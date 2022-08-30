The best MacBooks for photo editing in 2022: options to suit every budget

Investing in one of the best MacBooks for photo editing could be a great way to upgrade your workflow – especially if you're a photographer that needs a slim, yet powerful laptop. MacBooks are well-known for their photo editing capabilities, featuring powerful components that make image post-production a breeze.

The latest M2 MacBooks are a real force to be reckoned with, but we reckon the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models with their M1 Pro and M1 Max hardware are still the best MacBooks for photo editing. They can be specced with a whopping 64GB RAM, while their ultra-bright Liquid Retina XDR displays are truly stunning. The 16-inch version is the pick of the pair, offering a more comfortable screen size than its smaller siblings.

Related articles

• Home working for photographers

• Best student laptops

• Best Chromebooks

• Best Ultrabooks

• Best photo editing laptops

• Best laptops for video editing

• Best desktop computers

• Best Mac printer

• Best external hard drives

• Best monitors for photo editing

• Best USB-C hubs

Apple's slick and stylish design not only makes the best MacBooks for photo editing easy on the eyes, it also makes them supremely functional. Ask a MacBook user why they're invested in the Apple system and they're likely to tell you just how great the user experience is, from the large trackpads to the high quality Retina displays.

Plus, MacBooks tend to be fairly lightweight and slim, which makes them a great option for photographers who need to edit their images on the go. Plus, the macOS operating system is perfect for running both the best photo editing software and the best video editing software .

We've also found that the best MacBooks for photo editing tend to offer great battery lives, which means that you can spend an entire day editing images without having to stop to find a power supply. One of a MacBook's best features is how supremely portable it is, but if you're more interested in raw power, then why not take a look at our guide to the best iMacs for photo and video editing .

In the meantime we've broken down exactly what you should be looking for in your brand new laptop at the bottom of this article. But first, take a look at our picks for the best MacBooks for photo editing below.

• See also: Best monitors for MacBook Pro

The best MacBooks for photo editing

Current MacBooks

These are the best MacBooks for photo editing, and they're also the current models in Apple's range - great if you want the very latest tech

(Image credit: Apple)

Simply the best MacBook for photo editing

CPU: Up to 10-core Apple M1 Max | Graphics: Up to 32-Core Apple M1 Max GPU | RAM: 16GB – 64GB | Screen: 16-inch Retina display with True Tone | Storage: 1TB – 8TB SSD

Awesome M1 Pro and Max chips M1 SoC now supports 64GB RAM Hugely expensive Some may miss the Touchbar

We love the original (13-inch) M1 MacBook, but with a maximum 16GB RAM, it could never quite topple the older Intel-powered MacBook Pro to be a truly futureproofed image/video-editing powerhouse. Not any more! Apple has addressed these concerns, big time.

The 2021 MacBook Pro not only smashes any RAM limitations courtesy of its M1 Max chip, which can be had with 64GB RAM, it also comes with a 16-inch screen size, which is noticeably more comfortable for long editing sessions than a 13-inch panel. This incredible Liquid Retina XDR display boasts an insane 1,600-nit peak brightness, making HDR content come alive, and it can display a high DCI-P3 color space coverage for accurate video editing. The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is also available with an M1 Pro chip (rather than M1 Max) if you want to save some cash, though RAM capacity is restricted to 16GB or 32GB, and its speed is lower.

Despite all this power, the supreme efficiency of the M1 chip architecture, combined with a large 100-watt-hour battery, means battery life is up to an incredible 21 hours.

The 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro is far from cheap no matter how you spec one, but your money is buying one of the most technically advanced laptops on the market right now.

(Image credit: Future)

Immense power in a supremely portable package

CPU: Up to 8-core Apple M2 | Graphics: Up to 10-Core Apple M2 GPU | RAM: 8GB – 24GB | Screen: 13.6-inch Retina display with True Tone | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD

Stylish and sturdy design Fast processing speeds for photographers Utterly silent and cool Magsafe & 3.5mm headphone jack standard Midnight black color loves fingerprints No SD card slot Costly to spec up Not user-upgradable in the future

The Macbook Air released in 2022 is the direct replacement to the Macbook Air of 2020 (number 4 on this list). While it looks incredibly similar to its predecessor, it has been redesigned and is now powered by a more powerful M2 chip (rather than 2020’s M1).

The base M2 chip packs an 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, which can be upgraded to a 10-core GPU for an additional cost. You also get 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage as standard, but photographers and other creatives will almost certainly want to get at least 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

With our 16GB test machine, we were astounded at how this little laptop could keep up with our most demanding image processing requests and not break a sweat. There are no fans to whir and it doesn’t seem to heat up under pressure. A crystal clear display and comfortable trackpad and keyboard are complemented by a Magsafe power connector and two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack for a minimal but utilitarian finish.

