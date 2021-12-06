ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

33 of the best maternity outfits celebrities have worn

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23a3Yn_0NrCdC1400
Blake Lively attends the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere on May 2, 2019. Mark Sagliocco/Stringer/Getty Images
  • The term "maternity clothes" might bring to mind oversized T-shirts and loose-fitting pants.
  • But over the years, celebrities have shown that maternity fashion can also be glamorous.
  • Some of those stars include Jada Pinkett Smith, Ashley Graham, and Blake Lively.

Pauletta Washington rocked a yellow maternity dress on the red carpet in 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7KWS_0NrCdC1400
Denzel and Pauletta Washington attend a red-carpet event in 1991. Laura Luongo/Getty Images

Her off-the-shoulder dress had a sparkling neckline, which perfectly matched her gold kitten heels and short necklace.

Jada Pinkett Smith put a '90s spin on classic pregnancy attire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtOIP_0NrCdC1400
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards on March 10, 1998. Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Her red-carpet look included a strapless black dress, velvet boots, and a long-sleeved jacket made from silk.

In 2007, Jennifer Lopez glowed in a white, floor-length gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfwkk_0NrCdC1400
Jennifer Lopez attends a Condé Nast event on December 2, 2007. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Her flowing dress had a single strap placed across her shoulder, as well as a pleated skirt.

Angelina Jolie looked stunning in green the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37buvC_0NrCdC1400
Angelina Jolie attends the "Kung Fu Panda" premiere on May 15, 2008. Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Jolie wore a classic red-carpet gown, which featured a floor-length skirt, V-shaped neckline, and thin straps.

M.I.A. opted for a maternity minidress while attending the 2009 Grammy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Je4Ay_0NrCdC1400
M.I.A. attends the Grammy Awards in California on February 8, 2009. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Her blue-and-purple dress had rolled up sleeves and layers of fabric underneath its skirt. She completed the look with a yellow undershirt and bright-blue sneakers.

Hours before announcing her pregnancy, Beyoncé cradled her baby bump on the red carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4mQL_0NrCdC1400
Beyoncé attends the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Her single-sleeved orange gown was designed by Lanvin. She later switched into a sparkling purple suit for a performance during MTV's Video Music Awards, and announced her pregnancy to the world by rubbing her belly onstage.

Kim Kardashian West chose a long-sleeved, floral-print gown for the 2013 Met Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyJSh_0NrCdC1400
Kim Kardashian West attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2013. Larry Busacca/Getty images

Though she looked stunning in the Givenchy maternity dress — which also had a thigh-high slit — many people weren't fans of the look. Some even turned the outfit into a meme, which made Kardashian West cry, according to the television star.

Kerry Washington experimented with cutouts at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090qng_0NrCdC1400
Kerry Washington attends the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

She donned a strapless black gown from Brandon Maxwell. It had two angled cutouts across the waist, and also featured a thin cape, which draped across Washington's back down to the floor.

In 2016, Chrissy Teigen walked the Oscars red carpet in a floral maternity gown from Marchesa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQHjZ_0NrCdC1400
Chrissy Teigen attends the Academy Awards in Hollywood on February 28, 2016. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Her updo hairstyle helped show-off the dress, which had sheer sleeves, a floor-length skirt, a short train, and a V-shaped neckline.

Anne Hathaway went with a shapeless, bedazzled dress for the event's after-party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dfcds_0NrCdC1400
Anne Hathaway attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 28, 2016. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

She looked radiant in the strapless Naeem Khan gown, which was covered by a sheer overlay. The outer garment also had short sleeves, and was covered from top to bottom with metallic sequins.

Beyoncé won two Grammy awards in a red maternity dress while pregnant with twins, Rumi and Sir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112O98_0NrCdC1400
Beyoncé attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

From its ruffled shoulders to its skirt train, Beyoncé's long-sleeved gown was covered in red sparkles. The dress, designed by Peter Dundas, also had a square-shaped neckline that showcased her long jewel necklace.

