Best noise-cancelling earbuds 2022: budget and premium

By Andy Madden
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

Best noise-cancelling earbuds Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy in 2022.

Noise-cancelling earbuds make a lot of sense for a lot of people. They tend to be wireless, so cutting the cable can bring an added sense of freedom to commuting or exercising. And the use of Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) tech means they'll keep your listening experience as quiet and peaceful as possible, so you can immerse yourself in music or take that phone call.

With noise-cancelling activated, earbuds use a combination of built-in mics and inverted sound waves to cancel out certain frequencies. This means you hear less traffic, chatter and sirens i.e. noise, and more of the music playing through your headphones. Not only does it give your music room to breathe, but noise-cancelling also means it's possible to listen at a low volume without sacrificing all the detail in your music.

How to choose the best noise-cancelling earbuds

Obviously, the quality of noise-cancelling is key when it comes to choosing the right pair of ANC earbuds. Thankfully, you can be confident that all of the five-star pairs on our list do a great job cutting out noise. Yes, there can even be differences between the noise-cancelling of five-star products, but they are usually very subtle.

It does need to be pointed out, though, that a great pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds still won't be as effective as a great pair of over-ear headphones with ANC tech. Earbuds are small, so while they're great for portability there's only so much tech you can squeeze in.

ANC puts extra demands battery life, so you'll want to make sure the buds you want are going to last long enough from a single charge. Charging cases can come to the rescue here so you just need to think about how, where and when the wireless earbuds are going to be used.

As is the case with any pair of wireless earbuds, fit and comfort are vital. We can give you our experience of testing a pair, but it's no substitute for trying them out for yourself.

You'll find that noise-cancelling earbuds tend to cost a bit more than wireless earbuds without the feature, so you'll have to budget accordingly. The good news is there are some exceptionally talented and affordable options out there now and even previously pricey pairs have now been discounted so there are definitely bargains lurking in the list below.

Our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds spans a range of prices, so take a look and see which pair is right for you and your budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vRyw_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony WF-1000XM4

The best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy right now.

OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 8 hours (24 hours with charging case) | Finishes: 2

Superb noise-cancelling Clear, detailed bass performance Wonderful sense of musicality Class-leading battery life Missing Sony’s Multipoint feature Lacking ear tip choices No aptX HD

Sony already boasts a pair of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy – just look at the WF-1000XM3 below. But the Japanese giant has managed to go one better with the WF-1000XM4, taking both noise-cancelling and sound quality up a notch.

They're powered by Sony's brand new Integrated Processor V1 which takes care of noise-cancelling, DAC and amplifier duties. They also feature a new driver design which is made from a new material and uses a bigger magnet to give the headphones greater control when cancelling low frequencies. And the results are superb. The Sonys effortlessly keep outside distractions to a minimum which allows you to immerse yourself in the music.

And the WF-1000XM4 produce one of the most dynamic, detailed, balanced and musical performances we've heard from a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds. Bass notes sound tight and textured, while vocals ooze refinement and sophistication. Their rhythmic delivery keeps you coming back for more, and also makes you thankful for the eight hours of battery life, which is class-leading in this field.

The Sonys are also comfortable to wear, water-resistant and include clever features such as Quick Attention and Speak-To-Chat which both allow you to have a conversation without removing the earbuds. You'll struggle to find better.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRqph_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Panasonic)

2. Panasonic RZ-S500W

A hugely talented and affordable pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.

Bluetooth version: 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6.5 hours (+ 13 hours from charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Expansive detailed presentation Excellent noise cancelling Superb touch controls Fit could be an issue for some

Panasonic isn't a brand that immediately springs to mind when you think of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds. But perhaps it should be. The RZ-S500W are the company's first foray into the category and they're sensational performers for the money.

Specs are thorough, with noise-cancelling tech, an Ambient Mode, twin mics for voice calls, and battery life that totals 19.5 hours (6.5hrs from the buds and 13hrs from the charging case). A 15-minute USB-C quick-charge can deliver 70 minutes of playback. The touch controls on each bud are responsive and intuitive, allowing you to control your music and switch between noise-cancelling modes with zero fuss.

