones, from cheaper models to high-end 5G phones. Though Mint Mobile's great phone support helps make switching that much easier if you're looking to buy a flip phone, it's not the best fit.

One thing to keep in mind about unlocked phones, especially those designed more for international markets, may not be able to access all of T-Mobile's 5G bands. For the most part, something with band n71 and n41 support should work well on the network.

Mint Mobile vs. Tello: Which carrier is the best fit for you?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04iLPp_0NsIwn1700

Source: Samuel Contreras / Android Central (Image credit: Samuel Contreras / Android Central)

With Tello switching to the T-Mobile network, it's a solid competitor in coverage, and its wide range of plans also lets you find a good fit for just about anyone. Tello also offers good options for basic phones, including selling flip phones. Whether you're looking for just the basics, or need up to 25GB of data, Tello can still be a good and cheap option.

Mint Mobile's plans are the right fit for most smartphone users, with great support for just about any unlocked device. If you're looking to make a switch, Mint Mobile makes it as easy as possible with plenty of data, and you can probably even use the phone you already own. Mint Family tips the scale even further in Mint's favor, making it easier for families with up to five lines to save with Mint's best rates.

Mint Mobile

A great balance of features

Mint Mobile offers data choices that work for most people, without giving up on features. Save more by buying a few months at once.

Tello

Tons of data on the Sprint network

Tello has many options, including an unlimited plan with 25GB of high-speed data that lets users get the most out of their smartphones.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to block and hide your number on your Phone

There are times when you want to hide or block your number on your phone when making a call. This is a great way of protecting your privacy and keeping your mobile phone number private. You may want to call a company and enquire about their products and services and...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrek Lee
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to a new promo deal. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year, and it’s only been out for a few months. Originally released in February,...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Service#Mobile Network#Unlimited Data Plans#Smart Phone#Ios#Mint Mobile Mint Mobile#T Mobile#Hotspot
TheStreet

Tesla and Musk Have Bad News For Their Customers

This is the word that some Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report customers will have to learn to integrate into their daily lives because they will need patience to get their Tesla cars, which have become the ultimate. The manufacturer of electric vehicles is affected by the wall of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Phone Arena

Another phone scam targets Verizon customers

Here's a warning for Verizon subscribers. Actually, this warning is for everyone with a smartphone, a tablet, and even a smartwatch. Yesterday, this writer received a phone call that was allegedly from Verizon Wireless. Even though we missed the call, thanks to Google Assistant's ability to transcribe messages, we could read the message which said, "Dear Verizon Wireless Customer your account have (sic) been suspended for verification to reactivate your account please press one to speak with a customer service representative.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

How to get a free pair of Nike sneakers and other life hacks

Reading the fine print or understanding available offers means you could be saving money or taking advantage of refunds or freebies that you might not have otherwise known about, like a brand-new pair of Nike sneakers. That's the kind of attention to detail that can lead to some surprising upsides,...
APPAREL
The Verge

Verizon customers’ bills are going up starting in June for... reasons

Many Verizon customers are going to see a few extra dollars on their next phone bill. Starting in June, Verizon is raising the administrative fee it charges postpaid customers by $1.35, bringing it up to $3.30 per voice line. The fee increase only applies to voice lines — if you have a data-only line for a tablet, for example, there’s no change.
BUSINESS
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 75-inch TV is at Best Buy today

We’re living in the Golden Age of television, and you deserve a TV that can guide you through it with style. It doesn’t have to break the bank either. 4K TV deals pop up every day that bring gorgeous screens down into a reasonable price range. Right now you can buy a 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV for only $720, down $180 from its original price of $900. Best Buy TV deals like this one don’t often stick around, so jump on it while you can.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

75
Followers
105
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy