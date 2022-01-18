Barack Obama Always Wishes Wife Michelle a Happy Birthday in the Most Adorable Way

Happy birthday, Michelle Obama ! Our former First Lady turned 58 on Jan. 17, and husband Barack carried on his annual tradition of posting a sweet message to social media. Every year, Barack goes all out to celebrate Michelle — and every year, we fall a little more in love with this iconic couple. We want to celebrate Michelle in an extra special way today so what better way than to see all the times Barack wished Michelle a happy birthday over the years?

We have a small confession to make. Barack actually hasn’t wished Michelle a happy birthday every year in public (he certainly better have in private!) — Now of course we can’t go all the way back to find each and every one of the former president’s messages to his first lady, but this round-up definitely captures how President Obama celebrated Michelle during his two terms in office.

As usual, these two are raising the bar when it comes to #couplegoals — if you have an impending birthday, feel free to passive-aggressively forward this to your partner.

2022

This year, the former President of the United States kept it simple and still oh so sweet! “Happy birthday Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend.” Barack’s birthday tribute to his wife also included a photo of the two in paradise, with Barack giving Michelle a smooch.

2021

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche,” Barack wrote this year and for the first time used her nickname — Miche.

2020

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

We can’t with this cuteness! “ In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama ! Happy birthday, baby!” Barack wrote for her 56th birthday.

2019

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama,” Barack wrote for her birthday in 2019. This photo confirms it: the Obamas have been this good-looking forever.

2018

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend,” Barack wrote in 2018, under a photo of him gazing adoringly at his wife. “I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy birthday, @MichelleObama.”

2017

“To the girl from South Side who took on a role she didn’t ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle,” Barack tweeted in 2017. To say she “made it her own” is an understatement, in our opinion. Will we ever have another First Lady like Michelle?!

2016

The Obamas went through a major transition in January 2016 as they prepared for their final year in the White House — the place they’d called home for so many years. But that didn’t stop President Obama from wishing his lady love a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to the First Lady — thank you for inspiring millions,” his Facebook post read, accompanied by a candid photo for the former president and first lady. We loved Barack’s simple but poignant message here.

2015

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

In 2015, Barack showcased how beloved and giving Michelle is to the communities around her, showing off a pic of his wife wrapping her arms around a young girl. The caption readS: “Wishing @michelleobama a very happy birthday.”

2014

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

2014 was the big five-oh for Michelle, and Barack was sure not to miss the occasion. “Happy 50th, Mrs. Obama,” he wrote on Instagram. In the photo, Michelle stuns in a classic pearl necklace, while Barack is caught mid-laugh.

In each and every one of these photos , you can feel the love radiating between these two, and we hope to keep tracking Barack’s birthday wishes for years to come. Michelle is a lucky woman, and Barack is a very lucky man. Also, we need this couple to release a book of marriage advice ASAP — and the secret to why they are not aging immediately after.