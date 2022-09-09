ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Drama: Everything to Know

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9VQg_0NoBzr7X00
Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the British public — and multiple royal relatives, apparently — by announcing in January 2020 that they intended to “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote in an Instagram statement released on Wednesday. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

They stated that their new lives would involve relocation to North America — for part of the time, anyway — after leaving son Archie in Canada under the care of Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny following the family’s Christmas celebrations there. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they added. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Harry and Meghan said that they “look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course” and will “continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties.”

The announcement, however, threw some of those “relevant parties” — including Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II — for a loop. One year after dropping the major bombshell, Harry asserted that he didn’t “blindside” the monarch with his choice to step down.

“I have too much respect for her,” he said during a March 2021 tell-all interview on CBS, one month after the pair’s departure from the royal family was made permanent.

During the sit-down, Harry explained that he and Meghan felt “a lack of support and lack of understanding” from The Firm, especially when it came to how they approached the British press and their takedowns of the couple.

“When you can see something happening in the same kind of way, anybody would ask for help, ask the system of which you are a part of, especially when you know there’s a relationship there, that they could help and share some truth or call the dogs off, whatever you want to call it. So, to receive no help at all and to be told continuously, ‘This is how it is. This is just how it is. We’ve all been through it,'” he said at the time. “It was like, ‘I need to do this for my family.’ This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s, and for Archie’s, as well, because I could see where this was headed.”

Scroll down to read more about all the drama that ensued following the couple’s step back:

Comments / 53

Ruth Bradley
2021-05-30

THE ROYAL FAMILY and THE FIRM DOESN'T WANT THE NARCISSISTS LAIRS BACK!! THE POOR VICTEMS, NUTMEG DOESN'T KNOW HOW TO WORK,AND HARRY WASTED, HATE BOTH,HAVE TO STAY WITH HIS WHATA BEMOTHER,

Reply(1)
38
Azdem
04-27

That sharing time between the two countries hasn’t quite panned out, has it? Especially when you go on national tv in an interview, especially to speak badly of those you supposedly care about. Yeah, they just need to stay on this side of the pond for everyone’s sake.

Reply(1)
30
blueonblue
30d ago

What Americans need to know about the unholy un royal couple is zero why cause their knowledge of the American constitution is a big ZERO

Reply
22
Related
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Jessica Mulroney
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Prince Of Wales#Uk#Royal Drama#The Royal Family#Commonwealth
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Get Emotional at Queen's Funeral Procession

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex visibly grieved the Queen during Wednesday's moving service Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are mourning the royal family's matriarch. The Princess of Wales, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were visibly emotional during the service saluting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall Wednesday, where it will lie in state until her funeral next Monday. Standing shoulder to shoulder with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, Kate and Meghan seemed to blink back tears before the monarch's coffin, which was...
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Diana called them the Queen’s ‘moving carpet.’ What will happen to the royal corgis now?

For many people around the world, the word “corgi” is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet” always by her mother-in-law’s side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen’s constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for royal pets.
ANIMALS
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

206K+
Followers
22K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy