Étouffée is a classic dish in New Orleans' cuisine. It's typically made with shellfish, such as shrimp or crawfish, and served over rice. For Vieux Carré's menu, chef Jeana Pecha offers a twist on the classic étouffée dish by using rabbit. Here, she uses chicken, part of which is used in the sauce, while the roasted legs and thighs are served on top. Although you can use pre-made stock for this dish, making your own will impart a richer flavor.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO