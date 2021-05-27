Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Rep. Underwood Introduces Bill to Amend Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

By Targeted News Service
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 5 days ago

has introduced legislation (H.R. 3550) to amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act, and the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 "to require group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage to provide for 3 primary care visits and 3 behavioral health care visits without application of any cost-sharing requirement."

insurancenewsnet.com
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
374
Followers
5K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Schrier
Person
Katie Porter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Retirement Income#Insurance Policy#Retirement Plans#Public Security#Insurance Plans#H R 3550#Ways And Means#Il 60185#Woodstock#Il 60098#Russel Court#Education And Labor#Rep Lauren Underwood#Legislation#Health Insurance Issuers#Reps Kim Schrier#Public Policy Groups#Group Health Plans#Insurance Coverage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Porter Introduces Legislation to Better Protect Against Natural Disasters

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Congresswoman Katie Porter (CA-45) is reintroducing legislation to better protect Californians by standardizing research on natural disasters. The Disaster Learning and Life Saving Act, co-led by Congressman. John Garamendi. (CA-03), would establish an independent board to review natural disasters and make recommendations on how to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Reps. Schneider, Hice Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Strengthen Ethylene Oxide Standards and Protect Public Health

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Representative Brad Schneider (IL-10) and Representative Jody Hice. (EPA) to update ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions standards to reflect the stricter criteria outlined in a 2016 EPA study. This legislation would require that any updates to the emissions standards incorporate the maximum achievable control technology requirements...
Congress & Courtschatsports.com

Bill Introduced into Congress to Allow College Athletes to Unionize, Become Employees

Sens. Chris Murphy and Bernie Sanders introduced the College Athlete Right to Organize Act, which would classify some college athletes as employees. "College athletes are already treated like employees: They provide a valuable service in exchange for compensation in the form of scholarships and grants-in-aid that they lose if they do not perform the job as specified by their colleges," read a summary of the legislation. "This past year made this distinction even clearer, as college athletes continued to work and perform while their peers often were not on campus."
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Rep. Blake Moore Introduce the Bipartisan Recreation Not Red-Tape Act to Enhance Americans’ Ability to Access and Enjoy Public Lands

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and U.S. Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, today introduced the Recreation Not Red-Tape Act to remove barriers to outdoor recreation, making it easier for Americans to enjoy public lands and boosting rural economies across the country. This bipartisan legislation would require the Forest...
Congress & CourtsPost Register

Reps. Simpson, Schrier, Schrader introduce bill to mitigate wildfires

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. reps. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, Kim Schrier, D-Washington, and Kurt Schrader, D-Oregon, introduced the National Prescribed Fire Act of 2021 to protect our communities from the catastrophic effects of wildfires. This bipartisan bill would invest in hazardous fuels management by increasing the pace and scale of prescribed...
Congress & Courtswnax.com

Senators Introduce Biodiesel Tax Credit Act Of 2021

Tuesday, Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst joined four other Senators in introducing the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2021.Grassley says it calls for extending the tax credit through 2025. He says this tax credit is essential in providing a fuel that benefits the environment and reduces carbon...
Congress & Courtsai-cio.com

Senators Reintroduce Retirement Security & Savings Act

The latest congressional bill seeking to help bolster Americans’ retirement savings is the Retirement Security & Savings Act, which is intended to allow people to save more and help small businesses offer 401(k)s and other retirement plans, among other provisions. The bill was introduced by US Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Maryland,...
Congress & Courtsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Brown Introduces Bill To Encourage Savings, Improve Financial Security For Low-Income Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Chris Coons (D-DE) introduced the Allowing Steady Savings by Eliminating Tests (ASSET) Act to eliminate asset limitations that restrict eligibility for three vital public assistance programs and raise the asset limitation for a fourth program. U.S. Representatives Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) and Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA) introduced companion legislation in the House.
Congress & Courtscapecharlesmirror.com

Rep. Luria’s Pipeline Security Act Advances

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Today, Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s Pipeline Security Act passed unanimously out of the House Committee on Homeland Security (HCHS). The bipartisan legislation would support the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) efforts to secure pipelines and pipeline facilities from cyberattacks, terrorist attacks, and other nefarious efforts. “Cybersecurity is a dangerous...