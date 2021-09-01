7 Best Menopause Pajamas for Night Sweats 2021

I think we need to talk. There was a time when you always had my back… or, at least, my backside. You made me look darn good in boots and in sneakers, at the gym and on the street. You stuck by me through college, through babies, and after babies, which was infinitely worse, and never let so much as a muffin top come between us. I always knew I could count on you to hold up your end, or rather, my end, and keep things looking good back there. We were a great team.