All in all, this is an incredible machine for on-the-go image or video editing. We'd still go for the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) model for its more comfortable screen size, but the new M2 Air comes a close second.

(Image credit: Apple)

A slightly smaller MacBook Pro, but with no reduction in power

CPU: Up to 10-core Apple M1 Max | Graphics: Up to 32-Core Apple M1 Max GPU | RAM: 16GB – 64GB | Screen: 14-inch Retina display with True Tone | Storage: 1TB – 8TB SSD

Awesome M1 Pro and Max chips M1 SoC now supports 64GB RAM Pricey Screen size could be restrictive

Need the power of the 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch but in a more portable package? Apple has you covered with this 14-inch version, and unlike some MacBooks of old, you don't have to sacrifice any speed to get the enhanced portability.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be specced up with Apple's powerful M1 Max system-on-chip, giving you 32 graphics cores and up to 64GB RAM. The screen is just as bright too, with the same retina-searing 1,600-nit peak brightness and 1,000-nit sustained brightness. Resolution is obviously lower, at 3024 x 1964 pixels, but the pixel density is equally crisp at 254ppi, so your images will look just as sharp as on the 16-incher.

In fact, the only performance downside with the 14-inch 'Pro is there's less room inside for a big battery. Where the 16-inch version can pack a 100-watt-hour cell, the 14-inch model has to make do with a 70-watt-hour battery, equating to approximately 4 hours less runtime.

You'll also have to weigh up whether the 2-inch drop in screen size could prove restrictive for comfortable image editing over long periods, but otherwise this is a mobile creative's dream MacBook!

(Image credit: Apple)

The best MacBook for on-the-go photo editing

Processor: Apple M1 8-core | RAM: 8-16GB | Storage: 256GB-2TB SSD | Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina

Finish, design, low weight Excellent Retina display Silent, fanless design No HDMI port or memory card slot 8-core GPU model costs more Barely lighter than MacBook Pro M1

The MacBook Air 13-in M1 is impressive in three main areas: first, its design, finish and ergonomics; second, its sheer performance for a lightweight laptop; third, its value for money given those other two things.

Its Retina screen is, as ever, just beautiful. Apple says it has a 25% wider color range than sRGB, but doesn’t mention Adobe RGB, which leads us to assume it’s somewhere in the middle. The contrast, definition and brightness are stellar, and while the 2560 x 1600 resolution isn’t 4K, it’s an important step up from a regular 1920 x 1080 screen. It has that ‘Retina’ effect where you just don’t see the dots any more and makes a surprising and subtle difference to the way you view, edit and evaluate digital images.

There are just two USB ports, which is annoying, it’s not really a lot smaller than a regular MacBook, even though it looks like it, and the 7-core entry level model is a bit of an odd proposition, but these are pretty minor complaints. This is a beautifully made notebook computer that's great for mobile image editing if you need supreme portability over a larger screen size.

See also: Best Mac webcams

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Apple's baby MacBook Pro gets a big processor upgrade

Processor: Apple M1 8-core | RAM: 8-16GB | Storage: 256GB-2TB SSD | Screen: 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina

Surprisingly useful Touch Bar Excellent Retina display Weight, size, design, keyboard… No HDMI port or memory card slot Only max 16GB RAM 13" screen size can feel restrictive

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro benefits from Apple's stonking M1 system-on-a-chip 'processor' (it's not strictly just a processor - it combines pretty much all the core aspects of a computer onto a single chip, much like a phone or tablet). This makes the MacBook Pro M1 supremely fast and yet also very power-efficient - the holy grail for laptop computing. Add Apple's gorgeous 2560 x 1600 IPS Retina screen and you're in photo editing nirvana.

Well, almost. At 13.3 inches, this MacBook Pro's svelte screen makes it brilliantly portable, but the downside is space for photo editing can feel a bit tight, especially when you've got a selection of Photoshop pallets expanded. Another limiting factor is memory, which is a paltry 8GB as standard, and can only be specced up to 16GB at the time of purchase, which is unusually mean for a MacBook Pro.

Consequently, we still rate the older Intel-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro as a slightly more versatile MacBook for photo editing. If you need something smaller, go for the MacBook Air M1 (above) - it's just as fast as the Pro M1, has the same stunning screen, but is usefully slimmer and cheaper.

Older MacBooks

These MacBooks are no longer the latest models, but they still pack a punch, cost less, and are still available new... albeit with limited stock. So if you see a bargain here, it may not be around for long.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

Still a great all-rounder for photo or video editing

CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5300M – Radeon Pro 5500M | RAM: 16GB – 64GB | Screen: 16-inch Retina display with True Tone | Storage: 512GB – 8TB SSD

Stunning 16-inch screen New and improved keyboard Still pricey Limited to four Thunderbolt 3 ports

Though the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro with its Apple M1 system-on-a-chip represents the latest MacBook technology, this older Intel-powered MacBook Pro still has a lot going for it. In fact, we reckon it's still the best MacBook for photo editing Apple has ever created. This is because Apple has packed it with some of the most powerful components you can find in a laptop, which means running photo editing apps like Photoshop is fast and smooth. You can configure the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) so that it comes with specifications that suit your needs – and your budget – as well.