You also get five sizes of ear tips to help with fit. We found this a little hit and miss, so we'd definitely experiment and consider mixing the sizes if it means getting a more secure fit.

Both noise-cancelling and sound quality are excellent. There's plenty of agility through the low end and loads of texture across the frequencies. Music sounds clear and there's a great deal of refinement on show, which is to be welcomed at this price level. To sum up, these Panasonic earbuds are superb for the money.

Read the full review: Panasonic RZ-S500W

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32sL8U_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Sony WF-1000XM3

Slightly older than the XM4s, but still great pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.

Bluetooth version: 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (+ 18 hours from charging case)

Musical performers Ace noise cancelling Excellent battery life No aptX HD support Not water/sweat resistant

The wireless Sony WF-1000XM3s are awesome all-rounders and offer arguably the best in-ear noise-cancelling we've experienced to date.

Fit is excellent, as is battery life and the all-important sound quality. They come with more tip sizes than most rivals, feature intuitive touch controls and sound wonderfully musical. Despite their tiny proportions, there's a good sense of scale. Instruments sound natural and authentic, with plenty of detail and composure to the performance.

Battery life is six hours, while the carry case has enough power for an extra three charges, giving a total of 24 hours. Plus there's a fast-charge function: 10 minutes of charging breathes 90 minutes of life into these buds.

If you're in the market for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, we suggest you start here.

Read the full review: Sony WF-1000XM3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23o6Pm_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Earfun)

4. Earfun Air Pro

Earfun's talented noise-cancelling earbuds are a bit of a bargain.

Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7hrs (25hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Solid, accurate bass weight Effective noise cancelling Classy build and finish Harsh upper midrange

Look higher up this list and you'd be forgiven for thinking that you need to spend quite a bit of cash to get a decent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds. But, the Earfun Air Pro prove that isn't the case. Despite coming in at an ultra-low price point, they manage to pack in plenty of useful features and produce an entertaining sound that demands you take them seriously.

The Earfun Air Pro fit securely, connect easily, have reliable controls and feature basic but effective noise-cancelling profiles. Battery life comes in at seven hours per charge, with the charging case providing a further 18 hours. There’s also USB-C charging and wearer detection, plus the sound is good for the money – well-balanced, relatively transparent, taut and full through the bass, and musically pleasing. We haven't come across any noise-cancelling earbuds at this level that does everything these Earfuns do, as well as they do it.

Read the full review: Earfun Air Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWZBk_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

5. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

The True Wireless 3 keep the momentum going strong

Bluetooth: aptX Adaptive, aptX, AAC, SBC | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7hrs (28hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Spacious, refined and insightful sound aptX Adaptive Bluetooth support Nicely priced Earpieces slightly cheaper looking Pick up wind noise

Entering their third generation here, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless earbuds prove the brand is still a major contender in the space. The noise-cancelling earbuds remain among the best-in-class with brilliant audio, a long spec sheet that offers great battery life (28 hours), aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and the bonus of extra in-app personalisation features. Oh, and they're cheaper than the Momentum True Wireless 2 (below) when they initially launched.

They're nice and comfortable, deliver one of the most mature, spacious and refined performances on the market, and have impressive noise-cancelling to boot.

Building on an already winning recipe with an improved feature set, decent step up in performance and kinder price tag, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are a great option if you're in the market for premium noise-cancelling earbuds.

Read the full Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiizJ_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Bose)

6. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

These fantastic noise-cancelling earbuds boast brilliant sound and tech.

Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6hrs (18hrs with charging case) | Charging: USB-C | Built-in mic and controls: Yes

Exciting, entertaining sound Superb balance Impressive noise-cancelling Average battery life

Bose's first-ever pair of noise-cancelling earbuds are a huge success. The Bose feel lightweight enough for the average commute or exercise session (the QuietComfort are both sweat and weather-resistant) and they're great to live with. Battery life is a claimed six hours from a single charge, with the charging case supplying an extra two charges, making 18 hours in total – a decent reserve, but by no means class-leading. You can customise some features and controls, and adjust the excellent noise-cancellation, in Bose's handy companion app.

The sense of enthusiasm and excitement conveyed by the Bose buds is highly infectious. There’s power, poise and a fantastic sense of dynamism. Bass notes sound full-bodied, go deep and the QuietComfort Earbuds squeeze out lots of detail.

All in all, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are sensational all-rounders, capable of impressive musicality, and topped off with some of the best noise-cancelling we've heard in a pair of earbuds.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwVv5_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

7. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Good noise-cancelling earbuds but the latest generation are even better.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7 hours (28 hours with charging case)

Refined, mature sound Lightweight and comfortable Nice to use Price Timing can be bettered aptX support but not HD

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 still tick a lot of boxes, even if they're no longer the latest Momentums on the block (see number 5). They're comfortable to have in place for long listening sessions. Battery life is competitive too, with a single charge giving seven hours of playback and the charging case providing an additional three charges, bringing the total battery life at your disposal to 28 hours.

They're nice to use too, with touch-sensitive pads on each earpiece which can be customised to control music playback and features.

The noise-cancelling works extremely well and, as is the case with the new version) gives the Sonys in top spot a run for their money. They're extremely refined and sophisticated for the money. They present a wide, detailed soundstage with impressive scale and authority.

The only drawback is that the third-generation of these earbuds pips them in all departments. If you can find them with a big enough discount though, they're still worth considering.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJjWi_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Sony)

8. Sony WF-SP800N

A fine pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, with one eye on exercise and sports.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 9 hours (+ 9 hours from charging case)

Vibrant, buoyant sound Good noise-cancelling Comfortable fit Slightly coarse sound Average battery life

The Sony WF-SP800N earbuds certainly try to please everyone. They want to please those who need accompaniment to their workout and also those who have a commute to endure. They aim to please those who don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on some well-specified, noise-cancelling earbuds, but also those who have spent enough on a Deezer or Tidal subscription to have access to 360 Reality Audio, Sony’s spatial audio format. And in a nutshell, they succeed.

These Sonys may have average battery life (18 hours total) and an arguably daft look (they aren't exactly discreet and do fill your lugholes), but their dynamic sound, good noise-cancelling and indisputable build combine to ensure they're front-runners in their field.

Read the full review: Sony WF-SP800N

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGYv2_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Future)

9. Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's first noise-cancelling earbuds put up a solid display.

Bluetooth version: 5.0 | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5 hours (+19 hours from charging case)

Comfy Very good noise cancelling Even audio Rivals sound better No volume control No aptX HD support

The AirPods Pro are the best yet, and the first model from Apple to offer noise cancelling, which is predictable and constant. Fit is good, while the controls have been built into the stems, which can be squeezed to carry out certain tasks. It's a bit of a fiddly process, though, and you still have to control volume via Siri voice control or on your device, which isn't ideal. Battery life is five hours for the buds with another 19 hours from the charging case.

Similarly priced rivals might sound better, but if you're an iPhone user, the sheer convenience of how well these noise-cancelling earbuds work with your device could be enough of a trade-off.

Read the full review: Apple AirPods Pro

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

10. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

These noise-cancelling earbuds can be found with a very decent discount.

Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 7 hours (28 hours with charging case)

Refined, mature sound Lightweight and comfortable Nice to use Price Timing can be bettered aptX support but not HD

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 tick a lot of boxes. They're comfortable to have in place for long listening sessions. Battery life is competitive too, with a single charge giving seven hours of playback and the charging case providing an additional three charges, bringing the total battery life at your disposal to 28 hours.

They're nice to use too, with touch-sensitive pads on each earpiece which can be customised to control music playback and features.

