Troy, MI

Renaissance Fencing Club Summer Camps

Renaissance Fencing Club Summer Camps – Renaissance Fencing Club in Troy offers fun summer camps for boys and girls ages 7-14 interested in Fencing. The modern Olympic sport of fencing engages both mind and body. Fencing is physically and mentally demanding and teaches problem solving as well as improving reflexes and agility. Fencing is unique in that a certain body type is not required; rather fencing encourages different styles based on size and strength. Fencers shake hands at the end of the match to show respect regardless of the outcome, win or lose. All equipment is included – dress in sports clothing and sneakers. This camp is designed to be an intro to fencing for kids ages 7-14.