Eva Longoria donned a more casual look at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDa6o_0NrCdC1400
Eva Longoria attends the Costume Designers Guild Awards on February 20, 2018. Tommaso Boddi/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore the silk maternity dress under a long coat made from another shiny material, and completed the look with see-through sandals.

Cardi B wore a showstopping Moschino ensemble to the 2018 Met Gala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSEat_0NrCdC1400
Cardi B attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018. Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

Her maternity gown was covered in jewels, from its scoop-style neckline to the bottom of its skirt. The dress also had a thigh-high slit, and was complimented by bedazzled gloves, an oversized headpiece, and a silk train attached to the waist.

Hilary Duff went for a more casual maternity style that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dtxfo_0NrCdC1400
Hilary Duff attends a Jif event in New York City on August 27, 2018. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

While in New York, she paired a red-and-blue minidress with velvet pink pumps. Duff also wore delicate jewelry, and let her hair hang loose around her face.

Though she wasn't in the movie, Blake Lively stole the show at the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fc7c2_0NrCdC1400
Blake Lively attends the "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" premiere on May 2, 2019. Mark Sagliocco/Stringer/Getty Images

Her yellow sequined midi dress was designed by Retrofête, and had a daring slit on the right side of its skirt. A matching belt was also tied loosely above her baby bump.

Krysten Ritter rocked a red, ruffled dress at a screening of "Jessica Jones" in May 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LByfO_0NrCdC1400
Krysten Ritter attends a screening of "Jessica Jones" in Hollywood on May 28, 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her Rodarte x Universal Standard dress had a sweetheart neckline, ruched sleeves, and a ruffled skirt. She completed the look with shiny red pumps that had straps across each ankle.

Anne Hathaway walked the red carpet in August 2019 wearing a fuchsia maternity dress with daring cutouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LW7LK_0NrCdC1400
Anne Hathaway attends "Sea Wall / A Life" on Broadway in August 2019. Cindy Ord/Stringer/Getty Images

Her sleeveless, high-neck dress was designed by Brandon Maxwell, who incorporated a nod to Hathaway's pregnancy in the fabric. He added a white tag that read "Anne + 1" inside her dress.

One of Ashley Graham's first maternity looks was a form-fitting dress made from red latex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWxDS_0NrCdC1400
Ashley Graham attends the Fashion Media Awards in September 2019 in New York. Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

According to an Instagram post from the model, her dress was designed by Vex Clothing. To complete her look, Graham also wore silver sandals and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Christina Milian showcased her baby bump with a neon minidress in September 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRlls_0NrCdC1400
Christina Milian visits Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California, on September 21, 2019. Ari Perilstein/Stringer/Getty Images

Her long-sleeved, high-neck dress matched her rainbow heels perfectly. Milian also wore her hair in a high ponytail, which placed more emphasis on her stunning maternity look.

Model Iskra Lawrence then stole the show at the "Bad Boys For Life" premiere in January 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFSgh_0NrCdC1400
Iskra Lawrence attends the "Bad Boys for Life" premiere on January 14, 2020. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

For the red-carpet event, she wore sparkling pants with a matching blazer and V-neck shirt underneath. She also donned strappy sandals and a layered necklace that night.

Ciara hit the red carpet wearing Balmain just days after announcing her third pregnancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J45iI_0NrCdC1400
Ciara attends the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida, on February 2, 2020. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She wore a metallic maternity blazer as a minidress, as well as strappy silver sandals, while attending the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida. The musician also seemingly honored the late Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant with diamond charm necklaces.

She also wore a stunning sheer gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party a few days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7UVS_0NrCdC1400
Ciara cradles her baby bump at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 10, 2020. Taylor Hill/Getty

Her see-through dress featured a structured, strapless bodysuit underneath a sparkling overlay, which wrapped around her right shoulder. It also featured a thigh-high slit. The gown was custom-made by Ralph & Russo.

America Ferrera cradled her baby bump at the same event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqTRH_0NrCdC1400
America Ferrera attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 10, 2020. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

She also wore the red gown with bow-style sleeves at the 2020 Oscars. On Instagram, the actress said her dress and gold headpiece were inspired by her ancestors, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.

