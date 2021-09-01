Cancel
Video Games

Fortnite bus stop locations - where to leave secret documents

By Will Sawyer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re wondering where to find a bus stop to leave secret documents in Fortnite then you’re probably on Marigold’s week 13 quest. There are loads of Fortnite bus stop locations scattered all over the map but luckily, they’re all in pretty obvious spots near roads and built-up areas. Although, there’s no current service between these stops, so your best option for getting to one quickly and easily is to glide towards one right at the start of a match from the only operating bus in Fortnite, the Battle Bus. Otherwise, it’s going to have to be a bit of a trek on foot unless you can get yourself a car. We've marked 17 Fortnite bus stop locations for you to leave the secret documents at, so drop them off at the start of a match then get eliminating the competition and for that Victory Royale.