We're pleased to report that the noise-cancelling works extremely well and gives the Sonys in top spot a run for their money. Background noises are dumbed down leaving you free to enjoy their excellent sound quality.

They're extremely refined and sophisticated for the money. Highs and lows are smooth and controlled but dynamics aren't sacrificed. The Sennheisers present a wide, detailed soundstage with impressive scale and authority. Granted, they're a little pricier than other noise-cancelling earbuds, but if your budget can stretch, we think you'll be seriously impressed.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ji3RH_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Technics)

11. Technics EAH-AZ70W review

Technics' breaks new ground with this fine pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.

Bluetooth version: 5.1 | aptX HD: No | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 6 hours (+12 hours from charging case)

Solid, punchy and spacious sound Excellent bass response Comfortable and easy to use Not the most subtle sound

Technics attempt to crack the noise-cancelling earbuds market has started with this premium pair of in-ears. The buds include Alexa voice control, touch controls, and 18 hr battery live (six from the earbuds with a further 12 provided by the case).

The noise-cancelling tech used is Technics' own, and features three mics in each earbud which help reduce background chatter. You can alter the strength of the noise-cancelling in the Technics Audio Connect companion app, where you can also select from a range of different sound modes and even track down the whereabouts of your earbuds.

The connection is solid and stable, and the earbuds favour a lively, entertaining sound with plenty of punch. Bass goes particularly deep and sounds defined with it. These aren't the cheapest pair of noise-cancelling earbuds in this list, but they are a pleasant and talented proposition worth considering.

Read the full review: Technics EAH-AZ70W

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNhcn_0NqCCVVZ00

(Image credit: Beats)

12. Beats Studio Buds

Beats does budget noise-cancelling earbuds - and we're impressed.

Bluetooth version: 5.2 | aptX HD: No | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 5 hours (+10 hours from charging case)

Agile, more neutral bass Spacious soundstage Remarkably small earpieces Slightly harsh treble No on-device volume control

For a brand normally associated with flashy colourful plastics and overt branding, the Beats Studio Buds are quite sedate-looking. These noise-cancelling earbuds offer a comfortable, secure fit, and IPX4 splashproof rating plus one-touch pairing for iOS and, for the first time, Android devices.

Battery life is five hours with noise-cancelling activated and can be bumped to around eight if you switch ANC off. The supplied carry case can deliver two additional charges. Multi-function 'b'-branded buttons on each earpiece allow you to carry out basic controls, take calls, and switch between noise-cancelling and Transparency modes. The only thing missing is the ability to control volume.

Their ANC algorithm supposedly monitors and makes corrections at up to 48,000 times per second and they do an effective job at cutting out low-level noise, while the built-in mics do a good job of handling call quality.

Sonically, the Beats put in a very solid shift. Low frequencies are weighty yet controlled and articulate, and you're presented with an open and expansive soundfield. Class-leaders boast better detail and refinement, but the Beats Studio have enough in their locker to make them worth auditioning.

Read the full review: Beats Studio Buds

How we test noise-cancelling earbuds

Testing ANC earbuds requires venturing into a number of different environments to see how the headphones handle certain frequencies. We'll use our office, the city streets and public transport to get a feel for just how effective the noise-cancelling is. We'll also compare them to one or two of our favourite pairs at the money to see how they stand up to the competition.

We'll also use rivals to help us peg the audio quality on offer. We have dedicated test rooms in London, Reading and Bath so we can use these while making the final judgement with a selection of our favourite test tracks.

During the testing process, we'll also go over areas like fit and comfort, see whether the battery life claims ring true and also check to see if there are any lip-sync issues when watching video content.

Many noise-cancelling earbuds come with a control app that allows you to tweak their performance and their controls so we'll see how it impacts the user experience too.

All our review verdicts are agreed upon by the team rather than an individual reviewer to eliminate any personal preference and to make sure we're being as thorough as possible, too.

There's no input from PR companies or our sales team when it comes to the verdict, with What Hi-Fi? proud of having delivered honest, unbiased reviews for decades.