Then there's that big 16-inch screen, which is simply stunning. The Retina display comes with a resolution of 3,072 x 1,920 and a pixel density of 226 pixels per inch, which means your photos will look incredibly sharp, with plenty of detail, and means you won't need to invest in an external monitor.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

A great alternative

CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 555X – 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display | Storage: 512GB – 4TB SSD | Dimensions (H x W x D): 34.93 x 24.07 x 1.55cm

Powerful Decent configuration options Screen remains gorgeous Expensive Lack of ports Keyboard concerns remain

If you don't need the size of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, then the MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019) is a fantastic choice that can save you money. Even though it was only released in the middle of 2019, Apple has replaced it with the 16-inch model.

Don't worry, though, that doesn't mean it's outdated. What it does mean is that the 15-inch model is no longer sold by Apple, but sold elsewhere, and there have been some decent price cuts as well.

So, you're getting a powerful MacBook with some of the latest tech, like hexa-core 9th-generation Intel processors and up to 32GB of RAM, plus Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics, and some tasty discounts as well!

(Image credit: Apple)

8. Apple MacBook Air (early-2020)

This design classic still has a great keyboard

CPU: 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3, 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5, 1.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch (diagonal) 2,560 x 1,600 LED-backlit display with IPS technology | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD | Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches (30.41 x 21.24 x 1.61cm; W x D x H)

Best keyboard yet for a MacBook Air Great looks Choice of CPU/RAM options to suit your budget 100% recycled aluminum Still not a high-power machine

The MacBook Air is the most affordable route into getting an Apple MacBook. The early 2020 version of the MacBook Air directly precedes the current MacBook Air M1 (above) and was a significant power upgrade over previous Airs. But what really sets it apart is its keyboard design... Gone are the old butterfly switches, which were too shallow for many people, and prone to sticking if they filled with crumbs. Instead you get Apple's Magic keyboard, which first appeared on the 2019 MacBook Pro. This makes for a better typing experience, for those that need to send emails and type essays/reports, as well as edit images. A nice bonus for eco warriors is that Apple says this is the first MacBook that uses 100% recycled aluminum (so treat yourself and save the planet at the same time!).

Best MacBooks for photo editing: What to look for

When you're looking for the best MacBook for photo editing, there isn't necessarily a one-size-fits-all solution. Aspects such as power, portability, affordability and more can all weigh on a user's decision. However, these are the key things you should be considering in your search.

MacBooks come with a choice of processors . Some use Intel Core-series processors and others use Apple's own M1 chip that can be found in the MacBook Pro M1 and MacBook Air M1 . The M1 chip is ultra energy-efficient, rivalling even high-end Intel processors for speed without devouring large chunks of battery life.

The amount of RAM you decide to invest in is also important. We would recommend a minimum of 16GB or more, as this will help your MacBook load applications more quickly (and keep more open at the same time). You might initially think that 16GB of RAM is overkill for your needs, but it's important to remember that you can't upgrade a MacBook's RAM further down the line – so plan ahead for the future!

If you're working with high resolution photos, perhaps from the best medium format cameras , or the best full frame cameras with high megapixel counts, then a graphics card could definitely come in handy. This will help you get better performance out of your MacBook.

Meanwhile, storage space is definitely something important to consider. Unfortunately, while you can replace the hard drive of Windows laptops, it's impossible to do this with a MacBook. While you can certainly add the best portable hard drive or best portable SSD to the mix, we'd recommend starting off with a minimum of 500GB of internal storage to give you plenty of space to play with.

And lastly, don't forget to consider the screen that you want. The larger screen you have, the easier it will be to see and inspect the photo you're working on (although, keep in mind that the larger a laptop is, the harder it will be to lug around). Modern MacBooks have high resolution 'Retina' displays, which are fantastic for seeing your images in all of their stunning detail.

How we test laptops

When reviewing a laptop, we assess its internal hardware features, build quality, ergonomics, performance in a variety of usage scenarios, value for money, and its overall suitability for its target buyer. Although we'll evaluate a laptop with a typical user in mind, we will also pay particular attention to the perspective of photo and video enthusiasts, with special focus given to screen quality and color space coverage. Where possible, a monitor calibrator will be used to measure a laptop's display performance to assess whether it matches a manufacturer's claims, and software benchmarks like GeekBench are used to measure a laptop's processor and graphics card capabilities.

Read more

Best Mac mouse

Best Mac keyboard

The best iMac for photo editing

The best photo-editing laptops

The best laptops for video editing

The best photo-editing software

The best video-editing software

Best laptop stands

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.