Katy Perry put a maternity twist on her quirky style after announcing her 2020 pregnancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snubH_0NrCdC1400
Katy Perry attends an event in Melbourne, Australia, on March 7, 2020. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

While attending a media event in Melbourne, Australia, in March, the "Never Worn White" musician was photographed wearing a form-fitting dress designed by Mara Hoffman.

It retailed for $995, and is made from "seam-stitched panels of color-blocked 'popcorn' modal," according to the brand's website.

While on that same trip, Perry also wore a neon-yellow dress with bright sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7p9e_0NrCdC1400
Katy Perry attends the Fight On concert in Bright, Australia, on March 11, 2020. Daniel Pockett/Stringer/Getty Images

Her $2,980 minidress was designed by Maison Valentino, and her $59 sneakers came from her own footwear brand.

Emma Roberts took mirror selfies while wearing a polka-dot minidress and platform heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3frh_0NrCdC1400
Emma Roberts shared these selfies to Instagram on September 12, 2020. Emma Roberts/Instagram

She shared most of the photos on her Instagram story but also posted one selfie showing her sitting in front of a mirror while wearing the outfit on her page. In her caption, she wrote: "Baby-doll dress has a whole new meaning 🎀."

The $450 dress seen in her pictures was designed by New York-based brand Batsheva. It has a high neckline, elbow-length bell sleeves, and fringe across the hem of its skirt.

Roberts, who announced her pregnancy in August, also wore sold-out Miu Miu heels, and a '60s-inspired hairstyle created by stylist Kylee Heath.

Gigi Hadid showed her casual maternity style while pregnant in September of that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zq2Mb_0NrCdC1400
Gigi Hadid shared this photo on September 17, 2020. Gigi Hadid/Instagram

She said in her caption that she had taken the selfie — where she's seen wearing a bucket hat, black crop top, and sweatpants — approximately 27 weeks into her pregnancy.

"🥺💙 time flew," she added.

Ashley Tisdale looked pretty in polka dots during her gender-reveal party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFpxO_0NrCdC1400
Ashley Tisdale posted this photo to Instagram on October 2, 2020. Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

Though she didn't share the results of her reveal on Instagram, Tisdale did post a photo of herself and her husband Christopher French as they found out their baby's gender by cutting a cake.

In the picture, Tisdale is wearing a $345 Ganni midi dress made from recycled fabric. She announced her pregnancy in September.

Ashlee Simpson Ross took inspiration from the '60s for one of her best maternity looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIWkz_0NrCdC1400
Ashlee Simpson Ross shared this photo from her baby shower on October 3, 2020. Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram

During her baby shower, the musician wore a long-sleeved, high-neck midi dress covered in an orange, floral print. For accessories, she donned gold hoop earrings and white sandals with yellow heels.

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix wore coordinated maternity gowns for the 2021 BRIT Awards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqIr0_0NrCdC1400
Little Mix attends the 2021 BRIT Awards in London, England. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Edwards walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved David Koma dress with a tiered skirt and sheer panel across her waist. Pinnock chose a sleeveless, semi-sheer Maison Margiela gown with a white stripe design.

Their bandmate Jade Thirlwall also made sure to coordinate in a white dress. She wore a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown with light ruching from top to bottom.

Cardi B revealed she's pregnant at the 2021 BET Awards. She wore a bedazzled jumpsuit with a sheer panel onstage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zv6yq_0NrCdC1400
Cardi B and Offset at the BET Awards on June 27, 2021. Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Her black, sleeveless look had a scooped neckline and was encrusted with large crystals from top to bottom. Cardi B also donned matching boots, and wore her hair in a straight and long style.

Jennifer Lawrence returned to the red carpet in a golden Dior gown with cape-style sleeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PThWq_0NrCdC1400
Jennifer Lawrence at the "Don't Look Up" premiere on December 5, 2021. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Her tan gown was covered in sparkling fringe, while its cream-colored sleeves were semi-sheer.

The look was styled by Kate Young, who added Tiffany & Co. jewels to complete the outfit.

