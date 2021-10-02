CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

It's Bigger Than Football For Clemson's Tony Elliott

By Zach Lentz
 8 days ago
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott knows a little something about hard work. He came to Clemson back in 1999 as a walk-on receiver, and by the time his playing days were done, he had accomplished something very few walk-ons do. His teammates honored him by making him a team captain in 2003.

"Even though I wasn’t nowhere near the most talented guy in the receiving room," Elliott said. "He (Dabo Swinney) challenged me to be the best version of myself, which resulted in me being able to earn the respect of my teammates. Be a team captain, which doesn’t likely happen for a walk-on kid, that’s maybe the fourth guy on the depth chart at receiver.

After being promoted to co-offensive coordinator alongside Jeff Scott in 2014, Elliott has always made the effort to be more than just a coach to his players. He prides himself on being someone his players can look up to, and that is a big part of what drew him to the coaching profession and a big part of what draws players to him.

"You know, that’s why I got into coaching," Elliott said. "You know, I didn’t get into coaching for the accolades, and the notoriety, and everything that comes with it superficially. I got into the profession because football was that for me. You know, it taught me how to be the best version of myself and that’s what I want to do with my players. I want them to be the best of themselves."

Elliott knows exactly what kind of influence football players can have in today's world. With the advent of social media, players have a platform, unlike anything most of those who came before them could ever imagine.

"And really, in our society," Elliott said, "with the platform that these guys have, they can really impact change if they’re just the best version of themselves. You know? And because ultimately when you’re the best version of yourself, I mean you’re dying to share that with somebody."

He tries to instill a value of selflessness in his players and hopes they understand that it isn't all about them. It is a quality the coaching profession, and society in general could use more of these days.

"You know, you don’t want anything in return," Elliott said. "You just want to pass that forward to somebody else. And so with all my guys, that’s a core value in our program. That’s who Coach Swinney is. That’s how he coached me."

For Elliott, it has always been about more than just coaching players on the field. He is aware of the fact that life is about so much more than wins and losses, or how many touchdowns you scored.

For every player, there comes a time when he can no longer execute a perfect post route, or take a quick pitch and go 40 yards for a touchdown. It is much bigger than that, and Elliott wants his guys as prepared as possible for whatever lies ahead.

"When it’s all said and done," Elliott said, "no one’s going to care about the records... Nobody’s going to care about the national championships. Really, I’m going to be judged by how did I impact this young man’s life for the three to five years that I had him."

AllClemson

5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into Syracuse Week

Following a week of rest, little news, same old topics and watching everybody else play in this wild and crazy college football season, it's time to get back at it. Clemson hits the road this week to face Syracuse on Friday at 7 p.m. The Orange are coming off a 40-37 overtime loss to undefeated Wake Forest, so they're looking for their first ACC victory of the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are aiming for their first conference road win.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Evolution of College Football: Dabo Swinney, Clemson Culture and the Transfer Portal

With the landscape of college football rapidly changing, college football programs across the country have decided to embrace the idea of recruiting the transfer portal. Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, three of the four most successful teams in the College Football Playoff era, have all chosen, at times, to use the portal to their advantage. The other most successful program of this era, Clemson, has yet to add a transfer to the roster since the advent of the portal.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

What Clemson's Working on During Week Off

In some seasons, the off week comes at a great time for college football teams. In other years, you'd rather be playing to keep the momentum going. For Clemson, it's a little bit of both this time around. Sure, the Tigers need a chance to regroup, get healthy, work on issues and just breathe. But the offense is also coming off an improved outing, at least in terms of how the previous four games went, in a 19-13 win over Boston College.
CLEMSON, SC
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

The Biggest Game Left

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always preached the phrase, "The biggest game is the next one." Which is absolutely true. For the last six years, every game has had not only ACC Championship implications, but national championship implications. That is not true this season. Not the fact that the...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

(Not Quite) Midseason Grades

The Clemson Tigers are not quite halfway through the 2021 season, the official midway point will be following the Tigers' trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15. However, we felt that the open date was a good time to go ahead and get our not-quite midseason grades given out. Quarterback: D.J....
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Future Is Now for Clemson RB Phil Mafah

The future is now for freshman running back Phil Mafah. With the Tigers' running back room overflowing with talent heading into the season, Mafah was essentially the odd man out. It appeared as if he was destined for a redshirt season, not due to a lack of talent, just due to there being only one ball and so many touches to go around.
CLEMSON, SC
Jeff Scott
Dabo Swinney
AllClemson

'Determination, Commitment' Helped Transform Clemson DE Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas is quietly putting together the best season of his career. One of the more heralded recruits of the Dabo Swinney era, expectations were high for Thomas when he came to Clemson prior to the 2018 season. He lived up to the hype in a reserve role during a phenomenal freshman campaign, but after transitioning into a starting role as a sophomore, Thomas faced one roadblock after another while trying to maximize his potential.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Addresses Urban Meyer Situation

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spent his 22nd birthday Wednesday answering multiple questions about the actions of his head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer got himself in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman dancing on him at an Ohio bar. That set off a chain of events, multiple apologies publically and to his team, meetings with his owner and inquiries into why Meyer didn't fly home with the team following last Thursday's game at Cincinnati.
NFL
AllClemson

Wide Receivers Going the Marty McFly Route?

Remember when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that he said to wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham to "take a picture" of the 2021 group of receivers because they were going to look back five or six years from now and be amazed. Through the first five games...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Texans' Owner Cal McNair Comments on Possibility of Deshaun Watson Trade

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the window is starting to close on Deshaun Watson being traded this season. On Wednesday, Cal McNair was asked about the possibility of unloading the former Clemson quarterback before the deadline and the Texans' owner was non-committal, saying the decision ultimately resides with GM Nick Caserio.
NFL
AllClemson

Tony Elliott Sees Improvement in Clemson Offense, Opportunity to 'Explode'

Tony Elliott saw positive signs from his beleaguered, struggling offense in Saturday's 19-13 victory over Boston College. Clemson still left points on the field, especially when it had to settle for a field goal inside the BC 5-yard line, and there were still issues converting first downs. But for an offense that came into the game ranked last in the ACC with an average of 295 yards per game, to go over 400 total yards against the Eagles gave the Tigers' offensive coordinator some confidence heading into the off week.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

What We Learned from Another Close Clemson Win over Boston College

Maybe it's year after year of easy covers, no sweats, good injury luck and playmakers who were just better than the guys on the other side. The college football gods got tired of seeing some things come seemingly easy for this squad during the regular season. Or maybe it's just this team can't find its fastball. Every year is different. Youth plays a huge role. The offensive line has struggled, and the defense has had to carry a massive burden.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Position Grades: Clemson-Boston College

If you are a fan of ugly wins, then the Tigers and the Eagles had to have you smiling from ear to ear. The Tigers needed four field goals and three turnovers to secure a victory over the Eagles. Without further adieu, here are our grades for the Tigers. Quarterback:...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Clemson, SC
The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

