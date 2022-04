One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is readying fans for Yor Forger's big anime debut! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching in just a matter of days, and with it comes a whole new wave of anime releases. The most standout of the pack are releases that include the returns of some major franchises, but there will also be some major adaptations making their premiere as well. The most anticipated of these new premieres is undoubtedly Spy x Family as fans have been wanting to see Tatsuya Endo's original manga series come to life for quite some time.

