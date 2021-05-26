Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gingers Galore! Our Favorite Redheaded Celebrities: Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and More

By Josie Rhodes Cook
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IMOZ7_0Novxupo00
Shutterstock (3)

It’s their time to shine. May 26 is World Redhead Day, but we think ginger-haired people deserve to be celebrated year-round and decided to put together a gallery of a bunch of stars who have red hair naturally. You may be surprised to see some of the names that made it on the list — as well as those that don’t make the cut!

For instance, did you know that Emma Stone is not a natural redhead? It’s true! She actually has blonde hair, although she’s been known to dye it for roles. When she made an appearance at 2012’s WonderCon to talk about her role as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, she told MTV of her hair do-over for the film, “My natural hair is blonde, so it’s kind of nice. I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Oh my god, it’s me again! It’s been so long!'”

And while Christina Hendricks may seem like a redhead, she, too, is a natural blonde. She initially changed her hair to red from blonde for a shoot before she did Mad Men, according to Vogue UK. “People never believe that I do my hair color myself at home,” she said. “They say, ‘You don’t do your hair at home by yourself, do you?’ and I always reply and say ‘I honestly do!'” She added that the fictional character Anne Shirley — of L.M. Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables book series — was her red hair inspiration. (Understandable!)

Meanwhile, did you know Benedict Cumberbatch is actually a redhead? His hair was dyed dark for his role in the BBC’s Sherlock and he frequently has black or brown hair for roles, but he is naturally ginger — although he would tell you otherwise.

“I’m auburn and there is a difference,” he told a Toronto Star reporter in September 2013. “I’ve got very good friends and relatives who are ginger and trust me, there’s a difference. And they ain’t ever gonna see the proof! … I have hair that is auburn. It’s got streaks of red in it, definitely. It’s also got streaks of bronze and lighter colors and darker brown colors.” Hey, whatever works for him!

See our gallery of several celebrities who have naturally red hair, below!

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fassbender
Person
Christina Hendricks
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Color#Red Hair#Blonde Hair#Black Hair#Wondercon#Mtv#Vogue Uk#Toronto Star#Gingers Galore#World Redhead Day#Stars#Brown Colors#Green Gables
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jessica Chastain undergoes radical ‘four-hour’ transformation for film about televangelist Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain is the latest Hollywood star to undergo a radical transformation for a movie role.The actor is playing Tammy Faye, a TV evangelist who found fame among religious communities with The PTL Club, a show she presented with her husband Jim Bakker in the 1970s.It wasn’t until Bakker was found guilty of numerous fraud charges in 1989 that the couple became more widely known. Following this, Faye was cast aside by critics. In an interview with People, Chastain said: “People were always making her into a clown and punishing her for the mistakes of her husband, which all...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Jessica Chastain Transforms Into Tammy Faye Bakker in New Biopic: I Was 'Blown Away By Her Story'

Jessica Chastain wanted to learn everything she could about Tammy Faye Bakker. To transform into the fallen televangelist for the upcoming biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain, 44, did almost 10 years of research including reading up about and watching interviews of Tammy, who died at age 65 in 2007 after colon cancer spread to her lungs. "I just was so blown away by her and her story," Chastain tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "The thing I loved the most about Tammy is her capacity to love. She knew what it felt like to not feel important, and she didn't want anyone to experience that."
MoviesDerrick

Jessica, is that you? Chastain turns heads with 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' trailer

Televangelists Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker have returned to the screen — sort of. Searchlight Pictures released the flashy trailer Wednesday for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," an upcoming biopic from director Michael Showalter. The film will chronicle the glittering and turbulent journey of its late titular celebrity Christian, played by an often unrecognizable Jessica Chastain.
CelebritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable in new photos from Tammy Faye Bakker biopic

Jessica Chastain has been transformed into infamous televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in our first look at the upcoming biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye. The biopic will follow the rise and fall of Tammy and her first husband, Jim Bakker (played by Andrew Garfield, who also appears in the new stills) – the couple grew their Christian news program, the PTL Club, into a multimillion dollar industry. That is, until it collapsed following accusations of sexual assault against Jim by a 21-year-old church secretary.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Eyes of Tammy Faye: Fans share their excitement as first trailer reveals Jessica Chastain’s transformation

Fans have shared their excitement over the first trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.Jessica Chastain stars as the titular televangelist in the upcoming biopic, while Andrew Garfield portrays her husband Jim Bakker.The first trailer was unveiled on Wednesday, giving viewers a glimpse into what they can expect when the film is released in September 2021.Shortly after the clip’s release, some predicted that Chastain’s performance as Faye was sure to attract Oscar buzz come awards season.“Just send the Oscar to Jessica Chastain NOW. Why wait?” one person wrote.“Jessica Chastain better get her Oscar as Tammy Faye in The...
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

Jessica Chastain & Andrew Garfield Star In Evangelist Biopic "Eyes Of Tammy Faye"

Jessica Chastain goes through a dramatic transformation in the new trailer for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, based on the life of evangelist Tammy Faye, and inspired by the 2000 documentary of the same name, made by Rupaul’s Drag Race’s Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey. The Academy-Award nominated actress, who helped produced the film, also stars alongside Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and Vincent D’onofrio.
MoviesMovieWeb

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Wins Best Performance in a Show at MTV Movie & TV Awards

WandaVision fans are thrilled after Elizabeth Olsen won Best Performance in a Show at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. In January, WandaVision kicked off Phase Four of the MCU by picking up directly from where Avengers: Endgame left off. The hit series starred Olsen as Wanda Maximoff alongside Paul Bettany as Vision. An instant hit with viewers, the series quickly became one of the most popular shows in the world.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The X-Files: Gillian Anderson Reveals "Mini Breakdowns" During Filming

Gillian Anderson is well-aware of her status as a pop culture icon leaving her mark on the Fox sci-fi series The X-Files as FBI agent Dana Scully for 11 seasons from its original nine-season run in the 1990s to the revival in 2016 and 2018. Unfortunately, her time on the revival left her worse for wear. In The Hollywood Reporter's Actress Roundtable, Anderson was joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo, Mj Rodriguez, and Sarah Paulson to discuss a wide range of topics- including their on-set experiences.
Moviesmilwaukeesun.com

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore to star in 'May December'

Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Oscar-winning actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore will headline the upcoming film 'May December' from acclaimed director Todd Haynes. As per Variety, Haynes will helm 'May December' from a screenplay by Samy Burch, based on a story from herself and Alex Mechanik. 'May December' will...
MoviesWNCY

Midland’s Mark Wystrach joins the cast of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain

Midland singer Mark Wystrach is among the cast of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, a biopic that looks at the life of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker. Faye and her husband, Jim Bakker, became legendary in the world of religious television in the ‘70s and ‘80s, creating their own religious broadcasting network and theme park. Their empire ultimately crumbled under scandals that ranged from financial impropriety to sexual assault, and more.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily News

‘Younger’ spinoff starring Hilary Duff not happening, creator Darren Star says

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers about the “Younger” series finale “Younger” has run out of time. Despite rumors of a spinoff series for the TV Land drama that would have followed Hilary Duff’s character Kelsey to Los Angeles — a plot set up in Thursday’s series finale — creator Darren Star says that’s unlikely to happen now. “I think that’s pretty much off the table,” Star, 59, ...
CelebritiesPopSugar

We're Eager to See Gillian Anderson and Elle Fanning's Mother-Daughter Duo on The Great

The Great is adding another iconic actress to its cast for season two: Gillian Anderson. Not long after portraying another historical figure, Margaret Thatcher, for The Crown, Anderson is set to portray Catherine's (played by Elle Fanning) mother, Joanna. Variety reports that Anderson will appear on the Hulu series for two episodes to bring the German socialite to life. Despite doting on her daughter — a mom-to-be herself — Joanna's arrival in Russia may bring more darkness and drama than the palace expected.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Riverdale star joins Emma Roberts in new rom-com

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch is the latest addition to upcoming rom-com About Fate. Lead by American Horror Story's Emma Roberts, the movie centres on two people who believe in love, but never seem to be able to grasp its true meaning. In a wicked twist of fate, one stormy New...
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Evan Peters Looks Just Like Jeffrey Dahmer in 1st ‘Monster’ Photos and He’s Giving Us Chills

Blonde for the summer. Evan Peters underwent a major makeover, apparently coloring his hair lighter for his dark new role as murderer Jeffrey Dahmer. Peters, 34, is currently filming Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a Netflix limited series. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, taken in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 8, the actor is sporting bleach blonde hair, big glasses and a plaid shirt. The outfit makes sense for the period piece, which will take place between the late 70s to early ’90s.
TV ShowsMovieWeb

Alicia Silverstone Returns to High School in Netflix Comedy Senior Year

It's hard to believe that it has been a quarter of a century since Alicia Silverstone made her name in the high school comedy Clueless. Now she is about to return to the genre that made her a star after joining the cast of Netflix movie Senior Year, which has already cast Rebel Wilson in the lead, with Sam Richardson, Mary Holland, Justin Hartley and Chris Parnell among others. Will it be a happy homecoming for the actress, or will it turn into a school reunion nightmare?
TV Seriestheclevelandamerican.com

See Kevin and Kyra Sedgwick’s daughter taking over Tv

A large number of us emulate our folks’ example with regards to vocations, however, the pattern is by all accounts especially pervasive in Hollywood. Probably the greatest stars existing apart from everything else have come from A-rundown guardians, from Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s girl Maya Hawke to Diana Ross’ girl Tracee Ellis Ross. Also, presently, devotees of the most sizzling new show on TV are sorting out that one of its breakout stars is the offspring of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.